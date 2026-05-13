A Summer Lake Escape Near Illinois' Capital City Offers Boating Days, Picnic Parks, And Sunset Dining

If you're seeking a summer lakefront getaway, Illinois needs to be on your radar. Over 2,900 lakes are dotted across the state — and one of its gems is right inside its capital city. Lake Springfield was constructed back in the 1930s over a period of 18 months as a fresh water source for the local community. Today, the human-made lake spans 4,200 acres, and offers 57 miles of shoreline — ideal for boating, picnicking, and enjoying sunset dining. Across the state's largest municipally owned lake, you'll also find plenty of other entertainment and recreation, from historic gardens to even a small zoo.

Although you can visit the lake year-round, you'll be able to enjoy it to its fullest during the summer, when its waterfront restaurant opens up, and when you'll be able to best enjoy activities like kayaking, jet skiing, and exploring the numerous parks dotting the lake's border. Just keep in mind that swimming in the lake is only allowed in specific areas, and from boats. While here, be sure to also take a look at the unique, concrete-arched Vachel Lindsay Bridge, named for the Springfield-based poet and stretching for nearly 1,400 feet across the lake. From Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, it's about a 30-minute drive to Lake Springfield.