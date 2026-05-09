Nestled In The Mountains Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town That's Now An Abandoned Beauty

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There's something intriguing about ghost towns. Whether it's the allure of forgotten history or just the idea that a community full of life could disappear so quickly, these abandoned places capture the imaginations of travelers and make for memorable day trips. Perched at 11,509 feet lies Tomboy, an abandoned mining town in Colorado that makes visitors work to check its ramshackle ruins and panoramic San Juan Mountain scenery off a bucket list.

This ghost town is only accessible a few months out of the year due to its location along Imogene Pass, a treacherous mountain road connecting Telluride and Ouray. During most of the year, the pass is either too snowy or muddy to navigate. Although it takes work to reach, it's worth it to see the remains of brick buildings and timber strewn about like pick-up sticks that once made up the town. Resting inside a glacially carved valley called "the Savage Basin," Tomboy boasts views of Colorado's big blue skies and impossibly steep mountains dotted with a scattering of hardy pines.

Tomboy's history dates back to 1880 when Tomboy Mine was established to pull gold out of the mountains. Next came the town of Tomboy, complete a school, a bowling alley with tournaments, tennis courts and dance club. Despite the extreme elevation, the population eventually reached a peak of 1,000 residents. However, like other boom towns, once the ore ran out, the people left, and by 1928 the town ceased existing.