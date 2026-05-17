Colorado's Lake State Park Near Grand Junction Is A Desert Oasis With A Sandy Swim Beach And Camping
Western Colorado adds a notable "southwestern" flavor to the state's snowcapped mountain peaks and alpine forests. The closer you get to the Colorado-Utah border, the more the scenery shifts from majestic mountain peaks to striking, flat-topped mesas and arid desert-like landscapes. Though not as famous as Colorado treasures like Rocky Mountain National Park or the Maroon Bells, the parks scattered across western Colorado's more arid and rocky corridor are worth exploring. One of them, the underrated Highline Lake State Park, is something of an oasis in Colorado's desert country, with two of the region's finest lakes.
Highline Lake State Park is located about half an hour northwest of Grand Junction, the urban epicenter of western Colorado's distinctly southwestern geography. For out-of-state visitors, one-day vehicle passes for Highline Lake cost between $15 and $17, while Colorado residents pay $10 to $12. This fee grants access to the park's many scenic trails, where visitors can explore a vibrant intersection of land, water, and sky.
The state park's expansive, open terrain provides superb panoramic views of the point where the Rocky Mountains meet the rugged sandstone cliffs and mesas farther west. If the region's arid climate gets too hot, Highline Lake itself is perfect for boating recreation and other activities out on the water. The lake also has a sandy swimming beach that provides a break from the rocky landscape. The park offers even more immersion into this overlooked corner of Colorado, with several terrific camping options beneath the open skies of the state's wild western frontier.
A unique desert lake getaway in Colorado's mountains
Highline Lake State Park is a highlight of Colorado's Mesa County. As you might have guessed from the name, Mesa County exemplifies western Colorado's rugged southwestern flair, including significant examples of its titular mesas. Most notably, the monumental Grand Mesa is a 500-square-mile, 10,000-foot-high behemoth that holds the record for the largest flat-topped mountain in the world. Highline Lake State Park sits in the shadow of these marvels, with excellent vistas of the unique geography of the intersection between the Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains and the vast desert systems that stretch all the way to the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Just 50 minutes away is the astonishing "mini Grand Canyon" at Colorado National Monument, which gives visitors an even better sense of the dramatic scenery found throughout the region.
Yet Highline Lake State Park is far more than just a showcase of Colorado's desert side. Known as western Colorado's "oasis in the desert," this destination centers around two lakes nestled under the dry, rocky terrain of the Grand Mesa region. Highline Lake is the larger of the two, covering much of the total area of the park to which it lends its name. The second lake, Mack Mesa Lake, covers a much smaller area on the park's northern end, offering a quieter atmosphere for visitors.
The water in these lakes is often warmer than in other Colorado lakes, while still being cool enough to provide an escape from the region's summer heat. Highline Lake State Park is also a popular spot for birdwatching, as the park's lakes and riparian shrublands are often home to swallows, wrens, orioles, and all sorts of waterfowl. These diverse wetland habitats add another exciting layer to the park's desert surroundings.
Western Colorado's desert gem for swimming and camping
Highline Lake State Park's Lakeview Swim Beach sits in a no-wake zone on the southern shores of Highline Lake, right next to the main parking area. Guests can cool off in Highline Lake's inviting waters, or lounge on Lakeview Beach's sandy shores under the Colorado sun. Lakeview Beach also has a cozy picnic area with tables, grills, and excellent views of the lake and surrounding mesa country. The beach is open each year from May 1 to September 30. If you're not up for swimming, Highline Lake is also a popular spot for boating, jet skiing, water skiing, paddleboarding, and fishing. Though swimming and non-electric motorboating are not allowed at Mack Mesa Lake, the smaller of the two lakes is still a great spot for fishing or paddling in a quieter setting.
The nearby city of Grand Junction is a mountain gem surrounded by wine country and red rock trails, with numerous lodging options. Those hoping to spend more time in the park can take advantage of 56 campsites at two different campgrounds on both sides of Highline Lake. Visitors can choose between basic campsites, sites with electric hookups, and smaller tent sites. Many campsites can accommodate equipment of up to 90 feet in length, making the park ideal for tents, trailers, and RVs. All campsites also come equipped with a grill, a fire ring, and a picnic table.
As of this writing, camping rates generally start at $21-$36 per night. Campers also have access to Highline Lake State Park's premier mountain biking routes (like the 3.2-mile Highline Lake Trail Loop) that are great for beginners. Highline Lake's location near the Grand Mesa also puts it close to the Colorado Riverfront Trail, which is a breathtaking trail that any biker should visit at least once.