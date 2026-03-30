13 Glamping Destinations That Marry Luxury Vibes With Mountain Views
Everyone loves camping, but why leave the glamour behind? The term "glamping" combines the words "glamorous" and "camping," which seems like a contradiction, but the meaning has more detail than a combination of two words. Some glamping venues are small businesses run by individuals or families, some are glamping resorts that offer guests all-inclusive experiences, and some are chains designed and managed by big names in the luxury accommodation industry.
Another important characteristic of the glamping experience includes a closeness to nature, which can mean near or in a natural preserve, and includes various eco-friendly activities. Most of the best and most popular glamping locations are close to national parks, natural preserves, and other isolated areas well away from urban life. They often include spas, eco-friendly meals, sustainable living, wellness programs, and special events. Mountain glamping can include various features, and a view would be one of them, but don't forget the rushing rivers, verdant forests, starry skies, and pristine lakes that you can also find at higher elevations. Lodging may be a canvas tent, a simple yurt, or a self-sufficient tent, and you can enjoy comforts that can include hot water, gourmet food, a butler, and a king-size bed, along with a stunning view.
Keep in mind, however, that this level of glamour is often all-inclusive, which includes food, transfers, services, and local activities, and the prices are high. These venues aren't ranked in any particular order and also include a few locations in Canada.
1. Treebones Resort (Santa Lucia Mountains, California)
Experience a view of both the beach and mountains in California's Big Sur region. Treebones Resort is located on the edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The venue is equipped with several luxury features that include a restaurant, hot tub, and a pool. Lodgings take on a variety of unique designs that include yurts, huts, tiny houses, campsites, and autonomous tents. The regular campsites are the cheapest options, coming in at $148 dollars a night, which is an economical option for a glamping venue.
Although there's an impressive variety of accommodations, the "autonomous tents" are the resort's most unique feature. These shell-shaped tents are equipped with king-sized beds, a fully-equipped bathroom, ocean views, and solar panels that assure a power source so you can experience living off the grid. In the Twig Hut, an example of the quirky designs you see throughout the resort, you can sleep in a nest like a bird.
Events hosted by the location include yoga retreats, massage workshops, and eco-friendly hiking and kayaking tours. Even if you can't join any of the resort's adventures, there's plenty of exploring in the nearby Silver Peak Wilderness, which includes plenty of hiking trails, scenic views, and redwood groves.
2. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort (Great Smokey Mountains, Tennessee)
Little Arrow Outdoor Resort is a glamping venue that's a unique place to stay in the Great Smoky Mountains of Southern Tennessee, offering guests an array of creative choices when it comes to lodging. Choose to stay in a recreational vehicle, tiny home, modern vacation home, regular or glamping tent, or one of the resort's small collection of vintage, renovated Airstream RVs.
This venue is a resort, with all the expected amenities, so guests can be comfortable and entertained without ever leaving the property. There's a playground, pool, hot tub, bath houses, an outdoor fireplace and lookout point, and courts for pickleball and basketball. Glamping options here are $210 a night or more, but you can stay here for as little as $75 a night if you bring your own tent or pop-camper.
There's no restaurant on the site, but food trucks visit a few times a week and there are restaurants in the area that the resort can recommend, and other events include bingo and trivia nights. Socialize with fellow guests at the Point & Feather Coffee Lounge, which is open all day, every day. The location is also stellar, with plenty of lush forested mountain views of nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It's the most visited national park in America with postcard-perfect views and renowned hiking trails.
3. Bodhi Farms (The Gallatin Mountains, Montana)
Bodhi Farms is located at the foot of the mountains, about 20 to 25 minutes south of downtown Bozeman, and offers guests a glamping experience that combines sustainability with authenticity. The name isn't just an expression; this is a real working farm, and a field kitchen restaurant is included with the design. Guests can stay in cabins all year round or glamping tipis from May to September, all fitted with modern furnishings and based on authentic designs for around $200 or more a night. Of course, like any other popular accommodation, it's best to book at least a few months in advance.
The full name of this venue is Bodhi Farms Eco-Resort, and the farm-to-table resort restaurant demonstrates how it's done with a menu that includes both wild game and farm-raised fare. It's open throughout the year, although the location changes from outdoor creekside patio to giant heated tipi — and you don't have to be a guest of the resort to make a reservation.
Other activities on the site include fly-fishing lessons, culinary classes, and bouquet building, since the farm also grows a wide array of decorative plants. The outdoor spa is another unique feature and includes massage, yoga, and a wood-fired sauna.
4. The Ranch at Rock Creek (The Pintler Range, Montana)
Luxury cabins, glamping cabins, a granite lodge, and a historic barn are the options for lodging at The Ranch at Rock Creek. The location is a 19th-century homestead that's been preserved and renovated to host adventurous guests who like luxury living as much as the outdoors. Several hiking trails begin in the Pintler Mountains, 25 miles to the south, also known as the Anaconda Range, one example being West Goat Peak.
The ranch is built to complement and preserve the local ecosystem, and the natural surroundings here in Montana's rugged mountains are ideal for hiking, horseback riding, and skiing. The experience is designed to be all-inclusive, so every event, lesson, or activity is already included in the overall price along with extra features like WiFi, beverages, snacks, and a comfy robe.
Accommodations include a choice between staying in the lodge, the historic barn, a log house, or a canvas glamping cabin. The cabins, which are also constructed of wood and stone, are touted as the real glamping experience on the site and are open throughout the year.
5. In The Trees (White Mountains, Maine)
In The Trees is a glamping venue that offers guests treehouses, A-frames, and vintage wooden cabins for lodging. The setting combines mountain views with a cozy forest canopy, a unique design, and a variety of choices that can accommodate from two to eight people.
The site is located in the forested slopes of the White Mountains near the state line of New Hampshire. Hikers will appreciate that the Blueberry Mountain Trailhead is less than 15 miles away, and Speckled Mountain is only 7 miles away.
Guests who want to stay on the property still have a lot to enjoy, such as the 50-foot mountain-top tower, the communal fire pit, and the 18-hole disc-golf course. The course is available for use virtually anytime and also hosts events and tournaments. Other amenities include a small store on the premises for basic needs, a kitchen, and an outdoor barbecue that guests are welcome to use.
6. Mustang Monument (Ruby Mountains, Nevada)
The full name of this venue is the Mustang Monument Eco-Resort and Preserve, so a lot is going on here, along with the glamping. Dubbed an "American safari," according to the website, this resort could be the ideal destination for those looking for a glimpse of the old frontier, complete with a real herd of wild mustangs nestled near the Ruby Mountains of Nevada. The proceeds from every stay go towards preserving these animals and their natural environment, so it's definitely an incentive for environmentally aware travelers.
Guests can stay in luxury tipis or safari cottages, individually designed and luxuriously decorated. The structures are historic, but the amenities are modern, and the cabins are equipped with private bathrooms, while the tipis have a communal bathroom facility. Every trip is all-inclusive, and your snacks, meals, and drinks are included in the price.
Activities include interacting with the natural environment, practicing archery and roping, taking a guided walking or hiking tour, joining a wine tasting, or taking classes to learn mixology and culinary arts. The list of activities at the resort is impressive, so guests can have a comfortable, stress-free experience.
7. Alpenglow Luxury Camping (Chugach Mountains, Alaska)
Alpenglow Luxury Camping is located in Glacier View, Alaska, just to give you an idea of the kind of vistas guests can enjoy. Accommodation here is luxury tents, with either a view of the glacier or the mountains. There's a third option of staying in a glamping tent right on the glacier, and the only way to get there is by helicopter.
Other than an amazing view, every tent is equipped with a queen-sized bed, a private deck, breakfast, and incredible views of both the valley and the glacier. It's only a short walk to the common area that includes a hot tub, fire pit, and flushing toilets. Prices start around $160 a night, depending on the season and lodging you choose.
Activities at the resort focus on the Matanuska Glacier and the nearby mountains. Guests can choose between package vacations that include interpretive glacier walks, helicopter tours, and ice climbing, but keep in mind that availability may vary depending on the season. The location is only a few minutes' drive away from the entrance to Matanuska Glacier State Recreation Area, where most of these adventures take place.
8. Conestoga Ranch (Bear River Mountains, Utah)
Conestoga Ranch is a scenic paradise that provides luxurious tents and covered wagons based on historic designs of the classic conestoga wagon, which were used in the 18th and 19th centuries by pioneers across the United States. There are other places across the United States where you can sleep in a covered wagon at family-friendly glamping resorts, but this one is located about 20 minutes away from the Beaver Mountain Ski Area and just south of Bear Lake State Park.
Tents are available to accommodate parties of between two and six people, and wagons can sleep from four to six people. Each tent and wagon is heated, equipped with electricity, and a private campfire patio. Levels of luxury can vary, with some of the tents including ensuite bathrooms, safe, mini-fridge, and dining table.
The location is on the shores of Bear Lake makes it easy to step out of your wagon or tent and on to the beach, where guests can lounge for fun and relaxation or do some fishing, sailing, or water skiing. Hiking is an activity that guests can enjoy at any time of year, and there are also caves to explore and fossils to discover.
9. Huttopia Adirondacks (The Adirondacks, New York)
Glamping is so popular these days that the industry has a few brand names with various locations, and Huttopia is one of them. While the company has locations in California, Canada, Massachusetts, and Maine, this one is about three-and-a-half to four hours' drive from New York City in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, near Lake George.
Choices for lodging include wood and canvas tents with several historic and creative variations, like the Canadienne, which was inspired by the fur traders of Canada, but all are equipped with modern amenities. These can vary but always include electricity, shared and private bathrooms, a fire pit, and an outdoor lounge area. The Trapper Duo Nature Tent is one exception, with no running water or electricity, but it still has a wood stove and composting toilet.
For those who would prefer to venture into the nearby mountains, several trails begin at the Huttopia property and Lake George is only 15 minutes away. There's also the heated pool and the reception area, which has comfortable lounge seating, books, and board games.
10. The Resort At Paws Up (Pintler Range, Montana)
Guests come to Montana to experience the remarkable view of the mountains, and The Resort at Paws Up combines those vistas with lush forests, modern cabins with modern amenities, and private decks. This ample site is a real working ranch and encompasses 37,000 acres, much of it untouched wilderness, for guests to enjoy and explore from mid-May through mid-October.
Although glamping is only open seasonally during the warmer months, the site's canvas tents are climate controlled. Wintertime guests may not technically be glamping, but they can still enjoy nature in Western-chic, eco-friendly cabins, so luxury is available all year round, no matter what you choose. The Historic Homes are not a glamping option, but they include a seasonal tent in the backyard.
Each camp has its own dining pavilion, chef, and butler, so cooking and cleaning are something else guests never have to worry about. In addition to meals in the dining pavilion, there are several other venues for food and drink that include breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinners, all prepared to be sustainable, local, and eco-conscious. For activities, this is one of Montana's top dude ranches to live out your dream of living the frontier lifestyle.
11. Ozark Mountain Adventure (The Ozarks, Missouri)
Located in the southern part of Missouri, Ozark Mountain Adventure offers guests four options for lodging and provides activities for romantic getaways, family vacations, and wilderness retreats. The owner was inspired by a glamping trip in Colorado that featured luxury canvas tents and set out to create a similar adventure in the Ozark Mountains.
There are four different glamping options on the site, each a luxurious variation on a historic canvas tent or cabin. The Bedrock Site, which uses stone and wood to complement the design, is one example of the resort's offerings. They all have private bathrooms, a fridge, a fire pit, and basic kitchen facilities.
When it's time to step out of the luxury tent and into the great outdoors, there are three lakes in the region — Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake, and Bull Shoals Lake — which are ideal for watersports, fishing, and boating. The city of Branson is only 6 miles away if you want to play golf, visit an amusement park, or see a show as well.
12. Hintercabin (Mount Tremblant, Canada)
It's a convenient location for those who also plan on enjoying one of the East Coast's best ski resorts, Mount Tremblant, which is located a mere 20-minute drive away. Hintercabin is more about eco-friendly spaces and curated interior design than tents, yurts, or other types of rustic or historic lodgings.
These are Scandinavian-style cabins that are designed to be integrated seamlessly with the surrounding forest. In addition to being a glamping destination, Hintercabin is also a landscape hotel, and the owners work with forward-thinking architects and have a program for artists-in-residence. There are four different, sustainably-built cabins on the site, and each can accommodate four to six guests as well as pets. All of them have modern, luxury furnishings and include a full kitchen, bathroom, wood-burning stove, barbecue pit, and daily housekeeping services. Guests also contribute to local sustainability, since every booking pays for planting 10 trees.
The atmosphere is peaceful and serene, and dwellings are built to be integrated with nature, which includes a view from almost every angle. The on-site restaurant, Maison de Soma, is a high-end culinary experience that sources everything from the local farm and the surrounding environment.
13. Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge (Vancouver Island Ranges, Canada)
Experience the breathtaking straits and mountains that line the edge of the British Columbia coastline on the western shore of Vancouver Island. Located in Tofino, the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge takes advantage of the rugged beauty of the area, specifically Clayoquot Sound, which has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2000.
Lodging here consists of 25 luxury canvas tents, which are located between the shores of the sound and an old-growth rainforest. Guests can choose to be in the heart of the lush forest, on the waterfront, or on a hillside with scenic views of both.
Like many other glamping venues that offer a complete inclusive experience, everyone who stays at the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge also gets three meals a day, access to a selection of wines and spirits, and free use of the various motorized vehicles or boats for exploring and enjoying the surrounding wilderness. You can also get a package that includes spa treatments, scenic helicopter rides, and guided tours.
Methodology
The concept of "glamping" has gone mainstream. We used Glamping.com to define glamping and to find a variety of mountain resorts and properties across several regions. Even though our usual focus would be stateside, and many of the best entries are in the United States, we've decided to mix it up a bit and find a few glamping sites in Canada, too. When it comes to mixing a vacation with a unique wilderness experience, both nations have a lot to offer the discerning traveler.
Amenities vary, but these destinations always the same level of luxury as an upscale hotel or four-star resort. Even lodgings that lack en-suite bathrooms or flushing toilets have communal areas with modern conveniences. Prices reflect this level of luxury, with most of these locations offering packages that include various upscale amenities and can cost upwards of several hundreds of dollars per night.