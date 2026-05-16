Forget Glacier National Park, This Forest Nearby Has Amazing Trails, Camping, And Rafting

With major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles continuing to rank among the world's most crowded, many travelers are skipping these iconic destinations and heading to more remote locations instead. If that sounds like you, consider adding Montana to your bucket list. However, rather than visit some of the state's biggest attractions, like Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, which see several million visitors a year, consider checking out the nearby Flathead National Forest for a slower, quieter experience.

Located just south of Glacier National Park and spanning over 2.4 million acres, this is a space that promises similar views, complete with alpine lakes, dense forests, and rugged mountain views, but without the crowds. Trails are not only varied and suited to a wide range of skill levels, but they're highly rated, too. Water activities to enjoy include whitewater rafting, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, while those who prefer winter sports can ski or snowmobile instead. The grounds are open year-round, so you're not limited by rigid schedules. With so much to see and do, travelers might want to take advantage of the scenic campgrounds and spend a couple of nights here. Some of the sites include cell phone and Wi-Fi coverage, and there are even some cabins with either electric or wood stoves you can rent.

Despite its untouched, clean, and peaceful feel, Flathead National Forest shouldn't be too hard to reach. Highway 83 passes nearby, making it possible to reach Missoula in just over an hour. For fliers, one of the most convenient entryways is Glacier Park International Airport, located in Kalispell, less than 20 minutes away. Due to the nature of the area and lack of public transportation options, having your own vehicle is a major convenience, so consider a rental if you don't already have one.