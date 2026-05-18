Maryland's Beachy State Park Is A Dramatic Chesapeake Bay Gem With Fishing, Trails, And A Historic Lighthouse

When the weather's warm, it's tempting to escape D.C. crowds to quieter vacation spots on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Though it's a slightly further drive from the capital than some popular bayfront getaways like St. Michaels or Kent Narrows, Point Lookout State Park is a worthwhile escape. Located at the southernmost tip of Maryland's western shore in St. Mary's County, this park boasts dramatic scenery, excellent fishing, and a quaint lighthouse.

Part of what makes Point Lookout State Park so spectacular is its natural setting. It's situated on a peninsula, so it's almost entirely surrounded by water, with Chesapeake Bay on one side and the Potomac River on the other.

The remote site is rich with American history. American troops used the peninsula as a lookout point during the War of 1812, while British troops used it as an encampment. During the American Civil War, the Union Army transformed the grounds to include a hospital, garrison, and a prisoner of war camp. In 1830, the U.S. government built a simple 1.5-story lighthouse on the edge of the bay. Over time, the structure evolved and expanded to include living quarters for the lighthouse keeper and his family. It's the oldest standing integral lighthouse — in which the tower and keeper's dwelling are one structure — in the country.