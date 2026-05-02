The Top 13 Things To Do In Sedona, Arizona According To Locals And Visitors
Nestled 4,500 feet above sea level, and overlooking dramatic red rocks and otherworldly desert landscapes, Sedona has long been a go-to for travelers seeking everything from scenic hikes to wellness retreats and a thriving arts scene. But as a popular tourist getaway, there's no shortage of things to do — and on the flip side, plenty of overcrowded hotspots and the occasional tourist trap. And with limited time, it can be difficult to figure out what to prioritize.
So, we've turned to the people who know Sedona best — locals and visitors who've returned time and time again. By combing through travel blogs, Reddit threads, local tourism resources, and firsthand reviews, we've narrowed down the experiences that consistently stand out. From iconic hikes to scenic viewpoints and under-the-radar gems, this guide highlights what makes Sedona so special. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or a longer stay, these are Sedona's best local and visitor-approved things to do.
Explore hiking trails
No trip to Sedona is complete without exploring some of its 400 miles of hiking trails. Good luck getting a local to tell you about their all-time favorite hike — but don't worry, there's no shortage of sweeping Sedona landscapes and trails suited for every level. For Arizona-based blogger Danielle Outdoors, Cathedral Rock is a top choice. "Its dramatic, towering spires and steep drop off at the top are stunning (obviously you need to be careful)," she wrote. "The relatively short but challenging climb to the saddle rewards hikers with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding red rock landscape." Although it's just over 1 mile long, the trail is considered difficult due to some scrambling that's required at the end.
If you're looking for an easy Sedona hike with panoramic desert views, consider the 4.2-mile Marg's Draw Trail, which takes around two hours to complete. West Fork is another one of the area's most popular choices, with a 4.8 AllTrails rating and more than 21,000 reviews. Just be sure to always practice hiking safety, and if visiting during the summer, avoid hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. "Always bring a brimmed hat and water; hiking boots (are) optional, but closed-toe shoes are a must," advised one local in r/Sedona.
Browse local art and crafts at Tlaquepaque
One of Arizona's best shopping areas is right in Sedona. Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village came to be in the 1970s thanks to Nevada businessman Abe Miller, who made it his personal mission to create a thriving arts village. Taking inspiration from Mexico, Tlaquepaque is full of picturesque Spanish Colonial touches, from its patterned tiles to its plazas and cobblestone pathways. Today, his vision has come to life, and the center is home to more than 50 art galleries and shops, selling everything from beaded jewelry to furniture, and Andean folk art.
At Esteban's, which has been there since Tlaquepaque's beginning, you'll find handmade pottery, largely crafted by Arizona and other Southwestern artists. Another Tlaquepaque staple is Quilts Ltd. Gallery, which has been selling Arizona-made quilts, clothing, gift items, and more for more than two decades. "While many of the shops I felt were significantly out of my price range — I appreciated the variety and cultural influences in all of the art work featured in the stores," said travel blogger Culture Trekking. Whether you're looking for a souvenir or just a scenic place to stroll around, Tlaquepaque is an unmissable spot in Sedona.
Visit the vortexes
There's a reason that Sedona has earned the title of the world's most mindful escape. It's said that Sedona is home to a number of vortexes — powerful energy centers that are believed to have inspiring or rejuvenating effects. While the entire city is considered to be part of a vortex, there are a few pockets of Sedona that are known for being particularly potent. The most famous are Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, Boynton Canyon, and Airport Mesa — the latter of which can be reached through an easy 3-mile loop, if you're up for a hike, or you can drive and park close to a scenic overlook.
While we can't attest to whether or not the vortexes are real, we can confirm that they're well worth a visit for their immense beauty. "If you get a chance, the absolute must-do is viewing the sunset from Airport Mesa," said one person in r/Sedona. Just keep in mind that it may be crowded at this time. "It was worth the crowds to see the sun set in front of me and the moon rise behind me amongst enchanting rock formations," said one visitor on TripAdvisor. For fewer crowds, you'll also find some of Arizona's secret vortexes in Sedona, like Buddha Beach, tucked along Oak Creek.
Enjoy the local food scene
Sedona's culinary scene has lots to offer locals and visitors alike. Elote Cafe is one of Sedona's most acclaimed dining spaces, earning attention from Arizona publications, national outlets, and Reddit users alike. Showcasing Mexican and Southwestern cuisine, find dishes like slow-smoked brisket enchiladas, buffalo mole poblano, and duck carnitas on the menu — just note that reservations are required, and open up to two months in advance. For a more casual setting complete with red rock scenery, head to Javelina Cantina, a frequent mention in a Sedona Facebook group. The Mexican restaurant serves dishes like carne asada street tacos, fajitas, and chile relleno burritos.
For breakfast or lunch in a charming atmosphere, head to the 4.7-star-rated Indian Gardens Cafe and Market. During breakfast time, find dishes like a breakfast burrito, huevos rancheros, and a garden bowl, while its lunch menu includes an array of sandwiches and salads. The cafe also serves a selection of coffee drinks, wines, and draft beers. "This is my absolute favorite place to eat in Sedona," said Arizona blogger Danielle Outdoors. The 4.7-star-rated, family-owned Gerardo's Pizza is another popular choice. "The Diavola pizza that comes with handmade mozzarella, pizza sauce, spicy calabrese soppressata, and basil had so much flavor!" said Arizona-based blogger Enthusiastic About Life. "I especially loved the crust. I highly recommend them if you're ever in Sedona!"
Stop by the Chapel of the Holy Cross
There's no shortage of rugged, unspoiled desert beauty in the Sedona region, but one of its most unique spots is undoubtedly the Chapel of the Holy Cross. This surreal religious wonder is carved into Arizona's red rocks, 250 feet above ground, and takes inspiration from the Empire State Building. Although it was originally intended to be built in Hungary, plans changed due to the outbreak of World War II, and it was instead built in sculptor Marguerite Brunswig Staude's home state of Arizona.
Construction was completed in 1956, and since then, it has become a favorite stop among locals and visitors alike for its distinct architecture, scenery, and calming atmosphere. "I'm not religious but visit every time we go to Sedona," said one Reddit user in r/Sedona. "It's extremely peaceful." Visitors say that parking around the church is limited — but you can also reach the church by hopping on Sedona's shuttle, which runs from Thursday through Sunday and costs $2.
Swim in Slide Rock State Park
Home to a swimming hole and a thrilling natural waterslide, Slide Rock State Park is one of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors in Sedona, apart from hiking, of course. Located on a historic apple farm, the park's highlight is its 80-foot-long natural slide that leads into Oak Creek. "Slide Rock State Park is an absolute must-see when visiting Arizona," said one visitor on Google, where the park has garnered a 4.7-star rating. "The natural red rock setting is breathtaking, and the creek that runs through creates a unique, fun experience unlike anywhere else."
Past visitors recommend wearing water shoes and being extra careful, as the rocks can be quite slippery, and there's no lifeguard on duty. Locals also suggest visiting on a weekday and/or earlier in the day to avoid crowds. Park entry is $20 per vehicle of up to four people from October to April, and $30 from May to September, with an extra $5 cost for any additional people.
Go wine tasting
Sedona isn't always associated with wine, but it's actually nestled right in Arizona's Verde Valley, a region with a unique microclimate and a rich history of winemaking. Back in the 1600s, Franciscan missionaries planted the region's first grapes, and as a result, a number of small production facilities make up the valley's wine trail today. Oak Creek Vineyards, located just 15 minutes outside of Sedona, is a top-rated spot, with a 4.6-star Google rating. The family-friendly winery, which has been around since 2002, offers tastings of five pours for $15.
Just around 20 minutes outside of Sedona, you'll also find the 4.7-star-rated DA Ranch. Located within a 19th-century ranch, the winery also hosts vineyard walking tours for $55 and has a regular lineup of live music and food trucks. If you're looking for a spot right in town, the 4.5-star-rated Winery 1912 serves Spanish and Iberian-style wine from Willcox, another one of Arizona's unique wine regions.
Go stargazing
Sedona isn't just full of beautiful daytime views. As a designated International Dark Sky Community, outdoor lighting in Sedona is regulated. This means that not only are its night skies exceptionally low in light pollution, but that stargazing is one of the city's unmissable things to do. When it comes to finding the best stargazing viewpoint, you can't go wrong. ("It's so dark you'll be able to see stars from pretty much anywhere," said one person in r/Sedona, in response to a traveler seeking the best stargazing spots.) But according to Visit Sedona, the Baldwin Trailhead is one of the city's top nighttime choices, thanks to its Cathedral Rock views. Plus, it's easy to reach, with a parking lot, and just a .1-mile walk required.
Sedona Cultural Park is also a popular choice among locals in a Sedona Facebook group, thanks to its views, ease of access, and ample parking. Another easy access point recommended by Redditors is Yavapai Point. To reach its star-filled views complete with Bell Rock and Chapel of the Holy Cross scenery, it's just a half-mile round-trip hike.
Visit Palatki and Honanki Heritage Sites
There's no question that Sedona's landscapes are incredible — and they're also home to some of Arizona's largest cliff dwellings and most significant archaeological sites. Palatki Heritage Site, which was inhabited by the Sinagua people around 1150 to 1350 CE, is one such site. Located around 30 minutes outside of downtown Sedona, the site features a cliff dwelling and rock art at 4,722 feet above ground. The site can be visited through a guided tour booked in advance, and keep in mind that venturing up 60 uneven steps will be required. "Awe-inspiring experience. So grateful we visited," said one visitor on Google.
Meanwhile, at Honanki Heritage Site, 17 miles outside of downtown, you can see even more cliff dwellings along with rock art, some of which dates back thousands of years. No tours or reservations are required, but note that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended. Even more archaeological sites can be found in the surrounding area, like Montezuma's Castle, a five-story structure dating back between 1100 and 1425 AD, and the Crane Petroglyph Heritage Site, one of the largest and best-preserved petroglyph sites in the region. Both are around a 40-minute drive from Sedona.
Experience Sedona's spiritual side at Center for the New Age
Sedona became an epicenter for the New Age movement in the '80s, and today, its reputation for spirituality and mysticism is well known. You'll find no shortage of shops suited for the metaphysically inclined. But if you're looking for a true one-stop shop, look no further than the Center for the New Age. With a 4.1-star rating on Google and even an inclusion under r/Sedona's FAQ page, the Center for the New Age is Sedona's go-to place for everything from psychic readings to aura photography.
The center even offers unique, only-in-Sedona experiences like spoon-bending classes and UFO sighting tours ("I'm normally skeptical but there is no earthly explanation for what we saw last night," said one TripAdvisor reviewer). Within the shop, you can also browse an array of crystals, candles, tarot and oracle decks, and other spiritual and healing-oriented items. For specific readings or services, appointments are recommended, as walk-in availability isn't guaranteed.
Relax at a spa
While you'll find famous wellness retreats across Arizona, with its soothing red rock landscapes and penchant for all types of healing, there are few places better suited for a spa trip than Sedona. "Locals favor New Day Spa or Tao Foot Spa and Massage," wrote one Reddit user in r/Sedona. New Day Spa, which is rated 4.7-stars on Google, offers an array of massages and other body treatments, some of which utilize local ingredients like prickly pear and turquoise sage. Visitors can also enjoy relaxing in the garden patio, complete with red rock landscapes.
The 4.9-star-rated Tao Foot Spa, meanwhile, is an ideal choice for hikers looking to unwind. The spa, established in 2017, offers treatments like the foot and body combination massage, which utilizes foot reflexology, hot stone therapy, shiatsu, and other techniques. And for travelers seeking a full wellness experience, many of Sedona's local resorts also offer spa services, like Ambiente, one of Arizona's wildly popular romantic resorts.
Visit the Stupa
Regardless of whether you're spiritually inclined or not, the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park is one of Sedona's most tranquil — and unique — corners, beloved by visitors and locals alike. Owned by a Tibetan Buddhist temple and tucked within a wildlife sanctuary, you'll find numerous walking trails and quiet spaces throughout the park, which is free to visit. "The Stupa is amazingly peaceful! There is so much amazing energy there," said one Reddit user in r/Sedona.
The park's crown jewel is its 36-foot-tall stupa, a Buddhist shrine dedicated to the deity Amitabha. The stupa, constructed over a period of 18 months through a strict spiritual process, is filled with prayers, mini stupas, and other spiritual items from around the world. Within the park, you'll also find a smaller version, known as the Tara Stupa, along with a mahogany Shakyamuni Buddha statue and a Native American medicine wheel. Just keep in mind that it is a spiritual space, so be sure to keep your voice low, keep your phone on silent, and leave no trace.
Take a day trip to Jerome
At one time, Jerome was a booming mining town with a reputation as the "wickedest town in the West," thanks to its abundance of gambling houses, saloons, and the like. Today, the town is a picturesque haven for artists, and according to locals in r/Sedona, an unmissable day trip. "Jerome is a paranormal and history mecca," said one Redditor. "Jerome is a must, it's built right in the hill, it's breathtaking and its vibe is so cool."
Located a little over 30 minutes away from Sedona, start off at Jerome State Historic Park to learn about the town's history, from its rise in the copper industry to its transformation into one of the country's largest ghost towns in the 1950s and its ultimate revitalization. You'll also find plenty of quirky spots like Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes, which claims to house the world's biggest kaleidoscope gallery, plus artsy spaces like the Jerome Art Center, a hub for local artists, located in a former 1920s-era high school.
Methodology
To determine Sedona's top things to do according to locals and visitors, we scoured numerous travel blogs (including Danielle Outdoors, Enthusiastic About Life, and Culture Trekking) and local Reddit threads, searching for the most frequently mentioned attractions and most positive overall reviews. We continued to refer to these sources throughout the writing process, along with resources like Google Reviews and local Facebook groups, ensuring that each of our recommendations was generally popular among locals and visitors. We also occasionally used additional sources, such as Visit Sedona, to provide information about visiting Sedona and enjoying its top things to do.