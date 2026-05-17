Idaho's Newest State Park Is A Hiking And Fishing Haven Opening In Summer 2026

Idaho occupies a distinct geological junction between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, with some of the most pristine landscapes and rugged forests in the lower 48 states. And yet, despite bordering states like Washington, Utah, and Wyoming, all famed for incredible national parks, Idaho has none of its own (save for one largely inaccessible corner of Yellowstone). Fortunately, Idaho's Department of Parks and Recreation helps fill that gap with some of America's most magnificent state parks under its protection. Better yet, Idaho's state park system is getting a much-needed new addition. In the summer of 2026, Idaho will be officially welcoming the brand-new Twin Peaks Ranch State Park.

Twin Peaks Ranch State Park is located in a particularly mountainous region in Idaho's eastern reaches, about four and a half hours northeast of Boise and just southwest of the Idaho-Montana border. The extra time needed to get there from major population centers is expected to be worth it for visitors hoping to experience Twin Peaks Ranch's offerings of amazing mountain scenery and immersive overnight opportunities in the heart of Idaho's mountains.

Though the state park itself is new, the ranch and surrounding area have long been a major gateway to many of Idaho's best mountain trails for hiking and off-road vehicles. And with one of the state's major rivers flowing along the park's borders, Twin Peaks Ranch State Park promises to be a top destination for fun fishing expeditions in one of the major wilderness regions in the contiguous U.S.