Between Columbia And Fayetteville Is An Underrated State Park For Scenic Camping, Picnicking, And Trails

South Carolina is more than just its coastline. This small state is home to 51 state parks, 16 of which were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. Lee State Park is one of those CCC parks, and it still provides scenic camping, picnicking, and hiking without the overwhelming crowds you'd find at the beaches. The park sits in South Carolina's Midlands, an hour from Columbia and 1.5 hours from Fayetteville, NC — both of which have small airports. Enjoy a day trip away from the city and into the woods for a quick hike and a shaded picnic along the river. Or, if you have more time, spend a long weekend camping and horseback riding through the hardwood forest.

Part of FDR's New Deal to combat the Great Depression, the CCC served two purposes: employing young men and building beautiful (and functional) parks. Originally built by the CCC to provide riverside recreation for rural Lee County, Lee State Park also includes camping, hiking, and equestrian trails along the Lynches River. Its most unique feature, however, is its artesian wells. Four of the park's original CCC-drilled wells remain in the park, continuously bubbling up freshwater via natural pressure from the earth. This park has no entry fee and is open year-round, so you can enjoy the beauty of the woods in all their colorful autumnal splendor while camping in October or November. Or, you can watch the wildlife wake up after winter's nap. No matter the time of year, there's always something to do and see in this park.