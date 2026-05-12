Nestled Between Norris Lake And The Powell River Is A Tennessee State Forest For Fishing And Mountain-Biking
In the northeast portion of Tennessee, about an hour north of Knoxville, sits the pristine Norris Lake, known for its clear waters. Nestled between Norris Lake and the Powell River is Chuck Swan State Forest and Wildlife Management Area. Considered one of the more underutilized forest areas in the Volunteer State (as it is somewhat overshadowed by some of Tennessee's other iconic natural wonders), Chuck Swan is an ideal location for fishing and mountain-biking.
Surrounded by water on three sides, the state forest is nearly encircled by Norris Lake. It takes a little over an hour to reach the entrance to the forest when driving from Knoxville. However, the drive is well worth it, especially in autumn when the fall foliage arrives. There is plenty to see throughout the year, including an array of wildlife and attractions such as the 100-foot-tall Chuck Swan Fire Tower.
The peninsula that comprises the state forest is dotted with picnic areas and crisscrossed by trails and forestry roads. This affords incredible access to anglers and mountain bikers. The entire forest is open for day use only. However, there is a pair of primitive campsites located near the entrance for those who wish to overnight and have quicker entry into the forest when it opens each morning. Another overnight option is the Hickory Star Resort & Marina. Located on the opposite arm of Norris Lake, Hickory Star has both RV sites and lodging available. Although it is relatively close to the forest's boundaries, it takes around half an hour to reach the entrance by car.
Anglers can target multiple species in Norris Lake
Anglers spending time in northeast Tennessee will definitely want to take fishing gear with them and spend some time casting in Norris Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, there is a myriad of freshwater fish species anglers can target. Top among them are several varieties of bass — largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped, white, yellow, and rock. Various panfish, including crappie, bluegill, and redear sunfish are also present, as are several strains of catfish. Additional species anglers can chase include walleye, sauger, paddlefish, and musky (muskellunge).
With so many species to fish for, anglers can expect to have consistent action throughout the year. Smallmouth bass are considered the top target on Norris Lake and are most readily caught from late fall through spring. Fishing for largemouth bass is typically best during spring and fall, as well as early summer before the temperatures rise. Striped bass fishing is best mid-spring through early fall. It's worth noting the state record striper came from Norris Lake. The other most popular species on the lake, crappie and walleye, are most often caught during spring.
Although there are no boat ramps within Chuck Swan State Forest, anglers can launch kayaks or canoes from the shoreline. There is also ample shoreline access for bank fishing. Be advised, however, that a valid fishing license is required, even when fishing from shore.
Go mountain biking in Chuck Swan State Forest
Mountain biking is another popular activity within Chuck Swan State Forest and WMA (and is among the reasons why tourists flock to Tennessee). Riders are able to traverse over 70 miles of mostly dirt and gravel forestry roads and trails. Although not officially designated as biking trails, most of the mountain biking exploration takes place on the secondary forestry roads that diverge from the main access road. A good many of these loops go past picnic areas and/or the lake shoreline, of which there are 70 miles that comprise 75% of the forest's boundaries. It is worth noting the main forestry road is not open for mountain bikes (or horses and ATVs), so bikers need to crisscross the forest utilizing the secondary roads and trails.
Although this is not technical riding (as most stretches of trail and roadway are rated between easy and moderate, according to East Tennessee Mountain Bike Rides), there is plenty to see while biking through Chuck Swan State Forest. The trees within the forest are one of the primary sights. Many of these mature trees are approaching the century mark, with the oldest examples pushing 200 years old. During autumn, those trees paint the landscape with vibrant colors as the fall foliage overtakes the forest. Additionally, these forestry roads will take mountain bikers past more than four dozen cemeteries, some of which have been in place for two centuries.
Other points of interest for mountain bikers can be accessed via the forest's various loops and include a pair of natural springs – Mossy Springs and Big Springs – and Norris Lake itself. Mountain bikers are also able to ride by the historic Mt. Olive Baptist Church, which has held services since the 1850s.