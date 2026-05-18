Alabama's Once-Active Quarry Is Now A Premier Scuba Diving Destination With Caribbean Turquoise Waters
Alabama may not be the first state that comes to mind when considering prime scuba diving destinations. However, the waters at the aptly named Blue Water Park are as cerulean as any sheltered cove or shallow sea in the Caribbean. Set across 26 acres just outside Pelham in central Alabama, the park draws visitors for its training courses and recreational or technical dives set against a backdrop of limestone cliffs.
As one of two former quarries converted into dive sites in Alabama, the park boasts depths of up to 150 feet and a variety of underwater attractions for divers to explore. Upon arrival, visitors can rent all the necessary gear for a successful dive, including wetsuits, dive computers, regulators, buoyancy control devices (BDCs), weight belts, fins, and more. The experienced instructors also offer a range of training, including Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Stress and Rescue Diver, Enriched Air, and Dive Master certifications. However, newbies can get a feel for diving with the park's signature "Discover Scuba" course.
Formerly Dive Alabama, Blue Water Park opened in 2016, but the deep blue pool owes its existence to a mining accident. Back in the 1950s, a mining operation hit an underground spring, causing the entire quarry area to flood. "It was then developed into a water park by a local dive shop owner in the 1970s. It has been a place to go and train for scuba diving ever since," shared owner Mark DiGiorgio with Birmingham Magazine.
Dive, paddle board, kayak, and more at Blue Water Park
For divers, Blue Water Park is an underwater paradise of blue-green water with sunken treasures waiting to be discovered. Look for the airplane, alien figurine, cars, skulls, and tombstones, or practice your dive skills in depths ranging from 4 to 140 feet —100 feet is the average. Divers can expect summer visibility around 25 feet and winter visibility between 50 and 100 feet, but you can always check the current conditions on the website.
Long-time divers praise not only the underwater attractions, but also the professionalism of the staff and overall experience. "Sure we'd all rather be in South FLA, the Keys or Caribbean, but Blue Water Park provides a safe, clean and beautiful facility for landlocked divers," shared a dive instructor who trains students at the park in a Google Review. Although Blue Water may not be an island diving spot you shouldn't miss in Southeast Asia, the park offers services like filling tanks with air or nitrox, as well as repair work.
Although the park primarily caters to divers, there's plenty to do at the surface. Visitors can rent paddle boards for $20 per hour or bring their own kayaks. In both cases, expect to pay a reduced entry fee of $10. From your board or boat, you'll enjoy views of the bluest water and clifftops lined with trees. For liability reasons, swimming is prohibited, and only certified divers are allowed to snorkel. Similarly, only certified freedivers can practice their sport.
Things to know before visiting Blue Water Park
Technically, Blue Water Park closes for the winter between December and March. However, the website specifies that appointments are available for large groups or dive instructors. During the summer and fall, the park is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (hours vary by day), with appointments available during the week for groups.
At any time of year, all visitors (regardless of skill level) are required to dive with a buddy for safety. If you're traveling alone, join the Blue Water Park Buddy Connection group on Facebook. Here, divers can coordinate with others and ask questions about conditions or experiences. During the summer months or busy weekends, you might be able to join another dive group at the park, but it's not a sure thing.
Plan a mini-diving vacation by booking a hotel in Wooddale and enjoy nearby Pelham's southern charm and scenic state parks, including Oak Mountain State Park. You'll find a variety of budget and midrange hotels right off I-65, such as the Best Western Plus, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Quality Inn. However, if you're looking for a boutique stay, take a look at Buck Creek BNB. You'll be able to warm up at the communal fire pit or in the hot tub after your dive. Can't get to the Caribbean? Check out the Midwest's best destinations for scuba diving.