Nebraska's Underrated State Park Near Omaha Highlights Unique Campgrounds And A Pretty Waterfall
Nebraska's location in the middle of the contiguous United States has often obscured its surprisingly comprehensive collection of wonderful outdoor destinations. Within Nebraska's underrated state park system is one particularly bright Great Plains gem, with scenery you may not expect to find in the state. What makes Platte River State Park so remarkable is not just its beautiful forest scenery, but also how close it is to some of Nebraska's largest urban areas. Lying near the eastern end of the state, the park is sandwiched between Nebraska's capital and its largest city. Lincoln is just 35 miles to the southwest, and Omaha is just 31 miles to the northeast.
Though it's less than an hour drive from both Lincoln and Omaha, Platte River State Park preserves a serene forest setting that encapsulates the state's unsung natural side. Much of the park's acreage covers rich woodlands thriving along the banks of its titular river, with steeper and rockier terrain than you may expect in the notoriously flat Nebraskan landscape. One of the main highlights of this steep topography is a small but beautiful waterfall nestled in a picturesque forest creek, with plenty of scenic trails and viewpoints available for sightseers and photographers.
As of this writing, day visits to Platte River State Park require a $14 permit for out-of-state vehicles, while Nebraska residents pay $7. This state park also has some of Nebraska's best overnight options. Visitors can choose from developed campgrounds, opulent "glamping" sites, and even more unique lodging opportunities.
Nebraska's surprising waterfall treasure
Platte River State Park protects around 450 acres of woodlands in the fertile Platte River Valley. At the same time, the park's waterways carve stark rocky bluffs that add a much-needed diversion from Nebraska's notoriously flat terrain. Platte River State Park's namesake river provides the foundation for the park's beautiful forest setting. The Platte River, a tributary of the much longer Missouri River, is one of Nebraska's key natural wonders, forging a lush and scenic river valley and wetland network throughout much of the state. Among the Platte River's more notable attributes is its role in Nebraska's annual sandhill crane migration, a particularly beloved event for birdwatchers.
Platte River State Park's water features are not the most outwardly dramatic of the entire Platte River Valley, but they nonetheless offer small-scale visions of Nebraska's underrated environment. The park's main attraction may be its picturesque Stone Creek Falls — something of a rarity for Nebraska. This particular waterfall will not break any records for size. At only about six feet high, Stone Creek Falls may be shorter than some of its visitors. Still, it compensates for its relative lack of size with photo-worthy rocky ledges, a small natural pool (and impromptu swim spot), and a tranquil overstory of green leaves courtesy of the park's hardwood forest.
Nearby, Crawdad Creek is a natural, kid-friendly water park, where visitors can cool off and explore the park's dynamic ecosystem. Stone Creek Falls and the adjacent creeks are reachable via a short, convenient trail, with plenty of great vantage points to see the falls from different angles. Even better views are available at the park's two observation towers, which provide panoramic shots of the park's forest and the nearby Platte River.
Camping adventures you wouldn't expect in the Great Plains
For a park of its size, Platte River State Park is one of Nebraska's premier camping destinations, with an outstanding range of different overnight lodging options. The park's developed campground has 48 campsites with full electric hookups, grills, picnic tables, and space to accommodate most RVs and trailers. The park also has a basic first-come, first-served campsite with fewer amenities.
Though these campsites are cozier than a backcountry wilderness, Platte River State Park has even more luxurious options for overnight visitors who may want a bit more comfort. The park's opulent glamping cabins provide a much more indulgent sleeping experience, with enough natural sunlight to keep guests in touch with nature. Of course, Nebraska's flat landscape doesn't quite match the luxury vibes of America's best mountain glamping destinations. Still, with deluxe amenities, full kitchens, and relaxing bedrooms, these cabins represent a special kind of Nebraska outdoor experience.
Platte River State Park's modern cabins and camper cabins split the difference between rustic tent camping and opulent cabin glamping. There's also the park's Red Barn facility for groups of up to 20. Even more unique are Platte River State Park's four reservable teepees at Pawnee Teepee Village, which let guests spend a night in a similar setting to Nebraska's Native American ancestors. Camping rates generally start at $35 per night for the developed campsite and teepees, while cabin reservations range from $60 per night for basic cabins to $220 per night for glamping cabins. Just 5 miles away, Nebraska's under-the-radar riverside town of Louisville has additional lodging options, plus other outdoor recreational opportunities and campsites that further highlight this unsung part of the country.