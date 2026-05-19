Texas' Audubon-Approved Bird Watching Haven With Rare Wildlife Is Under An Hour From Galveston

When it comes to birdwatching, Texas is pretty hard to beat. With almost 700 species of birds spotted across the region, it ranks among the top states in the country for birding, according to eBird. You'll find a range of winged critters on the Gulf Coast, which is a huge hotspot for birdlife because of its lush mix of habitats and prime position within major migratory pathways. Perched in the Upper Texas Coast along the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary is a favored haunt for roughly half a million seasonal and native birds each year, including rare varieties, among other wildlife.

Bolivar Flats, which is owned and operated by the Houston Audubon Society, celebrated a monumental win in January 2026, when it secured the last bit of land needed to protect the entire preserve against development. The coastal sanctuary now stretches for more than 1,300 acres along the base of the Bolivar Peninsula, a narrow strip of land that's flanked by the waters of the Gulf and Galveston Bay, about half an hour from Galveston by ferry.

Although you can walk onto the ferry, it's best to bring your car because the sanctuary is a few miles away from the landing. Just keep in mind that you need a permit to park on the beaches in the area, which you can buy at various businesses on the peninsula for $10 for the entire calendar year, at the time of this writing. You can find a complete list of places to snag a parking decal on Galveston County's website.