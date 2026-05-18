Chicago's Historic Suburb Is An Illinois Village With A Quaint Downtown And Stunning Golf Courses

Although Flossmoor is tiny, especially compared to Chicago, which has a population of over 2.7 million, there are still plenty of boutiques, restaurants, and breweries to check out in the quaint downtown. Many of these are housed in the former Civic Center, which was built in the Tudor style back in 1929. Today, it's home to Dunning's Gourmet Market and Deli, where you can pick up Italian subs and turkey clubs to go. There's also Flossmoor Social, just a few steps away, which has become the go-to place in town for modern fine-dining. Since opening in 2025, it's received primarily five-star reviews, with one former customer writing on Google, "The food was absolutely delectable—shout out to their phenomenal chef!"

You'll also find Conservatory Vintage and Vinyl in the former Civic Center, a store that sells, as the name suggests, everything from records to antique decor. A short walk away on Brassie Avenue is the Frederick Nichols House, which was constructed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1906. Wright, who's responsible for the "best all-time work of American architecture" in the Pennsylvania mountains, designed hundreds of other homes across the country, many of which were in Illinois. Although the Nichols house is a private residence, it's occasionally open for public tours.

Finally, given that this is the Chicago suburbs, you'll also want to try a slice or two deep-dish pizza. Flossmoor has its own Lou Malnati's location, which is often considered to be one of the best deep-dish pizza stops in the city.