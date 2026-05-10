Outside Phoenix Is Arizona's Scenic Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Trails

Phoenix, Arizona, has found itself at the top of several "best of" lists in recent years. The Phoenix Sky Harbor airport was named the best airport in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal, and Phoenix is now the fifth most visited city for business travel. Phoenix also ranks as one of the best cities in the U.S. for hiking and mountain biking, thanks to more than 200 miles of trails within the city alone, not to mention the trails that wind through the 12 regional parks and conservation areas across the greater Maricopa County region.

One such regional park that sits just outside Phoenix is the Cave Creek Regional Park. The nearly 3,000-acre park has more than 15 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails and spectacular views of the distant mountains and rolling hills dotted with saguaro cacti, including the unique, portly-shaped Michelin Man saguaro. "If you're looking for a place near Phoenix that still feels wild, Cave Creek is hard to beat," reports a commenter on Reddit. They added, "It has that old-Arizona feel: winding roads, wide skies, saguaros everywhere, and trails that feel adventurous without being overwhelming."

Whether you live in the Phoenix area or you're simply traveling through on a road trip up to Sedona or Las Vegas, Cave Creek is just close enough to the city limits — roughly a 45-minute drive from Phoenix — that it works as both a leg-stretching pit stop or a fun, nature-fueled weekend adventure.