Hidden In The Adirondacks Is New York's Off-The-Grid Resort With Ethereal Lake Views And Nostalgic Vibes
If your idea of a vacation is immersing yourself in nature far from the hustle of everyday life, the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York definitely fit the bill. The region has an abundance of small towns, scenic lakes, and outdoor adventures, and one of the area's oldest resorts is Timberlock. Along the western shore of Indian Lake and about a two-hour drive from Albany, Timberlock first opened in 1899. It's the kind of idyllic, peaceful getaway that families come to year after year and generation after generation; not much changes at this family-run camp, so it feels familiar each time you return. Another big part of its appeal is that it's off-grid and right along the lake within state forest land, far from any major metropolis. That allows guests a chance to really slow down and reconnect with each other, themselves, and the natural world.
There are 23 places to stay, ranging from small "tentlets" with two twin beds to cabins with room for a maximum of seven guests. Some of the cabins have their own bathrooms, and for those that don't, there are shared toilets and showers in the "trail baths" around the property. It's split into two main sections: North Camp and South Camp, each with a slightly different vibe, but both with great lake views. South Camp is on the quieter side, while North Camp is more oriented towards families.
None of the accommodations have TVs, Wi-Fi, or electricity, though you can get power and some signal at the Main Lodge, in the center of the camp. Even without electricity, the cabins with private bathrooms do get hot water, and there are wood burning stoves to keep you warm and gas lamps to provide the light.
What is included and what to expect at Timberlock
Timberlock is a seasonal destination, open from late June to early September for the summer, and then for a couple of weeks starting in mid-September for fall. For the most part, the requirement is that you book for a full week, starting and ending on a Saturday; the absolute minimum stay is three days.
This lakeside resort is an all-inclusive getaway, of sorts. All the bedding and towels are provided, though there aren't any housekeeping services. You'll get three hot meals every day, which are served family style on an open air porch, or you can get a picnic lunch to go if you're going to be out and about. As for activities, it's all about the outdoors. The lake is great for swimming, fishing, and playing on the beach, and you get access to canoes, kayaks, sailboats, and the like to take out on the water. Timberlock also has tennis, pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts, as well as a three-target archery range and a wood shop for guests to work in.
While many of the activities and equipment are complimentary, there is an extra cost for some of the guided activities, like water skiing and horseback riding. Timberlock also runs a youth camp called Voyageurs. It's two weeks at a time with a maximum of eight campers, ages 12 to 16.
Summer camp vibes for all ages at Timberlock
Along with the rustic nature of the accommodations at Timberlock, there's a camp feel, even for adults. If you're not excited at the possibility of mixing and mingling with other guests, this may not be the place for you. However, many people find that once they visit Timberlock, they fall in love. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said: "The food was excellent, the cabin and grounds were spotless, and we didn't want to leave. This is a beautiful part of the world, and to experience it at such an amazing resort is priceless. We met two families that have come to Timberlock for over [30 years straight]."
Staying at Timberlock really highlights just how incredible New York's Adirondack Mountains are for outdoor adventure. Along with the wealth of activities to do at Timberlock itself, you're not far from great hiking and mountain biking trails. The closest is the trailhead for Snowy Mountain, which is just a couple of miles away. The 7.8-mile round trip hike up and down the 3,899-foot-tall peak is a popular (and demanding) one.
Timberlock is about 15 minutes south from the small community of Indian Lake, New York, which has its own Adirondack charm and only about 1,400 people. It's the closest place to get gas or other supplies. If you're looking for something nearby with a few more creature comforts, like electricity and Wi-Fi, Lake Pleasant Lodge is a rustic, lakeside getaway about 20 minutes south of Timberlock. For those who fall in love with the area and want to come back in winter, you won't be able to stay at Timberlock, but you can visit Gore Mountain, New York's largest ski resort. It's about 30 miles from Timberlock.