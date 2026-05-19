America's First Planned Shopping Center Is A Historic Midwest Mecca Of Design, Boutiques, And Eats

Chicago's North Shore is lined with wealthy suburbs filled with malls and boutique shops, but only one place holds the distinction of being home to America's first planned shopping center. When Market Square opened in downtown Lake Forest in 1916, there wasn't anything else like it in the United States. Modeled after English market squares, this U-shaped shopping center stood out for its pioneering approach to urban planning. It was one of the first commercial hubs to be planned around automobiles, with parking spots bordering the shops, and it is cited as one of the first strip malls, too.

Market Square design offers a charming mix of European styles: Flemish, English, and Bavarian elements come together in brick and limestone buildings, while an ornate clock tower and sundial arguably influenced the architecture of outdoor malls for years to come. Tree-lined walkways with benches surround a small park with a fountain and sculptures, making Market Square a strong contender for the best outdoor malls for the ultimate shopping experience.

Market Square embodies another time and place and a slowness outside the fast-paced life in Chicago, just over 30 miles away. Take a leisurely stroll to explore its historic 20th-century boutiques or stop for a classic Chicago hot dog at a Lake Forest institution. For over a century, Market Square has been an iconic North Shore destination.