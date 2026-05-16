Minnesota's Unsung State Park Unit Is An Idyllic Minneapolis Day Trip To Boat, Fish, And Hike
Minnesota is serious about its lakes. Their "Land of 10,000 Lakes" slogan isn't an exaggeration. In fact, the true count is 11,842, based on their definition of what constitutes a lake, which Wisconsin likes to argue about with them. Regardless of whose definition you use, Minnesota has a lot of lakes to choose from, which means you can still find a little slice of solitary lakeside serenity if you know where to look. One of those places is Greenleaf Lake.
Idyllic Greenleaf is only about 1.5 hours from Minneapolis, and it's never crowded — in fact, there's a good chance you'll have it all to yourself. Most of the bigger, more popular lakes, like Red Lake, Leech Lake, and Lake Superior's shoreline, are in Minnesota's northern half, several hours from the Twin Cities. But there's no need to wander so far from urban amenities and the well-connected airport, when you can enjoy an idyllic day on Greenleaf Lake instead.
The state recreation area that protects this beautiful lake started as a grassroots effort to establish a state park within 30 miles of every Minnesotan. After years of work, the agreements, land acquisition, and funding all finally fell into place, and the park was transferred to the state in 2009. Almost 20 years later, the park is still an unassuming and peaceful place for a day trip from Minneapolis for those who don't need much to enjoy the outdoors.
Enjoying Greenleaf Lake State Recreation Area
The first thing to know about Greenleaf Lake State Recreation Area is that this park embraces its primitive natural habitat. There are actually two lakes in the park, Greenleaf and Sioux, but there aren't many facilities here beyond the peaceful, natural surroundings. The park's entrance and only parking area is at Greenleaf Lake, which has a small boat launch, a fishing pier, and a few picnic tables, all surrounded by trees and vegetation. Enjoy a lazy morning of boating and fishing for panfish, pike, walleye, and largemouth bass on the lake, followed by a delicious picnic lunch while you read away the afternoon with only the birds to keep you company. Minnesota may be known for having some of the friendliest people in America, but you're unlikely to run into more than a handful here. Quiet solitude awaits at this park.
The park's one hiking trail begins at the parking area and winds just a mile through an open field and into a small forest south of Greenleaf Lake, before you'll have to turn around and return the way you came. Bring insect-repellent clothes and spray to protect your skin, as bugs can be overwhelming in the warm seasons, and ticks are always a possibility in the woods. One Google reviewer described the trail as unwalkable due to the bugs. The rest of the park, including Sioux Lake, isn't easily accessible. Most visitors won't ever see Sioux Lake because there are no trails to it.
The lack of park facilities has turned off some visitors and contributed to some poor reviews on Tripadvisor. The people that leave Greenleaf Lake five-star reviews on Google are the ones that just enjoy being out in nature. If you prefer a Minnesota state park with more amenities, consider Lake Bemidji State Park instead.
Planning your day at Greenleaf Lake
While Minneapolis is one of America's best cities for getting around without a car, you'll need one to explore beyond the metro area. Getting to Greenleaf Lake State Recreation Area is easy with GPS, but don't rely on following park signs once you get close. Visitors report there aren't any on the small backroads that lead to the park. The entrance road is nothing fancy, a narrow dirt road that leads to a small parking area. If you're visiting just to get your park passport stamp, it's not actually at the park. It's at the DNR office in Hutchinson.
Before arriving at Greenleaf Lake State Recreation Area, be sure to stop for a restroom break. There are no facilities, sometimes not even a porta-potty, at the park. The closest convenience stores are in Litchfield, Dassel, or Hutchinson, each about 15 to 20 minutes from the parking area at Greenleaf Lake. If you're a seasoned backpacker and are prepared to do your business in the woods, make sure you follow Leave No Trace principles.