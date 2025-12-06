Arizona's Mountain Lake Near Prescott Offers Scenic Views, Clear Water, And Peaceful Trails

Just a 7-mile hop, skip, and jump from the breezy highland town of Prescott lies a glistening lake that offers a cool escape from the hot Arizona summers. Open all year, Lynx Lake promises picturesque pines surrounding sparkling waters with mountain peak reflections, and beckons over 90,000 people to its calming shores every year.

This family-friendly vacation locale is just 11.6 miles from Prescott Regional Airport, which has United connections from major hubs like Los Angeles and Denver. If you're coming from the much larger Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, it could take you the best part of two hours to travel 102 miles north of Phoenix to the lake. On route, you will pass through fishing and hiking hotspot Cordes Lakes, the country town of Dewey-Humboldt, and then curve over into Prescott. From there, you can reach the blissful ambiance of Lynx Lake in just 15 minutes.

At an elevation of 5,500 feet, even summer temperatures are pleasant near the lake. The area sees around 277 days of sun per year, with July being hands-down the hottest month. If you weren't planning on avoiding July for the highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit, then you might want to do so for the monsoon season, which brings afternoon storms. Hikers may find fall a more enjoyable time to visit, with average temperatures of 44 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit in October and November, and a backdrop of burnt-orange foliage set against the stunning Bradshaw Mountains.