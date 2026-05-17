Situated Between Chicago And Dayton Is Indiana's Day-Use State Forest With Trails, Fishing, And Wildlife

Indiana: home to the Hoosiers, the Indy 500, and fields upon fields of corn and soybeans. But tranquil nature also thrives in surprising pockets throughout America's crossroads, from scenic lakes to expansive forests and giant sand dunes that line the shores of Lake Michigan. One lesser-known corner of Indiana's natural landscape is Frances Slocum State Forest, a 515-acre tract of wilderness roughly 90 miles north of Indianapolis. Even the public recreation area remains relatively undeveloped, filled with summertime sounds of orioles and thrushes warbling, woodpeckers pecking, and the low quacks of wood ducks, punctuated by reverberations from the river, the lake, and distant boat motors.

Not to be confused with Frances Slocum State Park in Pennsylvania, Indiana's state forest is sandwiched about 150 miles between both Chicago and Dayton, and adjoining several natural areas. Originally home to the Miami tribe, many descendants of whom still live here, the forest is named after Frances Slocum, a European settler who married a Miami chief. Her gravesite near the state forest was controversially moved in the 1960s when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dug Mississinewa Lake, but there is a historic marker commemorating her at the new cemetery in nearby Wabash.

Though the state denied a petition to turn Frances Slocum State Forest into a state park in 2019, the recreational area and wooded trails remain a tranquil place to while away an afternoon hiking, fishing, foraging, and observing birds and wildlife common to northern Indiana, such as deer, turkey, rabbit, foxes, turtles, and muskrat (seasonal hunting for some of these is also permitted, but regulated). The forest has a day-use picnic area and is open from dawn until dusk, year-round.