Thresher Sharks & Sardine Runs: 13 Island Dive Spots In Southeast Asia You Shouldn't Miss

Southeast Asia is a diver's playground, and explorers of all levels can come out to play. Whether you're a beginner just dipping your fins into scuba, or are a seasoned diver who lives for strong currents (and the big underwater wonders they carry), or prefer mucking around for smaller stuff like nudibranchs and frogfish — there's something in this part of the world for every kind of diver.

But this isn't your typical roundup of go-to diving destinations, though it does include some backpacker staples like Ko Tao and Gili Trawangan. This list of island diving goes beyond the mainstream to also highlight under-the-radar gems in countries like Timor-Leste and Malaysia that are increasingly gaining credo in the global dive community. Many of these islands don't find mention in holiday brochures and may be devoid of travel indulgences like fancy bars or hotels, but the passionate diver will find them nothing short of heavenly.

Some picks came from data and expert input, while others were based on first-hand experiences from divers — including myself, an Advanced Open Water-certified diver with a growing logbook that is closing in on 70 dives, the majority of which have been in these Southeast Asian countries. I haven't had the privilege of visiting some of these destinations yet, but you can best believe that they are sitting obsessively high on my bucket list. Here are 14 island dive spots in Southeast Asia that can't be missed.