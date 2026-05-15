Goodbye Airports: Travelers Are Picking One Scenic Transportation Method In Droves So Far In 2026
If you're convinced that air travel is getting worse, you're not wrong. With global conflicts making flight routes and schedules uncertain, service-based fees for everything from seat assignments to Wi-Fi, and delays, cancellations, and luggage mishandlings on the rise, it's no wonder that passengers are fed up. Of course, there might be times when a plane is your only option, but when it's not, people are choosing a different path. It turns out that travelers in 2026 are gravitating toward one particular transportation method in droves so far: train travel.
Explore Worldwide has recorded a 25% increase in rail journey bookings compared to the previous year, and it predicts that this number will continue to go up. Meanwhile, Intrepid Travel saw a 24% rise in train trip bookings, while Railbookers noted a 51% increase from this same time last year, according to Travel Weekly.
Train rides often take much longer and cost significantly more than flying — so, why are passengers flocking to the railway like never before? Certainly, some train travel is practical, as it may be the most convenient way to get to your destination. For instance, the Libertyliner 250, the proposed Amtrak line that could change east coast travel in 2026, will take passengers from New York City to Boston in less than three hours. And in Europe, it's arguably the best way to reach major cities. However, more and more travelers aren't just booking train rides as a simple mode of transport but as a luxury experience in and of itself. The Around the World by Train in 100 Days tour exemplifies this, as it's the world's most ambitious, once-in-a-lifetime train trip around the globe that starts at a jaw-dropping $154,000.
Why trains are the best option for travel
It's no secret that trains are much more environmentally sound than cars or planes. While each of these transportation modes produces greenhouse gases that contribute significantly to global warming, trains are by far the most eco-friendly. According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aviation is responsible for around 3% of all global carbon emissions. If comparing a trip from London to Madrid, the emissions from the aircraft and train per person would be 584 pounds (including both carbon and non-carbon emissions) and 95 pounds, respectively. And in general, a car with one passenger produces roughly 0.38 pounds of carbon dioxide per kilometer traveled, versus 0.01 pounds for a high-speed railway like Eurostar according to BBC. Of course, these numbers will vary depending on the cabin class, type of journey, number of passengers, type of aircraft or locomotive (diesel or electric), and other important factors.
Additionally, this mode is much more comfortable and stress-free than a plane ride. While for international flights, you need to be at the airport at least three hours in advance, typically 20 minutes before departure is enough time for a train journey. You won't need to pass through infuriatingly invasive security checkpoints either. And instead of being cramped in a middle seat with someone's chair pushed all the way back into your lap, you can enjoy ample legroom and stretch out in peace.
Finally, railroading provides a truly immersive experience, allowing you to enjoy scenic views of the changing landscape as you leisurely wind through forests and mountains. Trundling by rural villages, shepherds and their flocks, or ancient castles in the distance, you'll also be better connected with the land that you're passing through.
Unique train journeys for your railroading inspo
Once you're ready to join the slow-travel revolution and explore the world in a way that's greener, more enjoyable, and less stressful, there are trips aplenty to meet your budgetary needs and personal desires. For example, fans of the "Harry Potter" movies will recognize the Jacobite –the steam train that takes passengers over an 84-mile journey through the Scottish Highlands and across the film-famous Glenfinnan viaduct. It starts from Fort William and ends in the picturesque port town of Mallaig in western Scotland.
Alternatively, if you're a cold-weather lover searching for adventure and luxury rolled into one, the Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train journey is for you. This North American train route through the mountains was crowned the world's best winter ride in 2024. The nine-day trip includes a stay at the historic Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, a tour of an ancient glacier, a fondue dinner, and the option to snowshoe in Jasper National Park in Canada.
Finally, discerning travelers yearning for opulent cabins, gourmet meals, and historic sites will adore the Venice Simplon-Orient Express. The glamorous route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast takes place in a restored 1920s-era locomotive, where you'll dine on chef-curated, seasonal cuisine. Embrace the beauty of the French and Italian Rivieras, experience Pompeii on a private tour, and take in the glittering Amalfi Coast by boat. When planning your next trip, identify your price point and desired creature comforts. The cost difference between cabin classes can be significant, so if you're on a budget, coach may suit you just fine. If possible, buy tickets in advance, check the railway's website for promotions, and purchase a rail card or multi-pass if you'll be taking several rides.