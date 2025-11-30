An Underrated Arizona Park Near Phoenix Has Superb Camping, Mountain Trails, And Unique Cave Formations

Arizona's stunning landscape gets its well-deserved reputation from a pantheon of out-of-this-world natural wonders, like the "needs no introduction" Grand Canyon and the marvelous red rocks (and possible spiritual vortexes) around Sedona. However, Arizona's natural beauty is so ingrained that you can find exceptional scenery at even smaller and less attention-grabbing destinations. The modest Dankworth Pond State Park is a surprisingly rich wetland ecosystem and top birdwatching spot, to give just one example. Immediately outside of Phoenix, the underrated Usery Mountain Regional Park is a spectacular complex of desert and mountain that wouldn't look out of place in a well-traveled national park.

Located a mere 30-minute drive east of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Usery Mountain Regional Park sits among the eye-catching desert mountain ranges that give the city such a unique cityscape. Despite being "only" a Maricopa County regional park, Usery Mountain offers an unforgettable experience of the famed Arizona landscape, including many of the one-of-a-kind botanical and geological wonders the state is so well-known for. Here, the mind-expanding Sonoran Desert brushes up against prominent brown and red peaks, forging a network of some of the state's most impressive hiking trails. Of course, it wouldn't be an Arizona hike without stops past distinctive rock formations, and Usery Mountain has them in abundance (including some impressive cave systems). Plus, the park offers several top-notch campgrounds where visitors can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime overnight desert adventure.