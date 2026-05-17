Thailand's Largest Lake Is A Breathtaking Body Of Water With Islands, Bird Sanctuaries, And Fishing

Thailand has no shortage of beautiful places. In 2025, 32.9 million people came to the Land of Smiles to lie on Ko Samui's white sand beaches, visit misty temples in Chiang Mai, and hunt for street food beneath Bangkok's neon lights. However, Thailand is also home to unsung destinations that few foreign visitors ever hear about, let alone see. One such place is Songkhla Lake, Thailand's only non-artificial lake and by default the largest.

For over a decade, I've split my time between the U.S. and Thailand, and I visited Songkhla Lake for the first time at the beginning of 2026. Situated in the far south of Thailand, Songkhla Lake takes its name from Songkhla province, but the lake itself spans three provinces. Technically, "Songkhla Lake" is three interconnected lakes. For reference, it took me about 2.5 hours to drive from the top of the lakes to Songkhla city at the bottom.

Although the sheer size impresses, what sets this body of water apart is its unusual ecosystem. Fresh water flows in from the Banthat and Sankalakhiri Mountain Ranges, while brackish and salt water from the Gulf of Thailand make up much of the lake, especially during the dry season. This convergence of waters has supported human and animal life for thousands of years, including 43,000 migratory birds that stop at the lake's sanctuaries. From the long-tail tour boats, you'll see flocks of herons and other waterbirds converge on muddy banks, while fishermen attend to hanging nets and sun-dry fish on woven baskets.