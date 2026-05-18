Under An Hour From Chicago Is The 'Crossroads Of The Nation' With Tasty Eats And Family-Friendly Fun

Long before Schererville, Indiana, had a name, the land at the southern edge of Lake Michigan was already a crossroads. American Indian trails converged here, fanning out across the continent in every direction. Over time, those footpaths gave way to settlers' wagon tracks, then railroads, then highways. While the means of transport changed, one thing stayed the same: the roads cross near Schererville.

Today, Schererville is where U.S. Highways 41 and 30 meet Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65, which the town credits for giving it the official slogan, "Crossroads of the Nation." But with around 29,000 residents, Schererville is more than a fork in the road. It's part Windy City suburb, part Northwestern Indiana community that might be the low-lift alternative to Chicago you're looking for.

While no one is seriously suggesting Schererville can compete with the draw of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods, there is still enough to eat and do around town to make a great pit stop or day as part of a larger trip. And since it's a crossroads, naturally, it's quite easy to reach. By car, Schererville is about 2.5 hours from both Indianapolis and Milwaukee, slightly over 4 from Detroit, and around an hour from Chicago Midway and Chicago O'Hare International airports and downtown Chicago, all depending on the traffic.