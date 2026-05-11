One Of Michigan's Most Peaceful Beaches Is A Midwest Gem With Soft Sand And Lake Views
Summer in Michigan means going "Up North" to swim, boat, and sunbathe, preferably on one of Lake Michigan's sandy beaches. One of the state's hidden gems is a peaceful beach in the tiny village of Honor, Michigan, nestled south of Empire along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Esch Road Beach, also known as Otter Creek Beach, is located on the shores of Lake Michigan at the mouth of Otter Creek, and swimmers can take a dip in both bodies of water. Otter Creek is shallower and often warmer than Lake Michigan, making it a particularly popular spot for kids, while Lake Michigan is a great setting for adult swimmers who don't mind the cold. Along with this unique feature, Esch Road Beach is also known for its stunning views of the sand dunes in the distance.
While not as popular among tourists as the nearby Sleeping Bear Dunes, Esch Road Beach may be just as beloved by its fans, thanks to its soft sand beach, clear blue waters, and a peaceful environment that's never crowded, offering a stark contrast to Sleeping Bear Dunes. "This proved to be our favorite beach of our trip. It's gorgeous and peaceful here," writes one Google reviewer. "You really feel alone and relaxed."
How to get to Esch Road Beach
Esch Road Beach is located off M-22, a scenic coastal byway that passes through Lake Michigan towns such as nearby Empire, a lakeside village with quirky shops and forest trails, and Frankfort, a beach city with a picture-perfect lighthouse. Turn from M-22 onto Esch Road, which becomes a gravel road as it nears the beach. Then, you'll reach a small parking lot.
From the parking lot, you'll need to walk about 300 feet through deep, soft sand before you reach the lake itself. This is not a rocky, gravelly beach. You won't need shoes here. One family blogger describes the sand as feeling like "powdered sugar between your toes," and Google reviewers frequently mention the sand's cleanliness and lack of rocks. There's "always sugar soft sand and crystal blue water!" writes one.
Esch Road Beach is in the tiny village of Honor, Michigan. With a population of just over 300 people, Honor is known for its scenic natural beauty and small-town charm. During the summer months, visitors can enjoy the weekly farmer's market as well as a weekly artist and maker's market. There are a handful of restaurants in town, as well as the Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater. Visitors staying overnight can choose from The Honor Motel, Cedar Ridge Cabins, and Platte River Campground.
Exploring the Esch Road Beach area
After swimming or paddling in Lake Michigan and Otter Creek, taking photos of the dunes in the distance, and building sandcastles, there's even more you can do in the Esch Road Beach area. There's a forest surrounding Otter Creek, creating an excellent habitat for birding. It's a hotspot for the piping plover, a threatened species that breeds in the area in the spring. You might also spot Canada warblers and alder flycatchers, among other species. In the evening, people like to lighting beach fires and roasting marshmallows. If you spend some time combing the beach, you might find a Petoskey stone or two.
Esch Road Beach can also be a great place to start or end a hike: the Otter Creek Loop trail follows Otter Creek towards Otter Lake, and the trailhead entrance is just a few minutes' walk from the beach. AllTrails reviewers praise the scenic views and recommend you wear bug spray. One calls it a "fantastic hike with tons of variety and gorgeous views," adding, "Can't wait to go back!" Exploring more of Northern Michigan? About a 45-minute drive from Honor, you'll find Leland, a picturesque fishing village with darling shops and unique restaurants.