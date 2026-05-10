Between Columbia And Fayetteville Is An Underrated State Park For Scenic Camping, Picnicking, And Trails
South Carolina is more than just its coastline. This small state is home to 51 state parks, 16 of which were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. Lee State Park is one of those CCC parks, and it still provides scenic camping, picnicking, and hiking without the overwhelming crowds you'd find at the beaches. The park sits in South Carolina's Midlands, an hour from Columbia and 1.5 hours from Fayetteville, NC — both of which have small airports. Enjoy a day trip away from the city and into the woods for a quick hike and a shaded picnic along the river. Or, if you have more time, spend a long weekend camping and horseback riding through the hardwood forest.
Part of FDR's New Deal to combat the Great Depression, the CCC served two purposes: employing young men and building beautiful (and functional) parks. Originally built by the CCC to provide riverside recreation for rural Lee County, Lee State Park also includes camping, hiking, and equestrian trails along the Lynches River. Its most unique feature, however, is its artesian wells. Four of the park's original CCC-drilled wells remain in the park, continuously bubbling up freshwater via natural pressure from the earth. This park has no entry fee and is open year-round, so you can enjoy the beauty of the woods in all their colorful autumnal splendor while camping in October or November. Or, you can watch the wildlife wake up after winter's nap. No matter the time of year, there's always something to do and see in this park.
Enjoy a fun day trip to Lee State Park
Choose from a variety of seasonal and year-round recreational activities in Lee State Park to enjoy a fun day trip in nature. Swimming is allowed in the artesian well-fed lake between Memorial Day and Labor Day, although there are no lifeguards. It's no Lake Murray with its fishing and boating opportunities, but it's still a way to cool off during blistering summers. Fishing is allowed in both the Lynches River along the park boundary and in the lake, away from the swimming area, with a valid license. The lake is stocked with catfish and the river also has sunfish, redbreast, and bass. Geocaching is allowed in the park, too. And if collecting national park stamps interests you, South Carolina has a program called Ultimate Outsiders that lets you collect them at every state park to earn a free t-shirt and commemorative certificate.
There are trails at Lee State Park for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The Loop Road doubles as an easy five-mile route through the Lynches River floodplain within the park. It's open to hikers, cyclists, equestrians, and vehicles, making it a popular choice for day trippers who want to see the park without a difficult hike. Meanwhile, the Floodplain Trail — a moderately difficult, point-to-point, five-mile trail that connects the primitive group campground with the lake — gets hikers into the woods and away from horses and bikes.
For equestrians wishing to be on their own, the six-mile Orange Trail passes through a different portion of the woods and has several picnic areas. The park's horse stalls are located near the show ring at the approximate midpoint of the Orange Trail. When equestrian events aren't scheduled, the stalls are available to be reserved, just like campsites.
Camping in Lee State Park
If you want more than a quick day trip, opt for a long weekend in nature. The campground in Lee State Park is open year-round, thanks to South Carolina's temperate climate. Standard and full-service sites are available, tents and RVs are both welcome, and about half of the sites are made for equestrian campers. Every site has electricity and water access, and RV campers have sewer services and dump stations. Two bathhouses serve the campground, and according to reviews, they're some of the best state park bathrooms out there. Reserve your site ahead of time via the park's online reservation portal.
The park's two picnic shelters can be reserved for parties, and day-use picnic tables are available on a first come, first served basis. These make for a lovely way to enjoy lunch without leaving the park. While neither shelter has electricity, they both have multiple grills for cooking and can accommodate up to 50 people. The town of Bishopville is just a 15-minute drive away, and it has multiple restaurants and fast food options. Grab a sandwich to go and eat it in the park, or take a break from the heat and eat in an air-conditioned restaurant in town. Laneys Pit Stop has many glowing reviews for its food and service, and it offers both dine-in and takeout. For day trippers willing to drive a bit farther, Columbia is one of the best foodie cities in South Carolina and only an hour from the park. If boating access and lake fun is more your speed, you'll pass Sesquicentennial State Park on the way back to Columbia.