A Rural Suburb On The Edge Of Arizona's Largest Ponderosa Pine Forest Has Scenic Views And Quiet Charm
Tucked just northeast of Flagstaff off of U.S. Route 89, Doney Park feels like just the place for those craving space, serenity, and serious mountain views. As part of Coconino County, the peaceful, rural Doney Park has a population of almost 6,100 people (per World Population), with a median age of 42. Even though the town is just about 20 square miles, this still leaves a lot of Arizona wilderness to explore, as Doney Park is next to the largest ponderosa pine forest in Arizona (as well as the world), according to research in "Ecological Restoration of Southwestern Ponderosa Pine Forests."
The Coconino National Forest's ponderosa pines are some of the best reasons to put Doney Park on your radar. Since it's chock-full of hiking trails, you can see so much of the sprawling wilderness, including the San Francisco Peaks on the horizon. The pines stand proud with their distinctive orange and red, sweet-scented bark and needles that are 5 to 10 inches long, nestled into tall forests interspersed with stretches of prairie grassland. Come during the summer, and you'll see the meadows full of orange, yellow, and purple wildflowers.
Overall, Doney Park is the perfect balance of nature and accessibility to civilization, particularly for independent, nature-oriented people who want plenty of space and are not scared of life in a rural-like area. Residents may encounter heavy snow that messes with road conditions, crisp winds, and fire warnings, but Doney Park is popular for families, nature lovers, and retirees seeking a peaceful existence close to society. Here's why it's a favorite.
Why people settle in Doney Park, Arizona
The biggest reason that people choose to move to Doney Park is the unparalleled access to nature without sacrificing convenience. Unlike many suburbs, Doney Park offers its residents breathing room. Per Best Flagstaff Homes Realty, many homes sit on at least an acre of land with few HOA restrictions. This means that it's a great place to move to if you want complete freedom with RVs, horses, ATVs, or other hobbies.
Dark skies make it excellent for stargazing, and the forested surroundings create a peaceful daily rhythm that's often hard to replicate in a busy town. Residents on Reddit say that it has an almost remote-like feel while still being a quick 10-mile commute to all of Flagstaff's restaurants, shopping, and workplaces. Northern Arizona University is just a 20-minute drive away, so it's a great area to settle down with college-age kids.
Once winter comes around, the Arizona Snowbowl opens up for skiing in Flagstaff, one of the best places to visit in the state for real winter weather. Better yet, you'll miss all the traffic coming up from places like Phoenix. A lot of people love Arizona for the sunshine, but Flagstaff is actually rated as one of the snowiest cities in the country, with an average of 67 inches of snowfall per year. Since Doney Park is so close to Flagstaff, it sees a whopping 62 inches of snowfall every year. Sure, some shoveling may be involved, but it'll be worth it for the winter wonderland views amongst the ponderosa pines.
Scenic views and adventure in Doney Park, Arizona
Doney Park has plenty of adventure for those looking for a scenic home since it's a part of Coconino National Forest. You can see the stately San Francisco Peaks from Route 98 and other roads in the area, which includes Humphrey's Peak, Arizona's highest, with hiking, skiing, and Grand Canyon views. Since Doney Park is a part of the San Francisco volcano field, the scenery is full of lava flows and steep-sided cinder cones among the striking ponderosa pines. While lava flows are less noticeable in Doney Park, you can view prominent ones at Sunset Crater National Monument in Flagstaff via several viewing trails.
Residents most often experience the beauty of Doney Park through the many hikes and sites in the area. A popular trek is the Doney Mountain Trail, which is only a 1.6-mile out and back route, but it can be challenging due to loose rocks on the trail and over 200 feet of elevation gain. This trail takes you over a cinder cone, so keep an eye out for those signature steep-sided mounds. Since it's open year-round, visitors can enjoy the mountain and Ponderosa views any time. You can even bring your furry friend, but all dogs must be on a leash.
Another great hiking option in the area is Tom Moody Loop Trail at Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, which is technically in Flagstaff but is only a short 15-minute drive away from Doney Park. This trail is a bit longer at 3.5 miles, but it's a loop, so you'll end up right back where you start. What makes this hike particularly special is that it has a collection of ancient petroglyphs carved into the stone and rock formations along the path. Kids will love spotting these rock-carved drawings. If you're looking for a place that offers scenic beauty and quiet charm, Doney Park, Arizona is worth considering.