Canada's Cute Coastal Town Has Serene Beaches, Fresh Seafood, And Historic Festivals

The charming town of Antigonish is a small, hidden gem in northeastern Nova Scotia that often gets overlooked. It is less than 33 miles away from the Canso Causeway, the road that leads to Cape Breton Island, home of the dreamy, moose-filled Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Visitors tend to either just stop by for the night while en route to the island or pass it completely. However, this charming, picturesque town is worth its own dedicated trip.

Despite having a population of about 5,000 residents, the small town has a vibrant atmosphere. Situated along the Northumberland Strait, Antigonish is sometimes called "the Highland Heart of Nova Scotia" due to its strong ties to Scottish culture. Antigonish received its name from the indigenous Mi'kmaq people, and the area attracted large waves of Scottish migration beginning in the late 1790's. Many residents today are descendants of those early Scottish settlers, and the Gaelic pride can be felt throughout town.

One of the most notable ways Antigonish celebrates this heritage is with the Highland Games. This beloved community event is the longest-running highland games outside of Scotland, occurring every July since 1863. This is a week-long festival filled with unique cultural experiences, featuring traditional music and dancing, workshops, athletic events, and a huge parade, making it an excellent choice for some family fun. There are plenty of other reasons to make a trip to Antigonish, though.