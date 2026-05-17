Idaho's Newest State Park Is A Hiking And Fishing Haven Opening In Summer 2026
Idaho occupies a distinct geological junction between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, with some of the most pristine landscapes and rugged forests in the lower 48 states. And yet, despite bordering states like Washington, Utah, and Wyoming, all famed for incredible national parks, Idaho has none of its own (save for one largely inaccessible corner of Yellowstone). Fortunately, Idaho's Department of Parks and Recreation helps fill that gap with some of America's most magnificent state parks under its protection. Better yet, Idaho's state park system is getting a much-needed new addition. In the summer of 2026, Idaho will be officially welcoming the brand-new Twin Peaks Ranch State Park.
Twin Peaks Ranch State Park is located in a particularly mountainous region in Idaho's eastern reaches, about four and a half hours northeast of Boise and just southwest of the Idaho-Montana border. The extra time needed to get there from major population centers is expected to be worth it for visitors hoping to experience Twin Peaks Ranch's offerings of amazing mountain scenery and immersive overnight opportunities in the heart of Idaho's mountains.
Though the state park itself is new, the ranch and surrounding area have long been a major gateway to many of Idaho's best mountain trails for hiking and off-road vehicles. And with one of the state's major rivers flowing along the park's borders, Twin Peaks Ranch State Park promises to be a top destination for fun fishing expeditions in one of the major wilderness regions in the contiguous U.S.
Idaho's first new state park in 30 years is worth the wait
The new Twin Peaks Ranch State Park will consist of around 677 acres. The "ranch" is a mid-century dude ranch that was previously a privately-owned outdoor retreat. In 2018, the Idaho state government purchased it from private owners to create Idaho's first new state park in 30 years. With a ribbon-cutting celebration scheduled for June 27, 2026, Twin Peaks Ranch State Park will open just in time for the height of summer vacation season.
Looking at the area, it's no wonder that the state of Idaho was so interested in it. The park will be located in Salmon Valley, in the middle of stunning mountain systems rising along the Idaho-Montana border. The Salmon Valley and its namesake city of Salmon are little-known Idaho destinations for outdoor lovers and sightseers. The Twin Peaks Ranch is about 20 miles south of the city of Salmon, right next to the captivating Salmon River. As a tributary of the larger Snake River, the Salmon River is one of Idaho's premier mountain waterways that's popular with anglers. It's fed by snowmelt and surrounded by a spectacular landscape of canyons, valleys, and rugged peaks near the new state park.
Twin Peaks Ranch State Park's location in the Salmon Valley puts it right at the intersection of the Bitterroot and Lemhi mountain ranges, two alluring subranges of North America's Rockies that provide countless panoramic mountain views for guests. About 70 miles south is Idaho's highest point (and epic mountaineering challenge), Borah Peak, and its Lost River Range. Overall, it's hard to get any deeper into Idaho's mountain country than you'll be in Twin Peaks Ranch State Park!
Experience the best of Idaho's fishing and hiking this summer
With prime real estate in the Salmon Valley's mountains and river systems, Twin Peaks Ranch State Park will likely be a major destination for enjoying the region's exceptional outdoor adventures in an underrated corner of the American West. Though the park's official map is still in development as of May 2026, Twin Peaks Ranch will likely connect to more than 2,000 miles of public land trails. One nearby hiking spot happens to be among America's largest wilderness areas — the lush Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. Another massive outdoor playground next to Twin Peaks Ranch is the 4.3 million-acre Salmon-Challis National Forest.
One particularly worthwhile hike for future Twin Peaks Ranch visitors is the trail to the Goldbug Hot Springs. Located in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Goldbug Hot Springs feature natural thermal pools under a cave in a picture-perfect mountain setting. Other Salmon-Challis trails that Twin Peaks Ranch hikers can access are the Kane Lake Trail, the Lower Cedar Creek Falls Trail, and the strenuous Mount Borah Trail.
The Salmon River will also make Twin Peaks Ranch a top spot for fishing. The waterway has long been acclaimed as one of Idaho's top fishing spots, with several species of trout and ocean-run salmon being particularly popular catches. Other game fish you might hook in the Salmon River include steelhead, bass, and even sturgeon. The Salmon Valley also has several concessioners offering guided fishing tours that visitors can take advantage of. Overnight guests at Twin Peaks Ranch will be able to stay in the property's former guest ranch accommodations, which include one main lodge and several small cottages with river and mountain views. Those looking for additional places to stay can also find excellent lodging options in nearby Salmon.