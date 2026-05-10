Near The New York Border Is A Pennsylvania State Park With Camping And Abundant Wildlife

The Keystone State is renowned for its rugged Appalachian mountain scenery and dense woodlands that consist of more than 17 million acres. The high volume of Pennsylvania's greenery translates to a high likelihood of wildlife encounters. Those looking to see creatures in their natural habitat can make their way near the New York border to Hills Creek State Park. Covering 407 acres of forests and open fields, this outdoor destination attracts a variety of wildlife – both resident and migratory species. Every turn of the season brings a new wildlife parade to the park. And with a 5.5-mile trail network, all you have to do is walk the paths and look around for sightings.

Established in 1953, Hills Creek used to be a beaver impoundment before being a designated state park. Captain William Hill gave his name to the stream flowing through this area — and in turn, the state park is named after the creek. Abundant wildlife is reason enough to visit the state park, but Hills Creek's 137-acre lake, where you can go boating, swimming, and fishing, might motivate you more. Anglers can reel in largemouth bass, yellow perch, walleye, and other species. Even during the colder seasons, you can take advantage of ice fishing opportunities.

Hills Creek is open year-round, but the warmer months allow for more recreational activities, like camping and swimming. Plan your trip between spring and fall to spend a night in a traditional campsite, or stay in a cabin or yurt anytime of the year. You can drive from Harrisburg in 2.5 hours. Coming from Rochester, New York, takes two hours and 10 minutes. Most major Pennsylvania cities, such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Lancaster, are between three and four hours away, so stay for the weekend to soak it all in.