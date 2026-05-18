Running Between Madison And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Scenic State Trail Connecting 10 Lovely Small Towns

Wisconsin has some truly beautiful landscapes, and there's no better way to see them than from the seat of a bicycle. This bike-friendly state has over 1,000 miles of bicycle trails to choose from, but one of the best is the Glacial Drumlin Trail, running between Madison and Milwaukee. This 52-mile-long scenic trail connects Cottage Grove to Waukesha via a route through eight other lovely small towns.

As a rail trail, the Glacial Drumlin Trail is mostly flat with a crushed stone surface, making it a fairly easy ride for most cyclists. There is an asphalt-paved section on the Waukesha end of the route for a few miles, and a section in Jefferson that isn't separated from traffic, but the rest of the trail is blissfully vehicle-free, so you're not constantly buffeted by passing cars or sucking down exhaust while you ride.

Rural countryside, serene lakes, and shade tree tunnels all grace the route at one stretch or another. Enjoy a day of exercise, cycling in the fresh air, without having to drive far from the city first. Thanks to Wisconsin's extensive trail system, it's easy to connect to other trails that feed right into the downtown areas of both Madison and Milwaukee. Besides the natural scenery, stopping in small towns along the way is also worthwhile. Several have cute eateries trailside or nearby, perfect for a little rest and pick-me-up before continuing on your journey through southern Wisconsin's open fields and forested wetlands.