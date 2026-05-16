Social Media Is Buzzing About The End Of Spirit Airlines. Here's Why I'm Sad To See Them Go
During its 34-year lifespan, Spirit Airlines was the butt of many jokes, thanks to its bare-bones airline ticket, which would leave you paying extra for everything from a carry-on bag to printing out a boarding pass at the airport. So when the budget air carrier announced its closure on May 2, 2026, many social media users applauded the news. "Flew Spirit once. Felt like sitting on a park bench in a metal tube. Even a seatback pocket is too luxurious for this airline. Good riddance," comments one person on a New York Times Travel Instagram post about the shutdown. "It's about damn time," says another person on an Associated Press IG post.
Even the New York Times Opinion chimed in on Instagram with a reel poking fun at the airline: "R.I.P. to affordable flights at the expense of our dignity." Since the pandemic, things have been rocky for Spirit Airlines, which amassed over $2 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy twice in 2025, per NPR. So when the airline ultimately announced its closure, citing rising oil costs and long-term financial struggles, I can't say I was surprised. But as a budget traveler who has taken countless Spirit Airlines flights over the years, I also mourn the loss of the air carrier. There's no questioning that Spirit has played a crucial role in keeping prices reasonable across the board. And now, budget travelers are left with fewer options in a time when travel is already becoming increasingly unaffordable.
Spirit Airlines' role in competitive fares
According to CNN, Spirit's sudden closure stranded thousands of travelers and left 17,000 employees without a job. But even those who've never flown on one of Spirit's bright yellow planes will feel its loss. Although other budget air carriers are still operating, "you've removed a key layer of competition from the industry," says The Points Guy reporter Sean Cudahy on Instagram. Less competition drives higher costs.
Some travelers are already seeing the impact of Spirit's shutdown. "I booked a flight yesterday on another airline while Spirit was clinging to life. It was $162. Today's it's $451," comments one user on travel creator Chews to Explore's Instagram post about the closure. And airlines have proven time and time again that once prices rise (or a once-included service becomes an extra), they're unlikely to reverse course. In 2008, American Airlines caused controversy when it introduced a $30 checked bag fee round-trip, claiming it was necessary due to rising jet fuel prices, the New York Times reported.
But nearly two decades later, American charges $50, and checked baggage fees are practically unavoidable for domestic flights. And airlines will continue pushing travelers' limits — even more so, now that Spirit is gone. This year, we've already seen major U.S. airlines raise checked luggage prices. In early May, Delta Airlines announced it was cutting snacks and drinks on all short flights. Meanwhile, airline CEOs of major carriers are still compensated over $10 million a year, according to a 2025 report from SimpleFlying.
How Spirit Airlines made travel possible
In a time when life is becoming increasingly unaffordable, Spirit Airlines' closure marks a huge loss for budget travelers. Ultimately, travel should be accessible — not only a pastime for the wealthy. Lower income travelers already need to jump through numerous hoops to plan an affordable trip, from figuring out vacation destinations where the dollar goes the furthest to balancing minimal PTO days (or none at all, if you're self-employed).
For many people, Spirit Airlines was what made travel possible. "Spirit Airlines is the first airline that opened the entire world up to me," says Chews to Explore on Instagram. "As a kid from New York, I never traveled, never even thought about it, because in my head, travel was for rich people, and I'm not rich. Spirit taught me that if you got $50 and a book bag, buckle up, you're in for a ride."
Not only did Spirit offer flight routes across the U.S. (and sometimes, they were the only nonstop option available!), but they also connected travelers to destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America. For me, Spirit Airlines has flown me across the country countless times to visit family and friends — and sure, I sometimes grumbled about the lack of legroom and how they wouldn't even give you a cup of water on a six-hour flight. But the ability to travel affordably was priceless. Travel should be possible for everyone who wants it, and with the loss of Spirit Airlines, it just got that much harder.