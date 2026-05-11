11 Behaviors That Give Away Your Social Status At Hotel Check-In, According To Reddit's Hotel Workers

Whether you're a wolf of Wall Street, a Hollywood starlet, a suburban soccer mom, or of hard-working blue-collar stock, we all want to be treated like royalty when we travel — or at the very least, like everyone else. But while all money tends to spend the same in the White Lotus resort class, the most experienced hotel front desk employees and concierges can often tell the silver spoons from the coupon clippers.

No matter what Julia Roberts would have us believe in "Pretty Woman," markers of social class tend to go far beyond decoding the number of tines on a fork or puttin' on the Ritz with a luxury shop makeover from Rodeo Drive. To find out what hotel workers were saying, I took a deep dive into Reddit in search of conversations about wealth, class, and social status indicators, then chose the conversations that generated the most agreement from other employees.

Because we all deserve first-class treatment when we travel, no matter where we happen to hail from, we combed Reddit's front desk threads to find out which behavioral tells hotel workers say reveal the most about a traveler's social status at check-in. Don't forget to add a winning smile and a tip to sweeten the pot.