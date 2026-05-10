Near The New York Border Is A Pennsylvania State Park With Camping And Abundant Wildlife
The Keystone State is renowned for its rugged Appalachian mountain scenery and dense woodlands that consist of more than 17 million acres. The high volume of Pennsylvania's greenery translates to a high likelihood of wildlife encounters. Those looking to see creatures in their natural habitat can make their way near the New York border to Hills Creek State Park. Covering 407 acres of forests and open fields, this outdoor destination attracts a variety of wildlife – both resident and migratory species. Every turn of the season brings a new wildlife parade to the park. And with a 5.5-mile trail network, all you have to do is walk the paths and look around for sightings.
Established in 1953, Hills Creek used to be a beaver impoundment before being a designated state park. Captain William Hill gave his name to the stream flowing through this area — and in turn, the state park is named after the creek. Abundant wildlife is reason enough to visit the state park, but Hills Creek's 137-acre lake, where you can go boating, swimming, and fishing, might motivate you more. Anglers can reel in largemouth bass, yellow perch, walleye, and other species. Even during the colder seasons, you can take advantage of ice fishing opportunities.
Hills Creek is open year-round, but the warmer months allow for more recreational activities, like camping and swimming. Plan your trip between spring and fall to spend a night in a traditional campsite, or stay in a cabin or yurt anytime of the year. You can drive from Harrisburg in 2.5 hours. Coming from Rochester, New York, takes two hours and 10 minutes. Most major Pennsylvania cities, such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Lancaster, are between three and four hours away, so stay for the weekend to soak it all in.
Camp the night at Hills Creek State Park
Before you pack your car for Hills Creek State Park, head to Dollar Tree to stock up on camping supplies for under $5, like firestarters and flashlights. You can unplug here in a good, old-fashioned campsite, yurts, or a cabin. Those interested in camping should plan their visit from mid-April to mid-October when the campground is open. There are 85 sites, including electric and full-hookups — in the park's upper section. From the total, six sites are ADA-accessible, and select places are pet-friendly. The campground is equipped with restrooms, showers, drinking water, and a dump station. Groups of up to 40 people can camp at the seasonally operated site. Here, you'll have access to restrooms, showers, fire rings, drinking water, and picnic tables.
For year-round stays, reserve one of the 10 cabins at the state park. Three cabins accommodate pets for an additional charge, while two have ADA-accessible features. These units boast two bedrooms (no linens provided), a kitchen (no utensils), a living room, and a shower. Peak season bookings are limited to a minimum of seven nights. Alternatively, you can enjoy sleeping in a cottage. Hills Creek offers three cottages that hold up to five guests. Sleeping arrangements consist of bunk beds. The cottages have a picnic table, fire ring, and a porch outside — electricity is supplied to these units.
You can also spend the night in a yurt if camping is too bucolic and the cabin is too contemporary. With space for five guests, these come with bunk beds, chairs, a table, a fridge, and a stove. Outside, you'll find a fire ring, picnic table, and nearby water pump. And with DIY camping hacks from Reddit users to help improve your adventure, your rustic trip can turn into a wonderful experience.
Enjoy spotting wildlife throughout your visit
Two important things you shouldn't forget to pack are binoculars and a camera: one to view wildlife, and the other to capture them. Hills Creek State Park serves as a beaver habitat; these creatures have called this place their home since it was initially called "Kellys Swamp." Other wildlife that thrive in this environment are muskrats that build lodges in the reeds and wood ducks nesting in tree cavities. You'll come across great blue herons and ospreys hunting for fish in the open water. Be prepared to share the park with black bears, too. Rabbits might also make an appearance, along with deer and wild turkeys.
Hills Creek may not make the usual list of best birdwatching destinations in the US, but you have the chance to witness a wide range of species. When you're looking through your binoculars, keep your eyes peeled for woodchucks and pileated woodpeckers. Bald eagles and grouse are among common sightings. Head to the park during spring migration to see waterfowl like buffleheads and loons. Be on the lookout for warblers, too, whether black-throated green, blue-winged, chestnut-sided, or black-and-white.
These wildlife encounters are best experienced on the hiking trails. Follow the one-mile Yellow Birch Trail, an easy path that takes you through the campground and forest before looping back to your starting point; look for signs of wildlife along the way. If you're curious about wading birds, take the Hills Creek Lake Trail. This moderate route makes a three-mile loop around the lake. There are benches along the path for frequent breaks, as well as an osprey nesting platform. Northern Pennsylvania has more hidden gems under its belt worth checking out. The next time, explore the ethereal Ricketts Glen State Park, which offers boating, waterfall hikes, and scenic campgrounds.