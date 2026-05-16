Forget Glacier National Park, This Forest Nearby Has Amazing Trails, Camping, And Rafting
With major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles continuing to rank among the world's most crowded, many travelers are skipping these iconic destinations and heading to more remote locations instead. If that sounds like you, consider adding Montana to your bucket list. However, rather than visit some of the state's biggest attractions, like Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, which see several million visitors a year, consider checking out the nearby Flathead National Forest for a slower, quieter experience.
Located just south of Glacier National Park and spanning over 2.4 million acres, this is a space that promises similar views, complete with alpine lakes, dense forests, and rugged mountain views, but without the crowds. Trails are not only varied and suited to a wide range of skill levels, but they're highly rated, too. Water activities to enjoy include whitewater rafting, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, while those who prefer winter sports can ski or snowmobile instead. The grounds are open year-round, so you're not limited by rigid schedules. With so much to see and do, travelers might want to take advantage of the scenic campgrounds and spend a couple of nights here. Some of the sites include cell phone and Wi-Fi coverage, and there are even some cabins with either electric or wood stoves you can rent.
Despite its untouched, clean, and peaceful feel, Flathead National Forest shouldn't be too hard to reach. Highway 83 passes nearby, making it possible to reach Missoula in just over an hour. For fliers, one of the most convenient entryways is Glacier Park International Airport, located in Kalispell, less than 20 minutes away. Due to the nature of the area and lack of public transportation options, having your own vehicle is a major convenience, so consider a rental if you don't already have one.
Scenic trails and camping in Flathead National Forest
Outdoor enthusiasts already know that there are a lot of exciting things to do in Montana outside of Glacier National Park, and a trip to Flathead National Forest is the perfect example of that. Here, you'll find an impressive trail network perfect for hiking, biking, wildlife watching, and more. All told, there are over 2,200 miles of trails, and some pathways even accommodate motorized vehicles, ATVs, and snowmobiles. Those looking for a bit of a challenge, however, can't go wrong with Danny On National Recreation Trail. It's considered a hard route, stretching more than 8 miles and taking up to five hours to complete. With that said, it promises picturesque forest views (and dogs are welcome, too). Many visitors say the scenery is amazing almost anywhere around Flathead National Forest, so don't hesitate to choose an easier option if this one feels like too much.
Campers will also find much to love about the national forest. The area contains over 30 campgrounds, with facilities that include Wi-Fi and cell phone coverage, plus fire rings. If you rent specific cabins, you'll also get electricity, electric or wood stoves, and indoor plumbing. Accommodation options operate on both a first-come, first-served policy as well as reservations, but if you're coming here during peak season, it's a good idea to book in advance.
Keep in mind that you can't stay here for more than 16 days, with some sites enforcing even lower limits. Still, visitors have a lot of good things to say about their time here, complimenting the spacious sites, sunrise views, well-maintained grounds, and good, basic facilities. "A beautiful spot to watch the sunrise over the mountains," reads a Google review of the national forest. "Lots of space for camping and some really great trails." Once you feel like changing things up, you can drive 10 minutes to Condon, Montana's charming community nestled in the mountains with unspoiled natural scenery.
Exploring the waters of Flathead National Forest
Flathead National Forest is located close to several bodies of water, including Flathead Lake, one of the largest natural lakes in America. This gives you access to a wide range of waterfront activities, starting with rafting, available in any of the Three Forks of the Flathead River (North, Middle, and South). If you're new to rafting, consider reaching out to Flathead Raft Company. It offers different types of rafting experiences, all equipped with experienced guides. Reviewers often rave about the fun, yet careful guides, and prices are generally considered reasonable. On Google, it's holding down 4.8 stars with around 200 reviews. Other services it offers include inflatable kayaking and riverboarding trips, flatwater floats, rowing classes, and fishing experiences.
Speaking of fish, this area is known for its blue-ribbon native trout, but people can fish for largescale sucker, northern pikeminnow, and other species as well. And for those who want to go out in the water, whether to make fishing easier or to canoe, kayak, and paddleboard, one Google reviewer says the docks in the national forest are "well-maintained." The views from the water are picturesque, too, and you can even go for a swim if you work up a sweat.
Want to visit an actual city next? Kalispell, about half an hour away, is one of the best candidates for a day trip. Known as Montana's "Gateway to Glacier National Park," it's an underrated city with a walkable downtown and outdoor fun.