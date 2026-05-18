Forget Acadia National Park — Visit New England's Free, Underrated Parklands With Miles Of Coastal Trails

One highlight to seek out is Huckins Beach and Trail, a coastal gem with serene Atlantic views and peaceful hiking. Despite the name, it's not a single trail: Huckins Beach and Trail is one of Cobscook Shores' series of parklands, offering several hiking trails, paddling trails, and bike paths to explore. From the parking area, set out on Young's Point Trail, an easy 0.8-mile out-and-back walk that leads down to the scenic Young's Point Beach. Or hike through an old cedar forest and along the shore of two bodies of water — South Bay and Straight Bay — on the 1.4-mile Bay to Bay Trail. Whether you're hiking, cycling, or paddling near Huckins Beach, you'll have easy access to the Young's Point Picnic Pavilion, which has bay views and five walk-in tent sites (available on a first-come, first-served basis) in Huckins Meadow.

Also facing South Bay is Black Duck Cove, another of Cobscook Shores' parklands. You're unlikely to run into many other visitors while hiking the gorgeous Black Duck Cove Shore Trail, a 4.9-mile out-and-back route that's one of the region's longest trails. The path winds through the woods and along the shoreline to the High Bluff Picnic Pavilion and Black Duck Cove beach, where the water pulls back at low tide to reveal the remains of an old-fashioned sardine freighter. "Everything you could want in a hike," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Straightforward trail, incredible views, nice beach at the midpoint to lounge at... truly such a treat." Others mentioned enjoying the solitude of the underrated trail. "Black Duck Cove was serene — no other hikers, four seals swimming, and two eagles," commented one traveler on Google.