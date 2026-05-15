Goodbye Airports: Travelers Are Picking One Scenic Transportation Method In Droves So Far In 2026

If you're convinced that air travel is getting worse, you're not wrong. With global conflicts making flight routes and schedules uncertain, service-based fees for everything from seat assignments to Wi-Fi, and delays, cancellations, and luggage mishandlings on the rise, it's no wonder that passengers are fed up. Of course, there might be times when a plane is your only option, but when it's not, people are choosing a different path. It turns out that travelers in 2026 are gravitating toward one particular transportation method in droves so far: train travel.

Explore Worldwide has recorded a 25% increase in rail journey bookings compared to the previous year, and it predicts that this number will continue to go up. Meanwhile, Intrepid Travel saw a 24% rise in train trip bookings, while Railbookers noted a 51% increase from this same time last year, according to Travel Weekly.

Train rides often take much longer and cost significantly more than flying — so, why are passengers flocking to the railway like never before? Certainly, some train travel is practical, as it may be the most convenient way to get to your destination. For instance, the Libertyliner 250, the proposed Amtrak line that could change east coast travel in 2026, will take passengers from New York City to Boston in less than three hours. And in Europe, it's arguably the best way to reach major cities. However, more and more travelers aren't just booking train rides as a simple mode of transport but as a luxury experience in and of itself. The Around the World by Train in 100 Days tour exemplifies this, as it's the world's most ambitious, once-in-a-lifetime train trip around the globe that starts at a jaw-dropping $154,000.