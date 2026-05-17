Tucked In The Coconino National Forest Is Arizona's Popular Campground With Fishing, Hiking, And Scenic Views
Arizona's Coconino National Forest covers nearly 2 million acres in the central portion of the state. Within that tract of land is an amazing array of natural features, including towering mountains, plunging canyons, pine forests, sandstone formations, and more. As a result, it is considered one of the most scenic national forests and is incredibly popular with tourists, drawing more than 4 million people annually. Although the Forest Service operates a number of campgrounds within Coconino National Forest, Cave Springs Campground stands out for the recreational opportunities it provides, as well as the surrounding scenery.
Tucked into the renowned Oak Creek Canyon, Cave Springs Campground is only about a half-hour's drive north of Sedona. Regardless of whether they are looking to fish, hike, or just relax in their campsites, visitors to this popular campground will likely be wowed by the scenic views. The area around the campsites is densely wooded, primarily with tall ponderosa pine trees. If you peek through the trees, you'll get a view of the canyon walls and the serene Oak Creek that flows through the campground.
Fishing and hiking opportunities at Cave Springs Campground
When it comes time to partake in some outdoor activities, several fishing and hiking opportunities are only steps away. In particular, anglers can cast a line right in the campground. Oak Creek has both native and stocked rainbow trout, and fish are actually stocked in the creek each week during the summer season. Within the campground, you can fish from the path along the banks of Oak Creek or by wading into the creek, and you are welcome to use either fly or spinning gear.
Just a few miles from the campground is the start of a catch-and-release section of Oak Creek, which starts at the Hwy 89 Bridge at Slide Rock State Park and continues to Sterling Springs Fish Hatchery. Only artificial lures and flies can be used along this stretch of water. Anglers can also access Oak Creek at a number of nearby picnic areas.
There is a myriad of trails throughout the Red Rocks District of the Coconino National Forest. A number of these are easily accessible from Cave Springs Campground. The parking area for Harding Springs Trail No. 51 is at the entrance of the campground. The West Fork Oak Creek Trailhead and the Thomas Point Trail are both just a short 5-minute drive from the campground. After a hike, campers can cool down by taking a swim in Oak Creek.
What you need to know about staying at Cave Springs Campground
Cave Springs Campground has over 80 individual campsites. Each of these sites can accommodate RVs up to 36 feet long. However, none of the sites offer hookups for water or electricity, so it is essentially dry camping, although water is available within the campground. It is also worth noting there is no Wi-Fi, and cell service in the area can be unpredictable.
The campground does have a store that sells essentials. However, it is usually best to stock up in either Sedona or Flagstaff, depending on the direction from which you are arriving. Reservations are required and can be made on Recreation.gov. The campground typically fills up fast, so you'll want to make these reservations as early as possible. This is particularly true if you are hoping to stay at a campsite along Oak Creek.
Beyond the activities in Cave Springs Campground, there is plenty to see and do in the immediate area. Although swimming is allowed in the campground, you can also make the 10-minute drive to Slide Rock State Park, which features a natural waterslide in Oak Creek Canyon. Not far away, Forest Road 231 runs past an area known as the Edge of the World, which is part of what many consider to be Arizona's most scenic drive. There are also a number of unique things to do in Sedona, ranging from shopping at local art galleries to visiting the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, a Tibetan Buddhist temple and shrine.