Michigan's Oldest Shopping Mall Is Being Reborn As A 'City Within A City'

In decades past, malls were the place to be if you wanted to show off, socialize, and, of course, shop. But with the rise of online shopping and a widening wealth gap, they've been on the decline since the 2010s, leading many malls to sit empty... or to find a second life. Case in point: Michigan's oldest shopping mall is now being reborn as a "city within a city."

Northland Shopping Center in Southfield (a suburb of Detroit) first opened in 1954 as a showcase for the department store J. L. Hudson. At that time, it was the largest shopping center in the world, per the Detroit Historical Society. At 1.4 million square feet and 7,500 parking spaces, it was certainly remarkable in size.

According to MLive, the mall closed in 2015 and was purchased by the city of Southfield for $2.5 million shortly after. Demolition began in 2017; later that year, the city pitched the 125-acre space as a potential headquarters for Amazon, but Amazon passed. In 2021, the city sold the land to Contour Companies of Bloomfield Hills for $11.1 million (per Fox 2 Detroit).