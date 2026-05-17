Colorado's Lake State Park Near Grand Junction Is A Desert Oasis With A Sandy Swim Beach And Camping

Western Colorado adds a notable "southwestern" flavor to the state's snowcapped mountain peaks and alpine forests. The closer you get to the Colorado-Utah border, the more the scenery shifts from majestic mountain peaks to striking, flat-topped mesas and arid desert-like landscapes. Though not as famous as Colorado treasures like Rocky Mountain National Park or the Maroon Bells, the parks scattered across western Colorado's more arid and rocky corridor are worth exploring. One of them, the underrated Highline Lake State Park, is something of an oasis in Colorado's desert country, with two of the region's finest lakes.

Highline Lake State Park is located about half an hour northwest of Grand Junction, the urban epicenter of western Colorado's distinctly southwestern geography. For out-of-state visitors, one-day vehicle passes for Highline Lake cost between $15 and $17, while Colorado residents pay $10 to $12. This fee grants access to the park's many scenic trails, where visitors can explore a vibrant intersection of land, water, and sky.

The state park's expansive, open terrain provides superb panoramic views of the point where the Rocky Mountains meet the rugged sandstone cliffs and mesas farther west. If the region's arid climate gets too hot, Highline Lake itself is perfect for boating recreation and other activities out on the water. The lake also has a sandy swimming beach that provides a break from the rocky landscape. The park offers even more immersion into this overlooked corner of Colorado, with several terrific camping options beneath the open skies of the state's wild western frontier.