Maryland's Bayside State Park Offers Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Paddling Fun

Though many travelers head towards the Chesapeake Bay to explore Maryland's waterfront communities, there's also plenty of bayside beauty to discover in Maryland without crossing the Bay Bridge. About 60 miles south of Washington, D.C., Newtowne Neck State Park encompasses a nearly 800-acre peninsula, bordered by two bays (St. Clement's Bay to the north and Breton Bay to the south), as well as the Potomac River to the west. The property that now makes up the park was one of the state's first colonial settlements in the mid-17th century, and it later became the site of a Jesuit community for centuries. In 2009, Maryland's Department for Natural Resources purchased the land from the Jesuits, with the plan to turn it into a state park. Today, it welcomes travelers for a wide range of outdoor adventures.

Surrounded by the three bodies of water, the park offers plenty of aquatic activities, such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing in the tranquil waters. Surrounding the peninsula are 7 miles of beach for leisurely beach days, though no swimming is allowed. The park's peninsular location also shelters a variety of birds, making it a popular bird-watching destination. While there is no dedicated campground in the park, travelers can paddle into two primitive bayside camping sites located on the property. If you're looking for a home base from which to explore the park, there are hotels and restaurants in nearby Leonardtown, a hidden haven with an unexpected cocktail scene.

Newtowne Neck State Park is free to visit and is open year-round from 7 or 8 a.m. (depending on the season) until sunset. For those traveling in from out of town, the park is about a 2-hour drive from both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport.