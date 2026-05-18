Alabama's Once-Active Quarry Is Now A Premier Scuba Diving Destination With Caribbean Turquoise Waters

Alabama may not be the first state that comes to mind when considering prime scuba diving destinations. However, the waters at the aptly named Blue Water Park are as cerulean as any sheltered cove or shallow sea in the Caribbean. Set across 26 acres just outside Pelham in central Alabama, the park draws visitors for its training courses and recreational or technical dives set against a backdrop of limestone cliffs.

As one of two former quarries converted into dive sites in Alabama, the park boasts depths of up to 150 feet and a variety of underwater attractions for divers to explore. Upon arrival, visitors can rent all the necessary gear for a successful dive, including wetsuits, dive computers, regulators, buoyancy control devices (BDCs), weight belts, fins, and more. The experienced instructors also offer a range of training, including Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Stress and Rescue Diver, Enriched Air, and Dive Master certifications. However, newbies can get a feel for diving with the park's signature "Discover Scuba" course.

Formerly Dive Alabama, Blue Water Park opened in 2016, but the deep blue pool owes its existence to a mining accident. Back in the 1950s, a mining operation hit an underground spring, causing the entire quarry area to flood. "It was then developed into a water park by a local dive shop owner in the 1970s. It has been a place to go and train for scuba diving ever since," shared owner Mark DiGiorgio with Birmingham Magazine.