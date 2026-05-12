Nestled Between Norris Lake And The Powell River Is A Tennessee State Forest For Fishing And Mountain-Biking

In the northeast portion of Tennessee, about an hour north of Knoxville, sits the pristine Norris Lake, known for its clear waters. Nestled between Norris Lake and the Powell River is Chuck Swan State Forest and Wildlife Management Area. Considered one of the more underutilized forest areas in the Volunteer State (as it is somewhat overshadowed by some of Tennessee's other iconic natural wonders), Chuck Swan is an ideal location for fishing and mountain-biking.

Surrounded by water on three sides, the state forest is nearly encircled by Norris Lake. It takes a little over an hour to reach the entrance to the forest when driving from Knoxville. However, the drive is well worth it, especially in autumn when the fall foliage arrives. There is plenty to see throughout the year, including an array of wildlife and attractions such as the 100-foot-tall Chuck Swan Fire Tower.

The peninsula that comprises the state forest is dotted with picnic areas and crisscrossed by trails and forestry roads. This affords incredible access to anglers and mountain bikers. The entire forest is open for day use only. However, there is a pair of primitive campsites located near the entrance for those who wish to overnight and have quicker entry into the forest when it opens each morning. Another overnight option is the Hickory Star Resort & Marina. Located on the opposite arm of Norris Lake, Hickory Star has both RV sites and lodging available. Although it is relatively close to the forest's boundaries, it takes around half an hour to reach the entrance by car.