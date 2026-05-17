Tucked In The Coconino National Forest Is Arizona's Popular Campground With Fishing, Hiking, And Scenic Views

Cave Springs Campground has over 80 individual campsites. Each of these sites can accommodate RVs up to 36 feet long. However, none of the sites offer hookups for water or electricity, so it is essentially dry camping, although water is available within the campground. It is also worth noting there is no Wi-Fi, and cell service in the area can be unpredictable.

The campground does have a store that sells essentials. However, it is usually best to stock up in either Sedona or Flagstaff, depending on the direction from which you are arriving. Reservations are required and can be made on Recreation.gov. The campground typically fills up fast, so you'll want to make these reservations as early as possible. This is particularly true if you are hoping to stay at a campsite along Oak Creek.

Beyond the activities in Cave Springs Campground, there is plenty to see and do in the immediate area. Although swimming is allowed in the campground, you can also make the 10-minute drive to Slide Rock State Park, which features a natural waterslide in Oak Creek Canyon. Not far away, Forest Road 231 runs past an area known as the Edge of the World, which is part of what many consider to be Arizona's most scenic drive. There are also a number of unique things to do in Sedona, ranging from shopping at local art galleries to visiting the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, a Tibetan Buddhist temple and shrine.