Between Pittsburgh And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Lakeside State Park With Trails, Fishing, And Mountain Views
With some of the northeast's best outdoor scenery and no entry fees, Pennsylvania's state parks and forests are prime spots for recreation, sightseeing, and unique experiences. Pennsylvania's forested landscape produces a serene blend of tree-draped Appalachian mountains and scenic valley lakes, and virtually every corner of the state has a worthwhile state park that protects a slice of this enduring beauty. If you're interested in a charming Pennsylvanian backdrop for hiking or lake fishing, one of the state's unsung destinations is the attractive Canoe Creek State Park. The name "Canoe Creek State Park" gives a basic description of the park itself, yet the actual park is much more than its name alone suggests. This underrated gem highlights the Keystone State's Appalachian terrain and distinctive history as much as any in Pennsylvania's state park system.
Canoe Creek State Park is located in southcentral Pennsylvania's Blair County, about two hours east of Pittsburgh and two hours west of Harrisburg. From the park, hikers, anglers, and sightseers can enjoy excellent views of Central Pennsylvania's broad mountain ridges and their serene forest settings. Beyond its views, Canoe Creek is also a prime spot for fishing (including opportunities for ice fishing in the winter). Canoe Creek State Park is just as worthwhile to explore on land, with scenery-rich trails that show off Pennsylvania's natural splendor and a bit of regional history.
The serene mountain scenery of Canoe Creek
Canoe Creek State Park is not quite as large or prominent as more famous sites in the Pennsylvania State Park system, covering an area of around 961 acres (compared to the 13,193 acres of Ricketts Glen and the 20,500 acres of Ohiopyle). Yet Canoe Creek's scenery is much richer than its small size would suggest, nestled between the scenic, affordable city of Altoona and the dramatic, tree-lined ridges of Central Pennsylvania's Appalachians. The park's centerpiece is a 155-acre lake surrounded by a network of hardwood forests, wetlands, and notable limestone rock formations in the surrounding mountains. While Pennsylvania has a few cleaner lakes that draw more attention from anglers, Canoe Creek has a surprisingly rich network of preserved habitats for land animals, birds, and (most importantly for recreational visitors) plenty of game fish.
The park's mountain scenery is part of Blair County's Allegheny Front escarpment, where the Appalachian Mountains' Valley and Ridge Province meets the Allegheny Plateau to the west. Canoe Creek sits within an open expanse under the sharp contours of the Allegheny Front, which offers several excellent panoramic hilltop views from the nearby Canoe Creek Road. While the lake, forests, and mountains offer plenty of photo ops on their own, Canoe Creek State Park also has a few regionally significant historic landmarks. The area's rich limestone deposits brought several limestone quarries and kilns to the area in years past. Today, the park still features abandoned limestone kilns dating back to the early 1900s. On the more natural side of the spectrum, Canoe Creek is rich in native flora and fauna, with prominent groves of hardwood trees and wildflowers, plus ample birdwatching opportunities and one of Pennsylvania's largest bat populations.
What to do at Canoe Creek State Park
Canoe Lake Loop visitors can explore this intriguing blend of mountains, lakes, and history on land or on the water. Canoe Creek's roughly 14 miles of trails provide several options for hiking tours of the park's many highlights. The 4.1-mile Canoe Lake Loop and the 0.8-mile Marsh Loop provide manageable hiking tours of the park's water features with no major challenges. The former circumnavigates the entire Canoe Creek Lake, while the latter crosses the park's wetlands on a convenient boardwalk. For a bigger challenge, the half-mile Deer Trail and the 3.2-mile Moore's Hill Trail feature steep climbs to scenic views of the park's lakes, hills, and forests. If you're a history buff, the 1.2-mile Limestone Loop passes the park's historic limestone quarry and residual kilns. Some of Canoe Creek's Trails are also suitable for biking and horseback riding.
Fishing may be the biggest draw of the park's lake and wetlands areas. The lake is regularly stocked with walleye, muskellunge, and trout, while other gamefish like largemouth bass and bluegill are also popular catches. The lake receives water from two cold-water trout streams, making the park a premier spot in southcentral Pennsylvania for trout fishing. Ice fishing is even possible in the winter (though note that ice thickness is not monitored). Wheelchair users can also take advantage of the park's accessible fishing pier. Canoe Creek Lake also has a sandy swimming beach and two modern boat launches. Overnight stays are available at Canoe Creek State Park's eight modern, six-person cabins near the lake. Alternatively, one of Pennsylvania's friendliest towns is just 8 miles away, with plenty of cozier lodging options for Canoe Creek visitors.