Virginia's Walkable Richmond District Is A Charming, Vibrant Getaway Full Of Eclectic Shops And Local Restaurants

Ask a room full of Richmonders where to take visiting family or friends, and they'll all agree: Carytown is where you go for a day (or night) on the town. Nestled amid the city's most historic districts, where intact Victorian townhouses sit primly on tree-shaded streets, Carytown is a lively strip where many of Richmond's best boutiques, eateries, and bars occupy mural-splashed storefronts squeezed shoulder to shoulder on dense city blocks. While the entire district spans just 10 blocks, its reputation for all things trendy has earned it the nickname the "Mile of Style." As a lifelong Richmond local and current Carytown resident, I've become a bona fide neighbor tour guide for visiting out-of-towners, and Carytown's compact, walkable nature never fails to impress even the most seasoned city slickers.

First, some tips for planning a visit: Carytown is busiest on weekends, and many shops are closed or have limited hours on Mondays, so choose your timing wisely. Most Richmond hotels are located downtown, just over 3 miles east of Carytown, where nightly rates start at around $200 for a weekend stay. To truly immerse yourself in the character of the neighborhood (and be within walking distance of shopping and dining), I'd recommend one of the nearby vacation rental homes, which typically have rates comparable to hotels. Should you choose to drive, parking along West Cary Street — the district's main drag — is free but competitive. There are a handful of nearby lots, such as Cary Court Park & Shop and a city-owned parking deck, but even those can fill up on especially busy Saturdays. Consider taking the fare-free bus or parking a few blocks away and walking. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, bring your wallet and a hearty appetite — the best part of Carytown is sampling its diverse food scene and local character.