Minnesota's Unsung State Park Unit Is An Idyllic Minneapolis Day Trip To Boat, Fish, And Hike

Minnesota is serious about its lakes. Their "Land of 10,000 Lakes" slogan isn't an exaggeration. In fact, the true count is 11,842, based on their definition of what constitutes a lake, which Wisconsin likes to argue about with them. Regardless of whose definition you use, Minnesota has a lot of lakes to choose from, which means you can still find a little slice of solitary lakeside serenity if you know where to look. One of those places is Greenleaf Lake.

Idyllic Greenleaf is only about 1.5 hours from Minneapolis, and it's never crowded — in fact, there's a good chance you'll have it all to yourself. Most of the bigger, more popular lakes, like Red Lake, Leech Lake, and Lake Superior's shoreline, are in Minnesota's northern half, several hours from the Twin Cities. But there's no need to wander so far from urban amenities and the well-connected airport, when you can enjoy an idyllic day on Greenleaf Lake instead.

The state recreation area that protects this beautiful lake started as a grassroots effort to establish a state park within 30 miles of every Minnesotan. After years of work, the agreements, land acquisition, and funding all finally fell into place, and the park was transferred to the state in 2009. Almost 20 years later, the park is still an unassuming and peaceful place for a day trip from Minneapolis for those who don't need much to enjoy the outdoors.