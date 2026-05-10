Outside Phoenix Is Arizona's Scenic Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Trails
Phoenix, Arizona, has found itself at the top of several "best of" lists in recent years. The Phoenix Sky Harbor airport was named the best airport in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal, and Phoenix is now the fifth most visited city for business travel. Phoenix also ranks as one of the best cities in the U.S. for hiking and mountain biking, thanks to more than 200 miles of trails within the city alone, not to mention the trails that wind through the 12 regional parks and conservation areas across the greater Maricopa County region.
One such regional park that sits just outside Phoenix is the Cave Creek Regional Park. The nearly 3,000-acre park has more than 15 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails and spectacular views of the distant mountains and rolling hills dotted with saguaro cacti, including the unique, portly-shaped Michelin Man saguaro. "If you're looking for a place near Phoenix that still feels wild, Cave Creek is hard to beat," reports a commenter on Reddit. They added, "It has that old-Arizona feel: winding roads, wide skies, saguaros everywhere, and trails that feel adventurous without being overwhelming."
Whether you live in the Phoenix area or you're simply traveling through on a road trip up to Sedona or Las Vegas, Cave Creek is just close enough to the city limits — roughly a 45-minute drive from Phoenix — that it works as both a leg-stretching pit stop or a fun, nature-fueled weekend adventure.
Explore hills dotted with towering cacti and colorful wildflowers at Cave Creek Regional Park
Cave Creek Regional Park is a desert nature lover's wonderland. Its location in the upper Sonoran Desert means it's surprisingly lush, especially during the spring, when the hills come alive with white, violet, and pink wildflowers, yellow, daisy-like brittlebush flowers, Mexican golden poppies, and blooming cacti. In all, the park is home to 84 plant species and 69 animal species, including coyotes, bobcats, and mule deer.
As you make your way through the hillsides, you'll be treated to mountain views of the shrub-covered hills flecked with vibrant, deep red jasper and outcroppings of slate and quartz. For the best mountain views, try the Go John and Overton Loop trails, as both provide dramatic views of the patchwork of gold and olive-green landscape of the Sonoran Desert valley. "Wonderful desert hiking with miles of trails. Some good peaks to climb for a great view," reports one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Cave Creek Regional Park is located a 13-minute drive from the town of Cave Creek, one of Arizona's best-kept secrets, with several notable art galleries and lots of Old West charm. It's also a little over an hour's drive from the breathtaking mountain range inside the Four Peaks Wilderness Area.
Hike, horseback ride, and camp in the wilderness
You can explore the park's trails on foot, horseback, or mountain bike. One of the park's most popular trails, with an average star rating of 4.7 on AllTrails, is the Go John Trail, which is 5.9 miles and has an elevation gain of 853 feet. It's listed as a moderate hike, but the huffing and puffing in the sun — the trail has limited shade — will reward you with fantastic views of rugged hills and endless blue skies. For an easier trail, try the Michelin Man Saguaro Cactus Trail, which is 0.8 miles and has 46 feet of elevation gain. Keep your eyes peeled for the eponymous famous cactus — nicknamed so because a mutation has given the cactus an unusual segmented appearance similar to the brand mascot.
While Cave Creek is fun to explore during the day, it really shines in the peaceful moments before the sun sets, when the hillsides are shaded in shadows and a warm golden yellow. Spend the night at one of the park's 55 campsites, and kick back by the fire and marvel at the darkness of the Arizona desert sky. Pitch a tent or park your RV for $40 per night, which gives you access to flush toilets, hot showers, and electrical and water hookups.
"Great campground," reports a reviewer on Google. "The sites are big and spread out. ... Beautiful views of the mountains and cactus all around. Very quiet and peaceful." Others have shared similar praise, with a reviewer on Tripadvisor writing, "Beautiful Sonoran desert landscapes with saguaro cactus, mountain views, dark skies perfect for star gazing." The park is open daily and entry is $10 per vehicle. For another underrated Arizona park near Phoenix with superb trails, camping, and caves, visit Usery Mountain Regional Park.