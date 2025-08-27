Maryland's Southern Peninsula Town Is A Hidden Haven With Charming Murals And An Unexpected Cocktail Scene
When most people think of Southern Maryland, picturesque bay views along the all-American Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway and vacation towns like St. Michaels are some of the first images that likely come to mind. However, a lesser-known peninsula town in St. Mary's County offers a different taste of Southern Maryland charm with even more to offer than the crabs and Eastern Shore beaches you'd expect from the lower end of Little America.
Leonardtown, Maryland, sits right near the Potomac River and welcomes art appreciators, cocktail connoisseurs, and nature lovers. In addition to the striking waterways and landscapes one would expect from a waterfront town, Leonardtown is uniquely dedicated to its arts, entertainment, and culinary scenes. With an array of bright murals throughout Southern Maryland's only arts and entertainment district and an unexpected cocktail culture, Leonardtown has it all.
Discover Leonardtown, Maryland's murals and cocktails
Leonardtown's vibrant arts and entertainment district is the only of its kind in Southern Maryland. The vibrant Leonardtown arts community is comprised of galleries, studios, boutiques, workshops, and magnificent murals. This region's murals bring color and life to mundane and otherwise unexceptional structures like coffee shops and hair salons. The titular Leonardtown Mural represents the town's history, starting in the 1800s and blending into a depiction of 1950s Leonardtown. Other local murals include the Hurry Family Parkette painting (created by a Leonardtown high school student), the fantastical "Alice in Leonardtown" piece, and the Mural Public Art Project — a five-part painting of the stunning Leonardtown Wharf. Funded by groups like the St. Mary's Arts Council, artists here make the community even more appealing for visitors.
After admiring some art, explore Leonardtown's cocktail culture, and indulge in whatever beverage piques your interest. For a cup of coffee in the morning and a drink at night, stop by Social, a café and bar downtown. Sip on a craft cocktail, and hang with the locals for live music and fun events. For more food and drink in the heart of Leonardtown, Antoinette's Garden offers mixed drinks and wine alongside live jazz music, comedy shows, and karaoke.
How to reach and where to stay in Leonardtown
For a place to stay during your trip, look no further than Leonardtown Square downtown. One of the area's many unique neighborhoods (like Port of Leonardtown Winery Park, Shepherds Old Field Market, and Leonardtown Wharf), this historic district features The Inn at Leonardtown. Other accommodations in nearby small towns include the Victorian Candle, Blue Heron, and Solomons Victorian Inn, all of which offer a bed and breakfast experience. If a traditional hotel experience is more your speed, Leonardtown's neighbor Lexington Park has multiple options to choose from. Spark by Hilton and Holiday Inn Express and Suites are both less than 20 minutes from Leonardtown.
Meanwhile, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport are around two hours away. But before you fly home and say goodbye to the Chesapeake Bay, check out this peninsula on Maryland's coast for more waterfront views, comfy camping, and scenic trails.