Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is A Scenic Midwest State Park With Kayaking, Trails, And Camping

Ocean and lake recreation might be the first choice for a summer escape, but riverside fun is a whole other vibe. When Indiana's 180-mile Tippecanoe River is your playground, good times are practically guaranteed. As for where to base your getaway, Tippecanoe River State Park seems like the obvious choice, given it's named after the watercourse. This northwest Indiana destination spans 2,761 acres of forests, marshes, and prairies that have miles of paths snaking through them. Whether you traverse them on foot or horseback, there's much to explore. Not only that, but some of the trails guide you to the nearby Sand Hill and Tippecanoe River nature preserves.

Of the total river length, the state park features 7 miles of water access, allowing you to fish for a wide range of species and go on kayaking expeditions. One visitor described it as a "nice stretch of river for tubing, kayaking, and canoeing." Fishing enthusiasts, on the other hand, can fish from a boat or the pier — expect to reel in bass, northern pike, and bluegill, among others. You can head to this Midwest gem any time of the year. When snow covers the land, the hiking and equestrian trails make room for cross-country skiers riding the runs, and you can also swap casting a line for catching through the ice.

With hiking, paddling, and fishing opportunities, one might think a day trip isn't enough to enjoy this scenic park. Luckily, you can spend the night here camping under the stars, with multiple options available. From electric and equestrian campgrounds to cabins and tent sites, your outdoor experience can be as homey or primitive as you'd like. Getting to Tippecanoe River State Park is easy since it's located right between Chicago and Fort Wayne — the drive from either takes one hour and 45 minutes.