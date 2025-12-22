The Midwest's 5 Best Destinations For Scenic Scuba Diving

When scouting for the best scuba diving locations in the world, you may come up with a tropical list of favorites. The vibrant underwater city of Bloody Bay Wall Trench in the Cayman Islands, for example, is considered one of the best scuba sites in the world. In the U.S., Catalina Island offers some of the best and most underrated scuba diving in the country. On the East Coast, Florida has its share of magical beaches perfect for scuba junkies. But the Midwest?

Yes, indeed. The Midwest has some of the best destinations for specialized scuba diving. Don't expect coral reefs and technicolor tropical fish, though. Instead, divers will explore the deep water mysteries of lakes and quarries, including several shipwrecks. Learning to scuba dive is a bucket-list adventure for many, and there are plenty of fantastic destinations where scuba lessons are surprisingly affordable. Getting to those destinations can still be pricey, however. Here's a look at some of the top sites recommended by PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, that may be closer to home. Divers may be surprised at what treasures they find nearby.