Arizona's Mountain Lake Near Prescott Offers Scenic Views, Clear Water, And Peaceful Trails
Just a 7-mile hop, skip, and jump from the breezy highland town of Prescott lies a glistening lake that offers a cool escape from the hot Arizona summers. Open all year, Lynx Lake promises picturesque pines surrounding sparkling waters with mountain peak reflections, and beckons over 90,000 people to its calming shores every year.
This family-friendly vacation locale is just 11.6 miles from Prescott Regional Airport, which has United connections from major hubs like Los Angeles and Denver. If you're coming from the much larger Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, it could take you the best part of two hours to travel 102 miles north of Phoenix to the lake. On route, you will pass through fishing and hiking hotspot Cordes Lakes, the country town of Dewey-Humboldt, and then curve over into Prescott. From there, you can reach the blissful ambiance of Lynx Lake in just 15 minutes.
At an elevation of 5,500 feet, even summer temperatures are pleasant near the lake. The area sees around 277 days of sun per year, with July being hands-down the hottest month. If you weren't planning on avoiding July for the highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit, then you might want to do so for the monsoon season, which brings afternoon storms. Hikers may find fall a more enjoyable time to visit, with average temperatures of 44 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit in October and November, and a backdrop of burnt-orange foliage set against the stunning Bradshaw Mountains.
Take in scenic views from Lynx Lake
Arizona is home to over 100 lakes, and Prescott has many, including the unique granite islands of Watson Lake. However, Lynx Lake is well-loved for its clean air, crystal-clear waters, and variety of activities; go mountain biking, paddle a canoe around the lake, or swim in waters up to 10 feet deep. Just be sure to steer clear of boats and boat ramps as you float around. Sometimes swimming is prohibited for safety reasons, so have a backup plan just in case, like renting a boat at the Lynx Lake Store if you're there between late spring and early fall. You can avoid the $5 parking fee by visiting on a Wednesday when parking is free. Eager anglers will be overjoyed to learn that Lynx Lake is occasionally stocked with trout, and you can fish for rainbow trout, largemouth bass, crappie, or catfish with a valid fishing license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Any day out on the lake in Arizona (whether you're boating, fishing, swimming, or just sunning yourself) requires sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and bug repellent, as lakes tend to attract irritating insects. Bring your camera along too, as you won't want to miss that group shot in front of the beautifully wild landscape. If you're lucky, you might even snap some wildlife photography if you glimpse a porcupine, skunk, or even a black bear.
Explore tranquil lakeside trails
You may spot some of these critters if you opt for a rustic stay at Lynx Campground just minutes from the shore. The campground has 35 sites, each costing $18 per night for a single site with one vehicle. Enjoy picnic tables, fire rings, and grills for a fun barbecue from April 1 to October 31, or if you're traveling outside those dates, grab a room at the boutique, Mediterranean-style Forest Villas Hotel instead. It's just over 3 miles from the lake, and is rated 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor.
Keen hikers can explore Lakeshore Trail, a 2-mile loop that's wheelchair and stroller accessible, or walk the popular Lynx Lake Loop Trail — a tongue-twister to say, but a breeze to trek. AllTrails calls it "easy," and over 3,000 people have rated it 4.6 stars. At only 2.6 miles, you could finish this one in under an hour. One reviewer called it, "Easy to navigate and flat terrain most of the hike. Dog and child friendly!" For more of a challenge, start at Sevenmile Gulch Trailhead and try the tougher 13.7-mile out-and-back excursion, then refuel at Lynx Lake Cafe, where you'll find tasty breakfasts, burgers, and remarkable lake overlooks.
For a totally unique experience that will elevate your day out, head 1.8 miles north of the water to Lynx Creek Gold Pan Day Use Area. Prescott is known for its gold rush history, and since the 1880s, Lynx Lake and nearby locations have produced millions of dollars of the stuff. More recently, multiple visitors claim to have found small flakes there, so bring your lucky shovel, just in case! Gold or no gold, you'll feel like a winner by ending your day watching that world-famous Arizona sunset as the sun dips into the lake.