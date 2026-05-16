Illinois' Under-The-Radar Reservoir Is A Midwest Lake Haven With Swimming, Camping, And Hiking

Since Illinois has miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan, many visitors will skip destinations in the heart of the state. However, travelers seeking the quieter side of Illinois will find themselves on I-57 South on their way to Clinton. The small city of under 7,000 residents is known for its connection to Abraham Lincoln and the annual Apple and Pork Festival, but it's also home to Clinton Lake. The 4,900-acre man-made reservoir is a place where families come to play on the water, hike the miles of surrounding trails, and camp at the end of the day.

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area surrounds the lake, and it attracts just under 740,000 visitors each year. Sure, that sounds like a lot of travelers, but Clinton Lake is an underrated Midwest destination compared to Illinois Beach State Park, the second most popular Illinois state park, which welcomed 2 million visitors in 2024 alone. Anyone willing to leave the tourist spots in Illinois can enjoy fun beach days from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend.

In the summer, the 1,000-foot sandy shore along the water's edge is buzzing with people relaxing, playing in the sand, or reeling in freshwater catch. Beyond that, the park is great for day-use activities, so you can find parkgoers swimming, picnicking, hiking, boating, paddling, wildlife viewing, and even hunting.