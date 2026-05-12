Nebraska's Underrated State Park Near Omaha Highlights Unique Campgrounds And A Pretty Waterfall

Nebraska's location in the middle of the contiguous United States has often obscured its surprisingly comprehensive collection of wonderful outdoor destinations. Within Nebraska's underrated state park system is one particularly bright Great Plains gem, with scenery you may not expect to find in the state. What makes Platte River State Park so remarkable is not just its beautiful forest scenery, but also how close it is to some of Nebraska's largest urban areas. Lying near the eastern end of the state, the park is sandwiched between Nebraska's capital and its largest city. Lincoln is just 35 miles to the southwest, and Omaha is just 31 miles to the northeast.

Though it's less than an hour drive from both Lincoln and Omaha, Platte River State Park preserves a serene forest setting that encapsulates the state's unsung natural side. Much of the park's acreage covers rich woodlands thriving along the banks of its titular river, with steeper and rockier terrain than you may expect in the notoriously flat Nebraskan landscape. One of the main highlights of this steep topography is a small but beautiful waterfall nestled in a picturesque forest creek, with plenty of scenic trails and viewpoints available for sightseers and photographers.

As of this writing, day visits to Platte River State Park require a $14 permit for out-of-state vehicles, while Nebraska residents pay $7. This state park also has some of Nebraska's best overnight options. Visitors can choose from developed campgrounds, opulent "glamping" sites, and even more unique lodging opportunities.