Colorado's Serene Alpine Lake Is A Camping Escape With Forest Trails And Fishing
Colorado is home to more than 2,000 alpine lakes, known for their cold, clear water. Some of these are located in the Wet Mountains, just west of Pueblo in southern Colorado. This includes Lake Isabel, a serene alpine lake that is a great place for camping, fishing, and hiking.
Not to be confused with Lake Isabelle in Colorado's Indian Peaks Wilderness, this Lake Isabel is located within San Isabel National Forest near the small town of Rye. The lake's recreation area is also adjacent to the Frontier Pathways National Scenic Byway, which cuts through the national forest and is part of the Pueblo Historic Loop. This not only allows visitors easy access to the lake and recreation area, but it also affords them incredible views of mountain peaks during the drive. It also means that, unlike many alpine lakes, Lake Isabel is accessible by car.
The lake itself is about 40 acres and is actually a reservoir, and was formed in the 1930s when the St. Charles River was dammed. In the decades since, it has become a popular destination within the national forest thanks to its calm, clear waters framed by tall trees, its proximity to amenities such as cabin rentals and campgrounds.
Lake Isabel Recreation Area offers hiking and excellent fishing
The most popular activities at Lake Isabel Recreation Area are hiking and fishing. There are a handful of forested trails that provide day hike opportunities through the pine-covered mountains. The Snowslide Trail and Cisneros Trail, both of which are considered moderately difficult, are accessible from within the recreation area. The trailhead for the more challenging, 9.2-mile St. Charles Trail is about 1 mile off of State Highway 165. The shorter San Carlos Trail can be reached by taking Forest Service Road 320 off of State Highway 165 just south of the lake. To access the Wachob Trail, head about 1 mile north on State Highway 165, then take Forest Service Road 380. Some of these trails are also open for horseback riding, mountain biking, and all-terrain vehicle use.
In addition to hiking through the national forest, visitors can also hike around the lake's shoreline for nearly 2 miles. However, it's not possible to walk around the entire lake; there is no trail around the northeast section of Lake Isabel, just the highway. During the winter months, many visitors also enjoy sledding, snowshoeing, and Nordic skiing around the lake and adjacent trails.
Fishing is also a big draw to Lake Isabel throughout the year. Anglers will primarily catch brown, brook, and rainbow trout , all of which have been stocked in the reservoir. Visitors can fish from the shore or from non-motorized boats, canoes, and kayaks. In the winter, ice fishing is also an option once the lake freezes over.
Camping options around Lake Isabel
Those looking to spend more than a day exploring Lake Isabel will find plenty of camping options around the lake. The U.S. Forest Service operates three campgrounds within the Lake Isabel Recreation Area: La Vista, St. Charles, and Southside, all of which are open to tent or RV camping. However, while the park is open year around, these campgrounds are closed October through April. Camping season typically runs from early May through late September, although the exact open and close dates are weather dependent.
Another overnight option, also operated by the Forest Service, is the Lake Isabel Cabin. Unlike the campgrounds, this former forest ranger cabin, located across the highway below the southern tip of the lake, is open year around. Advance reservations are required. Additional cabin rentals are also available at the privately run The Lodge at San Isabel, located off the highway north of the lake.
The easiest way to get to Lake Isabel and the surrounding campgrounds is to take Interstate 25 south from Pueblo, Colorado's riverfront town along the Arkansas River, then head west along the Frontier Pathways National Scenic Bypass. Those looking for more stops can continue north on State Highway 165 about 7 miles past the lake to Bishop Castle, a free attraction and architectural marvel, that is often listed among Colorado's best kept secret destinations to visit. The nearest major airport is located in Colorado Springs, which is about an hour-and-a-half away. From Colorado Springs, the quickest drive takes you right through Pueblo, which offers visitors the chance to explore Pueblo Mountain Park or Lake Pueblo State Park before continuing on to Lake Isabel.