The Oldest Public Japanese Garden On The East Coast Is Hidden In One Of Richmond Virginia's Prettiest Parks

Richmond has the distinction of being one of the oldest cities in the United States, so it's only fitting that it's home to the oldest public Japanese garden on the East Coast. Located at the historic Maymont estate, the garden is a tranquil, meditative space of reflection in the center of Virginia's capital. A waterfall and koi pond, arched bridges, and meticulously trimmed trees and shrubs all offer visitors a nature-centered reprieve in this garden that was first built in 1911.

The Maymont estate was built in 1893 for James Dooley, a millionaire who made his fortune from steel, iron, railroads, and land. Dooley and his wife, Sallie, built Japanese and Italian gardens on their 100-acre property to complement their Gilded Age mansion. In 1926, after they both died, Maymont was given to the city of Richmond and turned into a public park.

With a current 4.8-star average on Google with over 10,100 reviews, plus the top ranking on Tripadvisor for Richmond's best parks, it's clear that Maymont is considered one of the city's prettiest parks. The Japanese Garden, in particular, is a favorite location, as hundreds mention it in their reviews. One user said, "It truly is one of Richmond's greatest gems. Stepping into the Japanese Garden is like being instantly transported to another world. ... It's a deeply shaded, cool, and intimate area that offers a wonderful escape."