Nestled In The Mountains Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town That's Now An Abandoned Beauty
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There's something intriguing about ghost towns. Whether it's the allure of forgotten history or just the idea that a community full of life could disappear so quickly, these abandoned places capture the imaginations of travelers and make for memorable day trips. Perched at 11,509 feet lies Tomboy, an abandoned mining town in Colorado that makes visitors work to check its ramshackle ruins and panoramic San Juan Mountain scenery off a bucket list.
This ghost town is only accessible a few months out of the year due to its location along Imogene Pass, a treacherous mountain road connecting Telluride and Ouray. During most of the year, the pass is either too snowy or muddy to navigate. Although it takes work to reach, it's worth it to see the remains of brick buildings and timber strewn about like pick-up sticks that once made up the town. Resting inside a glacially carved valley called "the Savage Basin," Tomboy boasts views of Colorado's big blue skies and impossibly steep mountains dotted with a scattering of hardy pines.
Tomboy's history dates back to 1880 when Tomboy Mine was established to pull gold out of the mountains. Next came the town of Tomboy, complete a school, a bowling alley with tournaments, tennis courts and dance club. Despite the extreme elevation, the population eventually reached a peak of 1,000 residents. However, like other boom towns, once the ore ran out, the people left, and by 1928 the town ceased existing.
What to expect when visiting Tomboy
Situated 3,000 feet above Telluride, the site is completely abandoned today. You can walk between brick foundations, splintered timber beams, and a few weathered shacks, but the town itself is gone.
However, what Tomboy lacks in infrastructure it makes up for in vistas. As one of the highest ghost towns in Colorado, the ruins lie at the edge of the timberline. Spindly pines extend partially up the rocky mountainside, while the peaks remain barren. From the ruins, visitors report that you can see all the way to Telluride through a slot canyon and even catch glimpses of Telluride's notoriously scary airport runway. No human residents occupy the town, but you'll likely encounter a few marmots scurrying around. Listen for a short, high-pitched chirp and follow your ears until you locate these furry critters.
Unlike Colorado's Ashcroft ghost town outside Aspen, Tomboy doesn't have a lot of signs or informative plaques, so it's a good idea to read up on the history before your trip. Harriet Backus's Tomboy Bride is a good place to learn about Colorado boom towns from an often overlooked perspective. This autobiography tells the story of life at the mining camp for a pioneer woman. If you visit Tomboy without doing a bit of research, you'll still be able to enjoy the views, but the piles of wood and old houses won't have specific meaning.
How to get to Tomboy
Unfortunately, there's no easy way to reach Tomboy, although nearby Telluride is home to America's first free gondola. The only ways to get to Tomboy are with a high-clearance four-wheel drive (4WD) or by hiking up Imogene Pass. From Telluride, it's a 5-mile journey. The road is only open to vehicles two to three months during the summer when there's no snow on the ground. This time of year also lines the road with brilliant wildflowers like lupine and columbine.
Only experienced 4x4 drivers should even consider undertaking this section of Imogene Pass, which is the second highest drivable road in Colorado. The road is narrow, completely unpaved, and gravely, featuring drop-offs down sheer cliffs and other dangers. If you're not fully comfortable driving, take the 4-hour Tomboy Ghost Town and Imogene Pass tour with Dave's Mountain Tours. Visitors recommend this option for people who want to learn about the history and have an adventure.
Technically, visitors can hike to Tomboy, but it's a less popular option than taking a jeep tour. However, those who attempt the ascent get to enjoy views of Bridal Veil Falls and rocky outcroppings on the way up. You'll also pass through "Social Tunnel" and areas with old mining relics. The route falls under the challenging category with over 2,600 feet of elevation gain. There's little shade and you'll need to be mindful of jeeps and other 4WD vehicles using the same road.