Colorado's Serene Alpine Lake Is A Camping Escape With Forest Trails And Fishing

Colorado is home to more than 2,000 alpine lakes, known for their cold, clear water. Some of these are located in the Wet Mountains, just west of Pueblo in southern Colorado. This includes Lake Isabel, a serene alpine lake that is a great place for camping, fishing, and hiking.

Not to be confused with Lake Isabelle in Colorado's Indian Peaks Wilderness, this Lake Isabel is located within San Isabel National Forest near the small town of Rye. The lake's recreation area is also adjacent to the Frontier Pathways National Scenic Byway, which cuts through the national forest and is part of the Pueblo Historic Loop. This not only allows visitors easy access to the lake and recreation area, but it also affords them incredible views of mountain peaks during the drive. It also means that, unlike many alpine lakes, Lake Isabel is accessible by car.

The lake itself is about 40 acres and is actually a reservoir, and was formed in the 1930s when the St. Charles River was dammed. In the decades since, it has become a popular destination within the national forest thanks to its calm, clear waters framed by tall trees, its proximity to amenities such as cabin rentals and campgrounds.