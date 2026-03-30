13 Glamping Destinations That Marry Luxury Vibes With Mountain Views

Everyone loves camping, but why leave the glamour behind? The term "glamping" combines the words "glamorous" and "camping," which seems like a contradiction, but the meaning has more detail than a combination of two words. Some glamping venues are small businesses run by individuals or families, some are glamping resorts that offer guests all-inclusive experiences, and some are chains designed and managed by big names in the luxury accommodation industry.

Another important characteristic of the glamping experience includes a closeness to nature, which can mean near or in a natural preserve, and includes various eco-friendly activities. Most of the best and most popular glamping locations are close to national parks, natural preserves, and other isolated areas well away from urban life. They often include spas, eco-friendly meals, sustainable living, wellness programs, and special events. Mountain glamping can include various features, and a view would be one of them, but don't forget the rushing rivers, verdant forests, starry skies, and pristine lakes that you can also find at higher elevations. Lodging may be a canvas tent, a simple yurt, or a self-sufficient tent, and you can enjoy comforts that can include hot water, gourmet food, a butler, and a king-size bed, along with a stunning view.

Keep in mind, however, that this level of glamour is often all-inclusive, which includes food, transfers, services, and local activities, and the prices are high. These venues aren't ranked in any particular order and also include a few locations in Canada.