Forget Glacier, Visit Montana's Under-The-Radar State Park With Water Sports And Lakeside Camping

Perched at 3,835 feet on the western edge of the Hauser Reservoir, just a few miles from Hauser Dam, is a small state park with campsites and boating access. The 43-acre Black Sandy State Park takes its name from the black sand on its small beach. Its lakeside location with serene views and wildlife (if you're lucky, maybe you'll see an eagle) makes it a great alternative to Glacier National Park.

With over 3.1 million visitors in 2025, Glacier is definitely on the radar. Glacier has been subject to over-tourism for years, so much so that tourists are being warned to avoid it. The crowds may only get more difficult to manage with the 2026 dropping of the staggered reservation system that popular parks like Glacier and Yosemite have used to deal with seasonal surges. Part of Glacier's new visitor control system includes a three-hour limit on parking at Logan Pass and a ticketed shuttle between there and Going-to-the-Sun Road, which might add extra costs and anxiety to an already stressful experience.

For those who want to enjoy a more low-key and relaxing time camping and doing water sports, consider Black Sandy State Park instead. It's essentially a lakeside RV campground with boat launch points since there aren't rental houses for boating or water sports. That makes this location much more under-the-radar than somewhere like Glacier, and its 4.4 stars on Google prove it's still a gorgeous spot. But since the Hauser Reservoir doesn't have many public parks on its shores, the cat is starting to get out of the bag about Black Sandy State Park, an increasingly popular summer weekend destination.