Canada's Underrated Ontario Lake Park Has Beaches With Camping, Swimming, And Boating
There's something remarkable about the natural landscape of Canada, with its dense forests, freshwater lakes, and wide stretches of parks to enjoy. Among its many lesser-known destinations is Mikisew Provincial Park, an underrated location known for its sandy beaches with waterfront campsites and recreational activities. The park provides opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and camping, while its surrounding hardwood and pine forests with lake views highlight the diverse outdoor environments found across Canada.
Exploring the outdoors in Ontario is easy thanks to the province's vast natural landscape. Home to 330 provincial parks, nearly 8 percent of Ontario's landmass is protected parkland, making it an area larger than Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia combined. While Ontario is known for the bustling metropolis of Toronto, those seeking a peaceful escape from the city lights will find Mikisew Provincial Park an excellent place to begin. In a post on the Ontario Provincial Parks Facebook page, one user asks for recommendations for a quiet and calm park to visit; a handful of folks suggested Mikisew, with one visitor stating that the park has a particularly attractive beach.
Whether you're looking to enjoy a weekend with your family and friends or you're in need for a solo getaway, experiencing Ontario's scenic nature in Mikisew Provincial Park won't require you to be an outdoors expert. While visiting Ontario, one may gravitate toward Algonquin Provincial Park — designated as a federal heritage site for its distinction as Canada's first provincial park – but a visit to Mikisew shouldn't be overlooked. It provides visitors with plenty of beaches, campsites, as well as boating opportunities to fully take in the beauty of Eagle Lake. Located in South River, Ontario (one of my absolute favorite areas for a motorcycle ride), Mikisew Provincial Park is a picturesque three-hour drive north of Toronto.
Scenic beaches, camping, and excellent swimming await you at Mikisew Provincial Park
With countless provincial parks scattered across Ontario, deciding which one to visit can be a challenge. As the most lake-filled country in the world, Canada offers no shortage of gorgeous outdoor destinations for visitors to explore. With a 4.6-star rating on Google across 846 reviews as of this writing, Mikisew has pleased visitors with the park's amenities, beaches, and campgrounds, as well as its boating and kayaking opportunities. The park offers volleyball and basketball courts, horseshoe pits, and an 18-hole and 9-hole disc golf course. Sounds like the perfect setup for some friendly competition among fellow campers, if you ask us.
Three scenic beaches are located throughout the park — two accessible from its Hardwoods campground and a third within the day-use section. One visitor mentions the beaches in a Google review, stating that they're "awesome for young families too. The water is shallow for quite some bit which makes it a lot of fun for younger kids." There's also a fenced-in dog park within the day-use area with a separate beach, where visitors can let their furry companions run and play off-leash. Keep in mind that if your pooch is with you in any other area of the park, a leash is mandatory.
Visitors can take advantage of spacious campsites and relax along the sandy shores of Eagle Lake during the warm summer months. In a video shared by the Camping with the Coles YouTube channel, the park is noted for offering plenty of room for campers, whether they prefer tent camping, or traveling with an RV. There are two campgrounds at Mikisew, named Hardwoods and Pines, both with electric and non-electrical sites; each of these sites comes with a picnic table and fire pit, perfect for those summer nights gathered around to roast marshmallows and maybe tell a spooky tale, or two.
Enjoy boating and peaceful lakeside scenery at Mikisew Provincial Park
Boating, kayaking, and canoeing enthusiasts will love exploring Eagle Lake at Mikisew Provincial Park. Dotted with small, tree-covered islands and quiet rocky shores, the lake offers plenty of scenic spots to paddle through and discover. Campers can launch from the beaches to explore Canada's natural beauty, while anglers cast a line and drift across calm, peaceful waters surrounded by tranquil wilderness.
Don't have your own canoe or kayak? Just a four-minute drive from Mikisew, the Eagle Lake Narrows Country Store on Eagle Lake Road rents boats for exploring the quiet shoreline and islands, with a deposit required at pickup. Back at the park, visitors can also rent life jackets, stand-up paddleboards, and bicycles from the park office for a relaxing day on the water or riding beneath the trees. The park also features a convenient boat launch in the park's day-use area, giving visitors access to Eagle Lake for motorized boating adventures as well.
Mikisew offers five easy hiking trails, all under an hour long. Beaver Meadow and Maple Canyon can be combined into a longer forest loop with some steep sections and marsh lookouts for spotting wildlife like beavers, herons, and turtles. Lakeview and Point trails feature family-friendly views of Eagle Lake, while Old Dog Trail includes narrow paths, exposed roots, and a marsh boardwalk. For a longer adventure, the two-hour Mikisew Full Loop combines all trails with varied scenery and terrain. While in the area, take an hour drive to stop in North Bay – Canada's scenic lake paradise that's considered the gateway to the North and is just 40 minutes away from nearby Widdifield Forest Provincial Park. As of this writing, Canada continues to offer free admission to its National parks in the summer with its Canada Strong Pass, giving outdoor enthusiasts the wide-open opportunity to explore even more.