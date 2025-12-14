Arizona's 10 Best Destinations To Visit For Real Winter Weather During The Season

When snowbirds flock to Arizona, they don't have northern Arizona in mind. Instead, they flock to destinations in the southern, eastern, and western sections of the state where the weather stays delightfully mild over winter. Destinations in the east, like popular Scottsdale, have beautiful natural attractions, luxury shopping, and upscale resorts immersed in desert beauty while lingering at highs of 69 degrees Fahrenheit and lows that never go below the 40s. In the south, Tucson stays at an average high of 69 degrees Fahrenheit over winter. And in the west, Yuma is similarly pleasant.

In the elevated northern regions, Arizona changes drastically in winter and becomes a white wonderland that would make snowbirds shudder. This is also true of the White Mountains region in the eastern part of the state. In a state known for extreme heat and desert landscapes, it may seem strange that there are destinations where visitors can enjoy real winter weather. These destinations trade parched deserts for powder-capped mountains come winter. Lovers of cold destinations will find true winter weather with ski resorts, log cabins nestled on snowy mountains, and tiny towns filled with Native American history to explore.

But not all cold temperatures qualify to be called winter weather. What cold means can be subjective, as tolerance levels can vary by regional norms. To be consistent, we used temperatures at or below the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) as our criterion for what constitutes winter weather. Winter is defined as the three months between December and February. Having established that, we searched through traveler reviews across travel boards and forums to find the most fun Arizona destinations with weather that could be defined as wintry.