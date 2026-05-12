Between Santa Rosa And Redwood National Park Is California's Abandoned Fort Turned Historic State Park

For towering redwoods and coastal drives along beaches without a soul in sight, Humboldt County beckons travelers with treasures excluded from the usual Northern California travel itinerary. One place visitors can learn about the area's pioneer-era history while enjoying the coastal scenery for which Humboldt is known is Fort Humboldt Historic State Park.

Overlooking Humboldt Bay in Eureka, Fort Humboldt State Historic Park perches on a grassy hill approximately 200 miles north of Santa Rosa and 40 miles south of Redwood National and State Parks. President Ulysses S. Grant once manned the fort during his pre-Civil War days; however, its origins date to before the 18th president served as quartermaster. As Western expansion progressed, gold hunters flooded present-day Humboldt Bay in search of a get-rich-quick windfall, clashing with indigenous communities who already lived there. The U.S. army garrisoned the bluff in 1853, creating one of several forts in the area designed to manage indigenous-settler relations. "Though they did mitigate some of the worst conflicts, the soldiers here generally aimed at quelling Indian resistance. At times, captured Indians were imprisoned adjacent to the fort or sent for detainment across the bay," per the Humboldt County Historical Society.

Today, only one original building stands — a structure that served as the hospital. However, the park offers reconstructed buildings, museum exhibits, interpretive paths, and relics that tell the stories of soldiers, loggers, indigenous communities, and others who make up the foundation of Humboldt pioneer history.