Social Media Is Buzzing About The End Of Spirit Airlines. Here's Why I'm Sad To See Them Go

During its 34-year lifespan, Spirit Airlines was the butt of many jokes, thanks to its bare-bones airline ticket, which would leave you paying extra for everything from a carry-on bag to printing out a boarding pass at the airport. So when the budget air carrier announced its closure on May 2, 2026, many social media users applauded the news. "Flew Spirit once. Felt like sitting on a park bench in a metal tube. Even a seatback pocket is too luxurious for this airline. Good riddance," comments one person on a New York Times Travel Instagram post about the shutdown. "It's about damn time," says another person on an Associated Press IG post.

Even the New York Times Opinion chimed in on Instagram with a reel poking fun at the airline: "R.I.P. to affordable flights at the expense of our dignity." Since the pandemic, things have been rocky for Spirit Airlines, which amassed over $2 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy twice in 2025, per NPR. So when the airline ultimately announced its closure, citing rising oil costs and long-term financial struggles, I can't say I was surprised. But as a budget traveler who has taken countless Spirit Airlines flights over the years, I also mourn the loss of the air carrier. There's no questioning that Spirit has played a crucial role in keeping prices reasonable across the board. And now, budget travelers are left with fewer options in a time when travel is already becoming increasingly unaffordable.