Virginia's Walkable Richmond District Is A Charming, Vibrant Getaway Full Of Eclectic Shops And Local Restaurants
Ask a room full of Richmonders where to take visiting family or friends, and they'll all agree: Carytown is where you go for a day (or night) on the town. Nestled amid the city's most historic districts, where intact Victorian townhouses sit primly on tree-shaded streets, Carytown is a lively strip where many of Richmond's best boutiques, eateries, and bars occupy mural-splashed storefronts squeezed shoulder to shoulder on dense city blocks. While the entire district spans just 10 blocks, its reputation for all things trendy has earned it the nickname the "Mile of Style." As a lifelong Richmond local and current Carytown resident, I've become a bona fide neighbor tour guide for visiting out-of-towners, and Carytown's compact, walkable nature never fails to impress even the most seasoned city slickers.
First, some tips for planning a visit: Carytown is busiest on weekends, and many shops are closed or have limited hours on Mondays, so choose your timing wisely. Most Richmond hotels are located downtown, just over 3 miles east of Carytown, where nightly rates start at around $200 for a weekend stay. To truly immerse yourself in the character of the neighborhood (and be within walking distance of shopping and dining), I'd recommend one of the nearby vacation rental homes, which typically have rates comparable to hotels. Should you choose to drive, parking along West Cary Street — the district's main drag — is free but competitive. There are a handful of nearby lots, such as Cary Court Park & Shop and a city-owned parking deck, but even those can fill up on especially busy Saturdays. Consider taking the fare-free bus or parking a few blocks away and walking. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, bring your wallet and a hearty appetite — the best part of Carytown is sampling its diverse food scene and local character.
Come hungry and eat your way down West Cary Street
When it comes to dining, Carytown's greatest strength may be its sheer variety. Among the district's most iconic restaurants is Can Can Brasserie, a French bistro and bakery that feels like an import straight from Paris. Come in the morning for an espresso and beignets, or wait until evening to try French specialties like moules frites. Just want a quick pick-me-up? No sweat — there's Sugar & Twine for your morning caffeine fix, with a side of fresh, daily-baked pastries, like buttery croissants that shatter when you bite into them. From casual to upscale, Carytown has something for everyone. My personal favorite, though, is a little joint called Pho Luca's, which perfectly captures everything I love most about Richmond. A tiny dining room full of pride flags and quirky chalk wall art, where posters for Monday karaoke and local shows fill the street-facing windows and historic infrastructure mandates the bathroom be down a narrow set of stairs. If you go, order the Luca banh mi meal and a Thai mojito.
Richmond has long been nicknamed the Beer Capital of Virginia for its award-winning breweries, and while Carytown itself has no breweries, you'll find plenty nearby in Scott's Addition, about 1.5 miles north. In Carytown, bars range from dive-y to swanky. For cocktails, try The Jasper, known for its ever-changing menu and playful drink names. A few blocks away, New York Deli lays claim to Richmond's oldest continuously operating restaurant and the birthplace of the Sailor Sandwich, a delicious local invention featuring pastrami and knockwurst on rye. Here, you'll find local pours such as Triple Crossing Falcon Smash IPA (the best beer in the city, according to me) and a rooftop tiki bar that gets surprisingly lively on warm summer nights. For more nightlife, hop in an Uber and make your way to Shockoe Bottom, Richmond's diverse entertainment hub and another historic neighborhood.
Shop local along Richmond's Mile of Style
Now that you've had a good taste of Carytown, it's time to get down to business: shopping. Carytown is renowned for its array of locally owned shops, a sharp contrast from similar urban districts where high-end shopping means designer brands. Instead, you'll find boutique brands like Lineage, a craft leather shop that also specializes in candles, Richmond-themed souvenirs, and all things outdoorsy. Other shops cater to a wide range of interests, from secondhand clothes to high-end home goods. One Richmond staple is World of Mirth, whose whimsical take on a toy store makes it popular among kids and adults alike. On the same block, you'll find Plan 9 Music, perhaps the best-known record store in Richmond, going on 40 years, where you'll find new and used vinyl, DVDs, CDs, plus occasional listening parties and even live performances.
There's also plenty to do in Carytown besides perusing local wares; you'll find spas sandwiched between restaurants and shops, alongside tattoo shops and everyday services like barber shops and veterinarians. Arguably, Carytown's crowning jewel is the Byrd, a nostalgic 1920s-era theatre that sells affordable movie tickets. Richmond's film palace appeals to moviegoers of all stripes, screening new releases alongside beloved classics and arthouse favorites. Nearby, Révéler lacks the same history, but it has quickly made a name for itself as an intimate performance venue for artists spanning a wide range of genres, with an offbeat feel that makes you stop and do a double-take when walking by. If you happen to visit during the warmer months of May through October, don't miss the Carytown Farmers Market, which boasts more than just fresh produce — you'll find all kinds of artisan wares and handmade products. Regardless, no matter when you choose to stop in Carytown, there's sure to be something that draws you in.