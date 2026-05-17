Situated Between Chicago And Dayton Is Indiana's Day-Use State Forest With Trails, Fishing, And Wildlife
Indiana: home to the Hoosiers, the Indy 500, and fields upon fields of corn and soybeans. But tranquil nature also thrives in surprising pockets throughout America's crossroads, from scenic lakes to expansive forests and giant sand dunes that line the shores of Lake Michigan. One lesser-known corner of Indiana's natural landscape is Frances Slocum State Forest, a 515-acre tract of wilderness roughly 90 miles north of Indianapolis. Even the public recreation area remains relatively undeveloped, filled with summertime sounds of orioles and thrushes warbling, woodpeckers pecking, and the low quacks of wood ducks, punctuated by reverberations from the river, the lake, and distant boat motors.
Not to be confused with Frances Slocum State Park in Pennsylvania, Indiana's state forest is sandwiched about 150 miles between both Chicago and Dayton, and adjoining several natural areas. Originally home to the Miami tribe, many descendants of whom still live here, the forest is named after Frances Slocum, a European settler who married a Miami chief. Her gravesite near the state forest was controversially moved in the 1960s when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dug Mississinewa Lake, but there is a historic marker commemorating her at the new cemetery in nearby Wabash.
Though the state denied a petition to turn Frances Slocum State Forest into a state park in 2019, the recreational area and wooded trails remain a tranquil place to while away an afternoon hiking, fishing, foraging, and observing birds and wildlife common to northern Indiana, such as deer, turkey, rabbit, foxes, turtles, and muskrat (seasonal hunting for some of these is also permitted, but regulated). The forest has a day-use picnic area and is open from dawn until dusk, year-round.
Frances Slocum State Forest offers fishing, boating, and nearby camping
Frances Slocum State Forest is just one of several natural areas within a few miles of Peru, a charming town known for its festivals and circus history. Along the forest's southern edge winds the scenic Mississinewa River, which dumps out at Mississinewa Lake, the 3,200-acre reservoir created by the U.S. Army Corps and shared by both Frances Slocum State Forest and the adjacent Miami State Recreation Area. The lake features four public boat launches – although the Frances Slocum Boat Ramp is close to the day-use recreation area, none are located within the state forest itself. There are three dedicated parking lots for vehicles, including one for the Peoria Fishing Site, located below the Mississenewa Dam. Anglers can pull plentiful crappie and drum from the lake, and the state Department of Natural Resources stocks it with largemouth bass.
The state forest is less developed than other local natural preserves and is exclusively for daytime use. Visitors can picnic in the forest's day-use areas, but those looking to camp can utilize the seasonal lakeside campsites at nearbyMiami State Recreation Area, which offers over 400 campsites, including full-season reservations, a private boat ramp and beach, RV pads with hookups, and concessions. Across the lake from Frances Slocum State Forest, Red Bridge Marina offers boat rentals and other amenities for those looking to get on the water.
Frances Slocum State Forest is managed by the Salamonie River State Forest, a wooded camping and fishing oasis roughly 21 miles east of Fort Wayne, an underrated Midwest city with a charming riverfront about 60 miles from the area.
Natural landscapes and wildlife can be seen from a network of trails
A number of trails wind through the mixed hardwoods, pines, and cedars of Frances Slocum State Forest. One short, paved "easy access" trail loops through the recreation and picnic area, while a scenic trail is open to horseback riders who obtain a permit. Mississinewa Lake is also part of the Indiana Birding Trail, home to a robust population of bald eagles along with warblers, waterfowl, and even pelicans, so keep an eye out when you're on the trails or in the water.
Other trails include the Frances Slocum Boy Scout Trail, a roughly 2.6-mile horseshoe loop that circles the woods — though hikers report it can be unmarked and difficult to follow — and the Lost Sister Trail, a 2-mile wooded loop that starts near the picnic area with additional shoreline views, birdwatching opportunities, and spring wildflower blooms. "Beautiful woods. And a good amount of trails to hike," wrote one Google reviewer. "The forest is so big. Very easy to get lost in if you're not careful. Great for hiking," noted another.
West of the state forest runs the Frances Slocum Trail, a historic route turned paved county road. It runs along the Mississinewa River past one of the area's most notable natural features, a towering rock formation and Indiana's secret oasis known as 7 Pillars, which are best viewed from Seven Pillars Nature Preserve's southern bank, or from on the water. "This place was absolutely stunning and looked untouched!" wrote one Google reviewer. "If you're looking for a nice, quiet getaway, this is the place to go."