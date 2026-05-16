Maryland's Bayside State Park Offers Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Paddling Fun
Though many travelers head towards the Chesapeake Bay to explore Maryland's waterfront communities, there's also plenty of bayside beauty to discover in Maryland without crossing the Bay Bridge. About 60 miles south of Washington, D.C., Newtowne Neck State Park encompasses a nearly 800-acre peninsula, bordered by two bays (St. Clement's Bay to the north and Breton Bay to the south), as well as the Potomac River to the west. The property that now makes up the park was one of the state's first colonial settlements in the mid-17th century, and it later became the site of a Jesuit community for centuries. In 2009, Maryland's Department for Natural Resources purchased the land from the Jesuits, with the plan to turn it into a state park. Today, it welcomes travelers for a wide range of outdoor adventures.
Surrounded by the three bodies of water, the park offers plenty of aquatic activities, such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing in the tranquil waters. Surrounding the peninsula are 7 miles of beach for leisurely beach days, though no swimming is allowed. The park's peninsular location also shelters a variety of birds, making it a popular bird-watching destination. While there is no dedicated campground in the park, travelers can paddle into two primitive bayside camping sites located on the property. If you're looking for a home base from which to explore the park, there are hotels and restaurants in nearby Leonardtown, a hidden haven with an unexpected cocktail scene.
Newtowne Neck State Park is free to visit and is open year-round from 7 or 8 a.m. (depending on the season) until sunset. For those traveling in from out of town, the park is about a 2-hour drive from both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
Beaches and water adventures at Newtowne Neck State Park
While many history buffs know about St. Mary's — Maryland's oldest town that acts like an outdoor museum — they may not be aware that Newtowne was the second settlement in the state. As a reminder of the park's centuries-old history, you'll see the historic St. Francis Xavier Church and the Newtowne Manor House as you drive through the park. Continuing further into the park, you'll encounter a patchwork of cornfields, forests, and ponds. Fringing the shoreline of the peninsula are 7 miles of golden-sand crescents lapped by the waters of Breton Bay, St. Clement's Bay, and the Potomac River. The best place to start is the Potomac River beach near the tip of the peninsula, where there is a parking lot and bathroom facilities. While the peaceful, clear waters look inviting, swimming is not permitted here, and there is no lifeguard supervision. However, visitors can wade into the water or stroll and beachcomb along the shore.
If you want to get out on the water, there is a ramp on Breton Bay to launch non-motorized kayaks or paddleboards. While there are no rentals on-site, there are places to rent nearby, such as Patuxent Adventure Center at the wharf in Leonardtown. Once you've launched, you can stay in the sheltered bays or paddle out to the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail, a water-based trail that tracks the route of Captain John Smith when he explored the region in the early 17th century. Long distance paddlers can camp overnight at the two paddle-in campsites offered at Newtowne Neck State Park. These sites, which flank both sides of the peninsula, are best for intrepid and prepared kayakers who want to enjoy the park's quiet waterfront beauty and don't mind the lack of facilities (there are no restrooms, and campfires are not allowed).
Fishing and bird-watching at Newtowne Neck State Park
Beyond beach days and paddling fun, anglers can also fish from Newtowne Neck State Park. The Potomac River and the bays surrounding the park brim with freshwater species, including catfish, white perch, and striped bass (also known as rockfish, which is Maryland's state fish). While fishing is allowed year-round from the state park, the best time for Potomac River fishing is generally considered to be spring and fall. All anglers 16 and older must have a Maryland-issued fishing license. Though there are no dedicated fishing docks in the park, you can fish from the stone jetties along the sandy shoreline or from a canoe or kayak on the water.
Newtowne Neck State Park is also a habitat for a wide range of birds. Nearly 180 species can be seen in the state park, depending on the season, from yellow-throated warblers to red-tailed hawks. Trails crisscross through the wooded parts of the park for spotting yellow-billed cuckoos or turkey vultures, while you can spot great blue herons and spotted sandpipers near the beach or marsh. "One of the standout features of Newtowne Neck State Park is its sense of seclusion," raved a Google reviewer. "Even on weekends, it doesn't feel overcrowded, allowing you to truly connect with nature." For more outdoor adventures, venture about 25 miles away to St. George Island, an under-the-radar historic hub for kayaking, camping, and fishing.