Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is A Scenic Midwest State Park With Kayaking, Trails, And Camping
Ocean and lake recreation might be the first choice for a summer escape, but riverside fun is a whole other vibe. When Indiana's 180-mile Tippecanoe River is your playground, good times are practically guaranteed. As for where to base your getaway, Tippecanoe River State Park seems like the obvious choice, given it's named after the watercourse. This northwest Indiana destination spans 2,761 acres of forests, marshes, and prairies that have miles of paths snaking through them. Whether you traverse them on foot or horseback, there's much to explore. Not only that, but some of the trails guide you to the nearby Sand Hill and Tippecanoe River nature preserves.
Of the total river length, the state park features 7 miles of water access, allowing you to fish for a wide range of species and go on kayaking expeditions. One visitor described it as a "nice stretch of river for tubing, kayaking, and canoeing." Fishing enthusiasts, on the other hand, can fish from a boat or the pier — expect to reel in bass, northern pike, and bluegill, among others. You can head to this Midwest gem any time of the year. When snow covers the land, the hiking and equestrian trails make room for cross-country skiers riding the runs, and you can also swap casting a line for catching through the ice.
With hiking, paddling, and fishing opportunities, one might think a day trip isn't enough to enjoy this scenic park. Luckily, you can spend the night here camping under the stars, with multiple options available. From electric and equestrian campgrounds to cabins and tent sites, your outdoor experience can be as homey or primitive as you'd like. Getting to Tippecanoe River State Park is easy since it's located right between Chicago and Fort Wayne — the drive from either takes one hour and 45 minutes.
Camping at Tippecanoe River State Park
Indiana is home to some of the best state parks for RV camping, depending on your priorities, and Tippecanoe River State Park follows suit when it comes to variety. There are several areas open for bookings, with the main campground boasting 112 electric sites, each holding up to six people. This is a pet-friendly zone, provided your pup is leashed. Campers have access to water, restrooms, pit toilets, and a dump station. There's a playground, too, perfect for family-friendly getaways.
Those interested in a primitive experience can check out the river tent camp. There are only 10 sites in this area, which is equipped with two basic amenities: water and a vault toilet. However, the campground offers direct access to a boat launch, ideal for kayakers. If you've been meaning to discover the state park on horseback, you and your equine companion have a designated camping zone. The Horsemen's Campground has a total of 56 spots, two of which are ADA-accessible. Although primitive, pit toilets and water are available for campers — there's a frost-free hydrant and a central playground as well. The state park has a youth tent camp, too. As long as you've read up on Reddit's DIY camping hacks to improve your outdoor trip, you'll be geared up for a top-notch nature stay.
Alternatively, you can always stay in a cabin. Twelve units (one being ADA-accessible) are located in the northern part of the state park. With each holding up to six people, four guests can take the two bunk beds, while the other two can set up their sleeping bags in the loft. This area comes with water, restroom facilities, pit toilets, and a shower.
Take advantage of kayaking and trail adventures
With a riverside location comes water-based recreation, and kayaking is the way to go at Tippecanoe River State Park. While there are no on-site rentals, the park features a number of kayak and canoe launches. You'll find equipment rentals in nearby towns if you don't have your own. While kayaking at the state park is "very fun and relaxing," according to a visitor, the Tippecanoe River is also an especially great spot for pike fishing.
When you're not floating down the river, meander some of the trails. One brief path that takes you to the park's fire tower is via the Sand Ridge Trail. You get to admire the lush vistas in just 0.4 miles. Another easy hike is Trail 4 — this route makes a 2.4-mile loop around the forest, pond, and, of course, the river. Make sure to carry bug spray with you along this trek.
Those looking for a longer journey can follow Trail 5. This out-and-back track is rated moderate by AllTrails, with a length of 9.8 miles, so set aside around 3.5 hours to hike its entirety. You'll go from shady forest areas to river views while climbing up to 160 feet. Meanwhile, if you want to feel lost in the woods, take the 4.5-mile Black Oak and White Pine Trail. Open to equestrians as well, the trail winds through a verdant forest that protects you from the sun's rays. Take your time soaking in the tranquility before you say goodbye to the state park. Better yet, drive an hour north to Moraine Nature Preserve for more easy hiking and peaceful vibes.