12 Most Visited Museums In Washington, DC, Ranked

When it comes to the best cities for museums in the United States, there are very few, if any, that can boast the sheer number and importance of Washington, D.C.'s lineup. The nation's capital is well known as an amazing travel spot for those with a passion for history and knowledge. One of the reasons for Washington, D.C.'s sterling reputation for elite museums is the Smithsonian Institution, a world-class museum, research, and education complex that houses 21 museums, with 16 of those calling Washington, D.C., home.

If the importance of the Smithsonian isn't evident enough, it will be throughout our list, as nine of the top 12 most visited museums in Washington are under the Smithsonian umbrella. In terms of finding and organizing the most visited museums in Washington, it can be a challenging process since Washington, D.C. is known as the "Capital of Free Museums." As Smithsonian museums are free, there aren't any tickets to tally. The Smithsonian notably counts traffic by the number of visits they get rather than the number of unique visitors, meaning a visitor leaving and re-entering the building is counted twice. Still, the Smithsonian's official numbers reflect their popularity, and we used them to compile this list as well as direct information from non-Smithsonian museums' websites.