Canada's Cute Coastal Town Has Serene Beaches, Fresh Seafood, And Historic Festivals
The charming town of Antigonish is a small, hidden gem in northeastern Nova Scotia that often gets overlooked. It is less than 33 miles away from the Canso Causeway, the road that leads to Cape Breton Island, home of the dreamy, moose-filled Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Visitors tend to either just stop by for the night while en route to the island or pass it completely. However, this charming, picturesque town is worth its own dedicated trip.
Despite having a population of about 5,000 residents, the small town has a vibrant atmosphere. Situated along the Northumberland Strait, Antigonish is sometimes called "the Highland Heart of Nova Scotia" due to its strong ties to Scottish culture. Antigonish received its name from the indigenous Mi'kmaq people, and the area attracted large waves of Scottish migration beginning in the late 1790's. Many residents today are descendants of those early Scottish settlers, and the Gaelic pride can be felt throughout town.
One of the most notable ways Antigonish celebrates this heritage is with the Highland Games. This beloved community event is the longest-running highland games outside of Scotland, occurring every July since 1863. This is a week-long festival filled with unique cultural experiences, featuring traditional music and dancing, workshops, athletic events, and a huge parade, making it an excellent choice for some family fun. There are plenty of other reasons to make a trip to Antigonish, though.
Tranquil Beaches and Breathtaking Scenery
As the nation with the longest coastline in the world, it is no surprise that Canada is home to several stunning beaches. Antigonish places you in proximity to plenty of options thanks to its location along the Northumberland Strait. According to Nova Scotia's website, its shores are home to "more warm-water beaches than anywhere else in Atlantic Canada." Arisaig Provincial Park houses a unique beach less than 20 miles northwest of Antigonish, featuring exposed sections of sedimentary rocks containing four million years of the earth's history. About 12 miles east of town is Pomquet Beach, which features two miles of shoreline to explore and is wheelchair accessible. This is a great option for birdwatching, as it is part of a protected wildlife area.
Less than eight miles northeast of Antigonish is Mahoney's Beach, a local favorite and the perfect place to catch a sunset. This beach is also situated along the timeless Sunrise Trail that hugs Canada's coast. This scenic driving trail spans more than 200 miles, stretching from Amherst near the New Brunswick border and ending at the Canso Causeway, offering breathtaking views of the Northumberland Strait.
For even more incredible views, head north to check out Cape George Point. The area's most notable attraction is its lighthouse, originally built in 1861 and rebuilt in 1968. The lighthouse sits on cliffs up to 330 feet high, and visitors can take in panoramic views of Cape Breton Island and Prince Edward Island when the sky is clear. Cape George also features about 21 miles of varied hiking trails, ranging from short, easy strolls to strenuous hikes.
Enjoy fresh seafood and local breweries
A trip to Nova Scotia would not be complete without trying some fresh seafood. After all, the province is home to the town of Barrington, the "Lobster Capital of Canada." Antigonish is the perfect place to satisfy your seafood needs, as there are plenty of mouthwatering restaurants in town. One of the first places you should check out is Gabrieau's Bistro, which is featured on Nova Scotia's Chowder Trail and on its Lobster Trail, making it a must-visit for both seafood and soup lovers. For a local favorite that's been in town since 1962, visit the family-owned Snow Queen Restaurant. Beloved for its all-day breakfast, it's also a great spot for some seafood chowder. Visitors and residents alike all praise The Townhouse, which calls itself "a community supported restaurant." This restaurant blends traditional Canadian dishes with local seafood, all while maintaining a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. While it is always a good time to visit Antigonish, those who want to try the seafood should aim for the spring and summer months, which is fishing season.
Antigonish is also a great place for a drink after a long day of taking in the sights. For a cozy atmosphere and live music, visit Candid Brewing. This is another family-owned establishment, and the taproom features dining tables provided by local families, lending to the cozy, friendly vibe. Another family-owned brewery sits just outside of Antigonish: Half Cocked Brewing Company, built on a family's old chicken farm.