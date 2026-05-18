Forget Acadia National Park — Visit New England's Free, Underrated Parklands With Miles Of Coastal Trails
Maine's gorgeous Acadia National Park is rightfully famous for its postcard-worthy scenery. But it's also one of the most popular national parks in the country, bringing in around 4 million visitors each year. For a quieter alternative, consider a trip to Cobscook Shores, a free-to-access natural wonderland with miles of coastal trails.
Located just a stone's throw from the U.S.-Canada border in Maine's far northeast, Cobscook Shores stretches along Cobscook Bay between Whiting and Lubec, a charming seaside beauty that's known as America's easternmost town. The site comprises 20 distinct but interconnected parklands and is home to a 40-square-mile tidal sea (made up of several large bays), wildly beautiful beaches, windswept bluffs, quiet coves, and natural habitats for a wide variety of shorebirds. Though there is some infrastructure for visitors, including hiking trails, bike paths, paddling spots, and picnic areas, the coastline is largely undeveloped, and that's part of Cobscook Bay's rugged natural charm.
Hike the quiet trails of Cobscook Shores
One highlight to seek out is Huckins Beach and Trail, a coastal gem with serene Atlantic views and peaceful hiking. Despite the name, it's not a single trail: Huckins Beach and Trail is one of Cobscook Shores' series of parklands, offering several hiking trails, paddling trails, and bike paths to explore. From the parking area, set out on Young's Point Trail, an easy 0.8-mile out-and-back walk that leads down to the scenic Young's Point Beach. Or hike through an old cedar forest and along the shore of two bodies of water — South Bay and Straight Bay — on the 1.4-mile Bay to Bay Trail. Whether you're hiking, cycling, or paddling near Huckins Beach, you'll have easy access to the Young's Point Picnic Pavilion, which has bay views and five walk-in tent sites (available on a first-come, first-served basis) in Huckins Meadow.
Also facing South Bay is Black Duck Cove, another of Cobscook Shores' parklands. You're unlikely to run into many other visitors while hiking the gorgeous Black Duck Cove Shore Trail, a 4.9-mile out-and-back route that's one of the region's longest trails. The path winds through the woods and along the shoreline to the High Bluff Picnic Pavilion and Black Duck Cove beach, where the water pulls back at low tide to reveal the remains of an old-fashioned sardine freighter. "Everything you could want in a hike," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Straightforward trail, incredible views, nice beach at the midpoint to lounge at... truly such a treat." Others mentioned enjoying the solitude of the underrated trail. "Black Duck Cove was serene — no other hikers, four seals swimming, and two eagles," commented one traveler on Google.
Plan a trip to northeastern Maine
There's plenty more to discover at the sprawling Cobscook Shores. Take an al fresco lunch to the historic Old Farm Point Shorefront Park, with a picnic pavilion overlooking rock ledges where gray and harbor seals bask in the sun (and, in winter, a collection of toboggan sleds that visitors can use on-site, provided there's adequate snowfall). Or take in views of the offshore Birch Islands (part of the Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge) while walking along the shaded coastal trails of the Birch Islands Preserve.
Apart from special offerings in the off-season, like sledding at Old Farm Point or Red Point Nature Reserve, Cobscook Shores is open to the public from May to October from dawn to dusk. The parklands are free to enter. You can pick up picnic supplies at the Lyons Market IGA in Lubec, just a few minutes away by car, or even closer to the parklands at McFaddens Variety.
There are several lodging options in Lubec, too, including the Inn on the Wharf, a cozy 2.5-star inn that's also home to a good restaurant serving seafood on an open-air deck facing the bay. Cobscook Shores is located just over three hours from the state capital of Augusta and about two hours by car from one of America's most affordable vacation destinations, Bar Harbor.