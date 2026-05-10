Between Victoria And Corpus Christi Is Texas' Retirement Haven With A Dazzling Gulf Island State Park

Texas has over 3,300 miles of coastal shoreline, including 367 miles with Gulf beaches. The middle section, affectionately known as the Coastal Bend, is home to some of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, as well as a number of small coastal communities scattered on either side of the region's anchor city, Corpus Christi. It is also home to numerous inland bays. One of those communities, the tiny town of Lamar, between Victoria and Corpus Christi, is a retirement haven that is home to one of the more unique state parks in the Lone Star State. It also provides easy access to a few of the Coastal Bend bays.

Lamar is flanked by 3 bays: Copano, Aransas, and Saint Charles. It is just across the bridge spanning Copano Bay from Fulton and the quaint, quirky town of Rockport. The town of Lamar, as well as the region overall, is popular with retirees and families for a variety of reasons. For starters, it is an outdoor playground, surrounded by multiple bays and great beaches. While this small community doesn't offer a wide variety of attractions, it provides multiple recreational opportunities, most notably fishing and birding. Lamar is also home to Goose Island State Park.

Throughout the year, there are a number of events and festivals held both in Lamar and across the bridge in Rockport, as well as other communities scattered about the Coastal Bend. These events provide both entertainment and volunteer opportunities for those looking to stay busy during retirement. Another plus for retirees is that the regional hub, Corpus Christi, is only about 40 miles away, offers top-notch medical care, and has an international airport serviced by several major airlines.