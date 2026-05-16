Illinois' Under-The-Radar Reservoir Is A Midwest Lake Haven With Swimming, Camping, And Hiking
Since Illinois has miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan, many visitors will skip destinations in the heart of the state. However, travelers seeking the quieter side of Illinois will find themselves on I-57 South on their way to Clinton. The small city of under 7,000 residents is known for its connection to Abraham Lincoln and the annual Apple and Pork Festival, but it's also home to Clinton Lake. The 4,900-acre man-made reservoir is a place where families come to play on the water, hike the miles of surrounding trails, and camp at the end of the day.
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area surrounds the lake, and it attracts just under 740,000 visitors each year. Sure, that sounds like a lot of travelers, but Clinton Lake is an underrated Midwest destination compared to Illinois Beach State Park, the second most popular Illinois state park, which welcomed 2 million visitors in 2024 alone. Anyone willing to leave the tourist spots in Illinois can enjoy fun beach days from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend.
In the summer, the 1,000-foot sandy shore along the water's edge is buzzing with people relaxing, playing in the sand, or reeling in freshwater catch. Beyond that, the park is great for day-use activities, so you can find parkgoers swimming, picnicking, hiking, boating, paddling, wildlife viewing, and even hunting.
Swim in the warm waters, then hike the trails at Clinton Lake
Clinton Lake is not your ordinary reservoir. Unlike the lake at nearby Weldon Springs State Park — another underrated state park in Illinois — Clinton Lake is owned by a local power company, Constellations, and it serves as a "cooling lake" for the facility. Expect the water to be unusually warmer than other inland lakes, which can make swimming here comfortable, if it's not too hot outside. On those steamy summer days, simply relax on the sandy beach and watch the boaters or water-skiers go by. You can also cast a line and pull in crappie or catfish for dinner. There is a designated buoyed area for swimming, but there are no lifeguards, so keep an eye on your little ones as they splash.
After you've had enough time on the water and are ready to stretch your legs, take a hike on the Pond in Woods, Houseboat Cove, and North Trail. AllTrails lists this as a moderate 5-mile trek, but past hikers have mentioned that the trail is actually longer. One reviewer said, "It is a great hike. Nice wide trails, and beautiful views of the lake. It is longer than the 5.25 miles reported here. I tracked 7 miles, and it took me 2 hours and 20 minutes to complete."
The Clinton Lake trails can be accessed from the campground, and they connect to spur trails inside the recreation area. The good news is you'll be hiking through the woodlands, with views of the lake, and you'll want to keep an eye out for the wildlife and birds in the area. If you need to challenge yourself, take the 9-mile North Fork Trail that meanders through the steeper section along the lake, with payoffs of water views, wildlife, and wildflowers in the spring.
Clinton Lake Recreation Area has family-friendly camping
With easy access to the beach, hiking trails, and boasting over 300 available spaces, the campground should have spots that will meet your camping needs. Past campers had high praise for the camping at Clinton Lake, especially regarding its family-friendly perks. One reviewer on The Dyrt wrote, "Our site was adjacent to numerous paths that easily led to the beach, playground, the rocky path for fishing, and a secluded swimming hole. We couldn't have asked for a better location for our family and our interests."
Whether you're a solo traveler seeking primitive camping or you're a family with RVs requiring hookups, there is a campsite here for you. Basic amenities include a grill and picnic table, and there is a group area available, as well as alcohol-free sections. Be sure to check the Explore More Illinois webpage to find the spot that works for you.
Planning a trip to the area soon? Clinton Lake is an easy 2.5-hour drive from Chicago, and it's less than an hour from Urbana-Champaign, a trendy college metropolis with an artsy vibe. So, if you're looking for a place offering a low-key alternative to the buzzing Midwest tourist spots, plan an overnight trip here to swim, hike, or simply to relax.