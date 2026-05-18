Maryland's Beachy State Park Is A Dramatic Chesapeake Bay Gem With Fishing, Trails, And A Historic Lighthouse
When the weather's warm, it's tempting to escape D.C. crowds to quieter vacation spots on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Though it's a slightly further drive from the capital than some popular bayfront getaways like St. Michaels or Kent Narrows, Point Lookout State Park is a worthwhile escape. Located at the southernmost tip of Maryland's western shore in St. Mary's County, this park boasts dramatic scenery, excellent fishing, and a quaint lighthouse.
Part of what makes Point Lookout State Park so spectacular is its natural setting. It's situated on a peninsula, so it's almost entirely surrounded by water, with Chesapeake Bay on one side and the Potomac River on the other.
The remote site is rich with American history. American troops used the peninsula as a lookout point during the War of 1812, while British troops used it as an encampment. During the American Civil War, the Union Army transformed the grounds to include a hospital, garrison, and a prisoner of war camp. In 1830, the U.S. government built a simple 1.5-story lighthouse on the edge of the bay. Over time, the structure evolved and expanded to include living quarters for the lighthouse keeper and his family. It's the oldest standing integral lighthouse — in which the tower and keeper's dwelling are one structure — in the country.
Explore the beachfront trails of Point Lookout State Park
Today, the Point Lookout Lighthouse is part of Point Lookout State Park. While the lighthouse itself is no longer active, it's been fully renovated, and visitors can tour the landmark and see the informative exhibits about the lighthouse's history displayed inside (open from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday through Monday from Memorial Day through Labor Day). Admission is free — apart from the seasonal entrance fee to the park — and donations are welcome.
Another great way to explore the park is on one of three trails that wind along the water's edge. The Point Lookout State Park Loop is an easy 3.4-mile walk that's uncrowded and offers birdwatching opportunities for species such as diving ducks, gulls, loons, pelicans, and great cormorants. Along the sandy trail, you'll also see signs with information about the site's history, including the story behind the construction of the Point Lookout Lighthouse.
If you're short on time, try the Periwinkle Point Trail, an easy 0.9-mile loop that leads through tall grasses and wooded areas along the waterfront. Visitors should note that these waterfront trails aren't well-marked or carefully maintained, so it's best to consult the park map before setting out.
Swim, fish, and camp in the park
Like its trails, Point Lookout State Park's beaches are somewhat rugged but beautiful. Though there are no lifeguards on patrol, the park's main beach is a popular spot for swimming — so much so that reservations are required on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day (you can make them online). The sandy shoreline also offers picnic tables and grills, both available on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as showers and restrooms.
The state park is also a top fishing spot in the region. Cast a line from the 710-foot fishing pier, which is open from mid-April until mid-December, to try your hand catching bluefish, sea bass, blue crab, and more. A fishing license is required, and they're available for purchase online. If you love local seafood and don't want to catch your own, check out the underrated Maryland fishing city of Crisfield, nicknamed the "crab capital of the world."
Reserve ahead of time if you'd like to camp at one of Point Lookout State Park's 90 seasonal campsites (from $21.50 per night, plus taxes and fees). The park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset from May through September, and from 8 a.m. to sunset the rest of the year. The day-use fee ranges from $3 per vehicle to $5 per person, depending on the time of year and whether you're a Maryland resident.
The state park is about 2 to 2.5 hours by car from Washington, D.C., depending on traffic. Fans of Point Lookout State Park should consider a stop at another of Maryland's beachy state parks, Calvert Cliffs, with wetland hikes and fossil-rich cliffs to explore.