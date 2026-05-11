One Of Michigan's Most Peaceful Beaches Is A Midwest Gem With Soft Sand And Lake Views

Summer in Michigan means going "Up North" to swim, boat, and sunbathe, preferably on one of Lake Michigan's sandy beaches. One of the state's hidden gems is a peaceful beach in the tiny village of Honor, Michigan, nestled south of Empire along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Esch Road Beach, also known as Otter Creek Beach, is located on the shores of Lake Michigan at the mouth of Otter Creek, and swimmers can take a dip in both bodies of water. Otter Creek is shallower and often warmer than Lake Michigan, making it a particularly popular spot for kids, while Lake Michigan is a great setting for adult swimmers who don't mind the cold. Along with this unique feature, Esch Road Beach is also known for its stunning views of the sand dunes in the distance.

While not as popular among tourists as the nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes, Esch Road Beach may be just as beloved by its fans, thanks to its soft sand beach, clear blue waters, and a peaceful environment that's never crowded, offering a stark contrast to Sleeping Bear Dunes. "This proved to be our favorite beach of our trip. It's gorgeous and peaceful here," writes one Google reviewer. "You really feel alone and relaxed."