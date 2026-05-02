The Top 13 Things To Do In Sedona, Arizona According To Locals And Visitors

There's a reason that Sedona has earned the title of the world's most mindful escape. It's said that Sedona is home to a number of vortexes — powerful energy centers that are believed to have inspiring or rejuvenating effects. While the entire city is considered to be part of a vortex, there are a few pockets of Sedona that are known for being particularly potent. The most famous are Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, Boynton Canyon, and Airport Mesa — the latter of which can be reached through an easy 3-mile loop, if you're up for a hike, or you can drive and park close to a scenic overlook.

While we can't attest to whether or not the vortexes are real, we can confirm that they're well worth a visit for their immense beauty. "If you get a chance, the absolute must-do is viewing the sunset from Airport Mesa," said one person in r/Sedona. Just keep in mind that it may be crowded at this time. "It was worth the crowds to see the sun set in front of me and the moon rise behind me amongst enchanting rock formations," said one visitor on TripAdvisor. For fewer crowds, you'll also find some of Arizona's secret vortexes in Sedona, like Buddha Beach, tucked along Oak Creek.