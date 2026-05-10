Between Pittsburgh And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Lakeside State Park With Trails, Fishing, And Mountain Views

With some of the northeast's best outdoor scenery and no entry fees, Pennsylvania's state parks and forests are prime spots for recreation, sightseeing, and unique experiences. Pennsylvania's forested landscape produces a serene blend of tree-draped Appalachian mountains and scenic valley lakes, and virtually every corner of the state has a worthwhile state park that protects a slice of this enduring beauty. If you're interested in a charming Pennsylvanian backdrop for hiking or lake fishing, one of the state's unsung destinations is the attractive Canoe Creek State Park. The name "Canoe Creek State Park" gives a basic description of the park itself, yet the actual park is much more than its name alone suggests. This underrated gem highlights the Keystone State's Appalachian terrain and distinctive history as much as any in Pennsylvania's state park system.

Canoe Creek State Park is located in southcentral Pennsylvania's Blair County, about two hours east of Pittsburgh and two hours west of Harrisburg. From the park, hikers, anglers, and sightseers can enjoy excellent views of Central Pennsylvania's broad mountain ridges and their serene forest settings. Beyond its views, Canoe Creek is also a prime spot for fishing (including opportunities for ice fishing in the winter). Canoe Creek State Park is just as worthwhile to explore on land, with scenery-rich trails that show off Pennsylvania's natural splendor and a bit of regional history.