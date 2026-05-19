Canada's Underrated Ontario Lake Park Has Beaches With Camping, Swimming, And Boating

There's something remarkable about the natural landscape of Canada, with its dense forests, freshwater lakes, and wide stretches of parks to enjoy. Among its many lesser-known destinations is Mikisew Provincial Park, an underrated location known for its sandy beaches with waterfront campsites and recreational activities. The park provides opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and camping, while its surrounding hardwood and pine forests with lake views highlight the diverse outdoor environments found across Canada.

Exploring the outdoors in Ontario is easy thanks to the province's vast natural landscape. Home to 330 provincial parks, nearly 8 percent of Ontario's landmass is protected parkland, making it an area larger than Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia combined. While Ontario is known for the bustling metropolis of Toronto, those seeking a peaceful escape from the city lights will find Mikisew Provincial Park an excellent place to begin. In a post on the Ontario Provincial Parks Facebook page, one user asks for recommendations for a quiet and calm park to visit; a handful of folks suggested Mikisew, with one visitor stating that the park has a particularly attractive beach.

Whether you're looking to enjoy a weekend with your family and friends or you're in need for a solo getaway, experiencing Ontario's scenic nature in Mikisew Provincial Park won't require you to be an outdoors expert. While visiting Ontario, one may gravitate toward Algonquin Provincial Park — designated as a federal heritage site for its distinction as Canada's first provincial park – but a visit to Mikisew shouldn't be overlooked. It provides visitors with plenty of beaches, campsites, as well as boating opportunities to fully take in the beauty of Eagle Lake. Located in South River, Ontario (one of my absolute favorite areas for a motorcycle ride), Mikisew Provincial Park is a picturesque three-hour drive north of Toronto.