Hidden In The Adirondacks Is New York's Off-The-Grid Resort With Ethereal Lake Views And Nostalgic Vibes

If your idea of a vacation is immersing yourself in nature far from the hustle of everyday life, the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York definitely fit the bill. The region has an abundance of small towns, scenic lakes, and outdoor adventures, and one of the area's oldest resorts is Timberlock. Along the western shore of Indian Lake and about a two-hour drive from Albany, Timberlock first opened in 1899. It's the kind of idyllic, peaceful getaway that families come to year after year and generation after generation; not much changes at this family-run camp, so it feels familiar each time you return. Another big part of its appeal is that it's off-grid and right along the lake within state forest land, far from any major metropolis. That allows guests a chance to really slow down and reconnect with each other, themselves, and the natural world.

There are 23 places to stay, ranging from small "tentlets" with two twin beds to cabins with room for a maximum of seven guests. Some of the cabins have their own bathrooms, and for those that don't, there are shared toilets and showers in the "trail baths" around the property. It's split into two main sections: North Camp and South Camp, each with a slightly different vibe, but both with great lake views. South Camp is on the quieter side, while North Camp is more oriented towards families.

None of the accommodations have TVs, Wi-Fi, or electricity, though you can get power and some signal at the Main Lodge, in the center of the camp. Even without electricity, the cabins with private bathrooms do get hot water, and there are wood burning stoves to keep you warm and gas lamps to provide the light.