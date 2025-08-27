Maryland's Southern Peninsula Town Is A Hidden Haven With Charming Murals And An Unexpected Cocktail Scene

When most people think of Southern Maryland, picturesque bay views along the all-American Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway and vacation towns like St. Michaels are some of the first images that likely come to mind. However, a lesser-known peninsula town in St. Mary's County offers a different taste of Southern Maryland charm with even more to offer than the crabs and Eastern Shore beaches you'd expect from the lower end of Little America.

Leonardtown, Maryland, sits right near the Potomac River and welcomes art appreciators, cocktail connoisseurs, and nature lovers. In addition to the striking waterways and landscapes one would expect from a waterfront town, Leonardtown is uniquely dedicated to its arts, entertainment, and culinary scenes. With an array of bright murals throughout Southern Maryland's only arts and entertainment district and an unexpected cocktail culture, Leonardtown has it all.